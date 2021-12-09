South32 : Change of Director's Interest Notice - G Kerr
South32 Limited (Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))
(ACN 093 732 597) ASX/JSE/LSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY ISIN: AU000000S320 south32.net
Name of entity
South32 Limited
ABN
84 093 732 597
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Graham Kerr
Date of last notice
26 August 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct Interest
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
Date of change
6 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
3,804,621 ordinary shares
6,123,612 rights comprising:
• 280,988 deferred rights held as short
term incentive awards under the
South32 Equity Incentive Plan (subject
to continued service).
• 5,842,624 performance rights held as
long term incentive awards under the
South32 Equity Incentive Plan.
Class
Rights under the South32 Equity Incentive
Plan
Number acquired
242,160 deferred rights held as short term
incentive awards under the South32 Equity
Incentive Plan (subject to continued service).
1,267,015 performance rights held as long
term incentive awards under the South32
Equity Incentive Plan.
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
Received 1,509,175 rights
at nil cost on
Incentive Plan
No. of securities held after change
3,804,621 ordinary shares
7,632,787 rights comprising:
• 523,148 deferred rights held as short
term incentive awards under the
South32 Equity
Incentive Plan
(subject to continued service).
• 7,109,639 performance rights held as
long term incentive awards under the
South32 Equity Incentive Plan.
Nature of change
Allocation of rights under the South32 Equity
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
-
Nature of interest
-
Name of registered holder
-
Date of change
-
No. and class of securities to
-
which interest related prior to
change
Interest acquired
-
Interest disposed
-
Value/Consideration
-
Interest after change
-
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow
N/A the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
N/A date was this provided?
10 December 2021
