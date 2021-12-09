South32 : Change of Director's Interest Notice - G Kerr

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity South32 Limited ABN 84 093 732 597

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Graham Kerr Date of last notice 26 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Interest Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 6 December 2021 No. of securities held prior to change 3,804,621 ordinary shares 6,123,612 rights comprising: • 280,988 deferred rights held as short term incentive awards under the South32 Equity Incentive Plan (subject to continued service). • 5,842,624 performance rights held as long term incentive awards under the South32 Equity Incentive Plan. Class Rights under the South32 Equity Incentive Plan