South32 Limited    S32

SOUTH32 LIMITED

(S32)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/21
2.27 AUD   +1.34%
02:35aSOUTH32 : Change in substantial holding
PU
01:50aSOUTH32 : Change of Director's Interest Notice - G Lansdown
PU
09/20SOUTH32 : partners with AIEF for Indigenous education
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South32 : Change in substantial holding

09/22/2020 | 02:35am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme:

South32 Ltd

ACN/ARSN:

093 732 597

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name:

ACN/ARSN (if applicable):

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on:

The previous notice was given to the company on:

The previous notice was dated:

Schroder Investment Management Australia Limited and all of its related body corporates

000 443 274

18/09/2020

21/07/2020

21/07/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Shares

462,637,761

9.55%

410,771,549

8.48%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person whose

Nature of change

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

Date of change

relevant interest

of securities

(6)

relation to change (7)

affected

changed

affected

22/07/2020 -

SIMAL

BUY

$1,177,937.90

548,730 Ordinary

548,730

18/09/2020

Shares

22/07/2020 -

SIMAL

SELL

$2,675,659.44

1,233,100 Ordinary

1,233,100

18/09/2020

Shares

22/07/2020 -

SIM LTD

BUY

$1,544,619.68

1,039,289 Ordinary

1,039,289

18/09/2020

Shares

22/07/2020 -

SIM LTD

SELL

$85,659,838.26

52,141,131

52,141,131

18/09/2020

Ordinary Shares

22/07/2020 -

S&Co

In-specie transfer

Nil

80,000 Ordinary

80,000

18/09/2020

out

Shares

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder

Person entitled to

Nature of

Class and number

Person's votes

interest

of securities

be registered as

relevant interest

of securities

holder (8)

(6)

SIMAL

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas

Power to dispose

37,758,301

37,758,301

Securities Services

Securities Services

of securities

Ordinary Shares

SIMAL

Citicorp Nominees

Citicorp Nominees

Power to dispose

27,264,594

27,264,594

Ltd HK

Ltd HK

of securities

Ordinary Shares

SIMAL

JP Morgan

JP Morgan

Power to dispose

79,054,602

79,054,602

Custodial Services

Custodial Services

of securities

Ordinary Shares

SIMAL

National Nominees

National Nominees

Power to dispose

29,838,717

29,838,717

Ltd - Melbourne

Ltd - Melbourne

of securities

Ordinary Shares

SIMAL

State Street

State Street

Power to dispose

2,546,561 Ordinary

2,546,561

Australia Limited

Australia Limited

of securities

Shares

SIMAL

UBS AG London

UBS AG London

Power to dispose

14,085 Ordinary

14,085

Branch

Branch

of securities

Shares

SIM LTD

Brown Brothers

Brown Brothers

Power to dispose

3,689,491 Ordinary

3,689,491

Harriman

Harriman

of securities

Shares

SIM LTD

HSBC LONDON

HSBC LONDON

Power to dispose

1,148,651 Ordinary

1,148,651

of securities

Shares

SIM LTD

JP Morgan Chase

JP Morgan Chase

Power to dispose

160,065,445

160,065,445

B'Mouth

B'Mouth

of securities

Ordinary Shares

SIM LTD

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase

Power to dispose

133,585

133,585

Bank, N.A

Bank, N.A

of securities

Ordinary Shares

SIM LTD

Nomura Bank

Nomura Bank

Power to dispose

3,731,490 Ordinary

3,731,490

Luxembourg S.A.

Luxembourg S.A.

of securities

Shares

SIM LTD

NT London

NT London

Power to dispose

8,145,223 Ordinary

8,145,223

of securities

Shares

SIM LTD

State Street Bank

State Street Bank &

Power to dispose

56,677,982

56,677,982

& Trust Co

Trust Co

of securities

Ordinary Shares

S&Co

Schroder & Co

Schroder & Co

Power to dispose

702,822 Ordinary

702,822

Bank AG (Zurich)

Bank AG (Zurich)

of securities

Shares

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Schroder Investment Management Australia Limited ("SIMAL")

Relevant Fund Manager

Schroder Investment Management Limited ("SIM LTD")

Relevant Fund Manager

Schroder & Co Limited ("S&Co")

Relevant Fund Manager

6. Address

The address of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Schroder Investment Management (Australia) Limited ("SIMAL")

Level 20, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney, 2000,

Australia

Schroder Investment Management Limited ("SIM LTD")

1 London Wall Place, Barbican, London EC2Y 5AU

Schroder & Co Limited ("S&Co")

1 London Wall Place, Barbican, London EC2Y 5AU

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:34:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 8 109 M 5 836 M 5 836 M
Net income 2021 465 M 335 M 335 M
Net cash 2021 1 049 M 755 M 755 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 10 950 M 7 891 M 7 881 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 13 624
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SOUTH32 LIMITED
Duration : Period :
South32 Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH32 LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,70 AUD
Last Close Price 2,27 AUD
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Kerr Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Karen J. Wood Chairman
Mike Fraser Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jason Economidis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Katie Tovich Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTH32 LIMITED-15.93%7 891
BHP GROUP-4.03%129 828
RIO TINTO PLC6.68%108 061
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.88%31 638
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.32%20 894
FRESNILLO PLC100.87%12 821
