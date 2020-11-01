South32 : Change of Company Secretary

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) (South32) announces that Claire Tolcon has been appointed as an additional Company Secretary of South32 Limited, effective from 30 October 2020. Claire succeeds Melanie Williams who has resigned as an additional Company Secretary to take up another senior leadership role within the company.

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come. We are trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. With a focus on growing our base metals exposure, we also have two development options in North America and several partnerships with junior explorers around the world.

Further Information

30 October 2020