South32 : Change of Company Secretary

11/01/2020 | 01:30pm EST

30 October 2020

South32 Limited (Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))

(ACN 093 732 597) ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY ISIN: AU000000S320 south32.net

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) (South32) announces that Claire Tolcon has been appointed as an additional Company Secretary of South32 Limited, effective from 30 October 2020. Claire succeeds Melanie Williams who has resigned as an additional Company Secretary to take up another senior leadership role within the company.

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come. We are trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. With a focus on growing our base metals exposure, we also have two development options in North America and several partnerships with junior explorers around the world.

Further Information

Investor Relations

Alex Volante

Tom Gallop

T

+61 8 9324 9029

T

+61

8 9324 9030

M

+61 403 328 408

M

+61

439 353 948

E

Alex.Volante@south32.net

E

Tom.Gallop@south32.net

Media Relations

Rebecca Keenan

Jenny White

T

+61 8 9324 9364

T

+44

20 7798 1773

M

+61 402 087 055

M

+44

7900 046 758

E

Rebecca.Keenan@south32.net

E

Jenny.White@south32.net

Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net.

Approved for release by Nicole Duncan, Company Secretary, South32

JSE Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

30 October 2020

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia

ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 18:29:01 UTC

