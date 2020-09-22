South32 : Change in substantial holding

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme:
South32 Ltd
ACN/ARSN:
093 732 597
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name:
ACN/ARSN (if applicable):
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on:
The previous notice was given to the company on:
The previous notice was dated:
Schroder Investment Management Australia Limited and all of its related body corporates
000 443 274
18/09/2020
21/07/2020
21/07/2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary Shares
462,637,761
9.55%
410,771,549
8.48%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Person whose
Nature of change
Consideration given in
Class and number
Person's votes
Date of change
relevant interest
of securities
(6)
relation to change (7)
affected
changed
affected
22/07/2020 -
SIMAL
BUY
$1,177,937.90
548,730 Ordinary
548,730
18/09/2020
Shares
22/07/2020 -
SIMAL
SELL
$2,675,659.44
1,233,100 Ordinary
1,233,100
18/09/2020
Shares
22/07/2020 -
SIM LTD
BUY
$1,544,619.68
1,039,289 Ordinary
1,039,289
18/09/2020
Shares
22/07/2020 -
SIM LTD
SELL
$85,659,838.26
52,141,131
52,141,131
18/09/2020
Ordinary Shares
22/07/2020 -
S&Co
In-specie transfer
Nil
80,000 Ordinary
80,000
18/09/2020
out
Shares
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder
Person entitled to
Nature of
Class and number
Person's votes
interest
of securities
be registered as
relevant interest
of securities
holder (8)
(6)
SIMAL
BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas
Power to dispose
37,758,301
37,758,301
Securities Services
Securities Services
of securities
Ordinary Shares
SIMAL
Citicorp Nominees
Citicorp Nominees
Power to dispose
27,264,594
27,264,594
Ltd HK
Ltd HK
of securities
Ordinary Shares
SIMAL
JP Morgan
JP Morgan
Power to dispose
79,054,602
79,054,602
Custodial Services
Custodial Services
of securities
Ordinary Shares
SIMAL
National Nominees
National Nominees
Power to dispose
29,838,717
29,838,717
Ltd - Melbourne
Ltd - Melbourne
of securities
Ordinary Shares
SIMAL
State Street
State Street
Power to dispose
2,546,561 Ordinary
2,546,561
Australia Limited
Australia Limited
of securities
Shares
SIMAL
UBS AG London
UBS AG London
Power to dispose
14,085 Ordinary
14,085
Branch
Branch
of securities
Shares
SIM LTD
Brown Brothers
Brown Brothers
Power to dispose
3,689,491 Ordinary
3,689,491
Harriman
Harriman
of securities
Shares
SIM LTD
HSBC LONDON
HSBC LONDON
Power to dispose
1,148,651 Ordinary
1,148,651
of securities
Shares
SIM LTD
JP Morgan Chase
JP Morgan Chase
Power to dispose
160,065,445
160,065,445
B'Mouth
B'Mouth
of securities
Ordinary Shares
SIM LTD
JPMorgan Chase
JPMorgan Chase
Power to dispose
133,585
133,585
Bank, N.A
Bank, N.A
of securities
Ordinary Shares
SIM LTD
Nomura Bank
Nomura Bank
Power to dispose
3,731,490 Ordinary
3,731,490
Luxembourg S.A.
Luxembourg S.A.
of securities
Shares
SIM LTD
NT London
NT London
Power to dispose
8,145,223 Ordinary
8,145,223
of securities
Shares
SIM LTD
State Street Bank
State Street Bank &
Power to dispose
56,677,982
56,677,982
& Trust Co
Trust Co
of securities
Ordinary Shares
S&Co
Schroder & Co
Schroder & Co
Power to dispose
702,822 Ordinary
702,822
Bank AG (Zurich)
Bank AG (Zurich)
of securities
Shares
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Schroder Investment Management Australia Limited ("SIMAL")
