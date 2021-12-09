Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South32 : Change of Director's Interest Notice - G Kerr

12/09/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

South32 Limited (Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))

(ACN 093 732 597) ASX/JSE/LSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY ISIN: AU000000S320 south32.net

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

South32 Limited

ABN

84 093 732 597

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Graham Kerr

Date of last notice

26 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct Interest

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

6 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

3,804,621 ordinary shares

6,123,612 rights comprising:

280,988 deferred rights held as short

term incentive awards under the

South32 Equity Incentive Plan (subject

to continued service).

5,842,624 performance rights held as

long term incentive awards under the

South32 Equity Incentive Plan.

Class

Rights under the South32 Equity Incentive

Plan

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

242,160 deferred rights held as short term

incentive awards under the South32 Equity

Incentive Plan (subject to continued service).

1,267,015 performance rights held as long

term incentive awards under the South32

Equity Incentive Plan.

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Received 1,509,175 rights

at nil cost on

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

6 December 2021 under the South32 Equity

valuation

Incentive Plan

No. of securities held after change

3,804,621 ordinary shares

7,632,787 rights comprising:

523,148 deferred rights held as short

term incentive awards under the

South32 Equity

Incentive Plan

(subject to continued service).

7,109,639 performance rights held as

long term incentive awards under the

South32 Equity Incentive Plan.

Nature of change

Allocation of rights under the South32 Equity

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

Incentive Plan, as approved by shareholders

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation

at the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to

-

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow N/A the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?

JSE Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

10 December 2021

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 22:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 953 M - -
Net income 2022 1 828 M - -
Net cash 2022 889 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,08x
Yield 2022 5,10%
Capitalization 17 637 M 12 602 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 13 624
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SOUTH32 LIMITED
Duration : Period :
South32 Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH32 LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,80 $
Average target price 3,21 $
Spread / Average Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Kerr Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Katie Tovich Chief Financial Officer
Karen J. Wood Chairman
Vanessa Torres Chief Technical Officer
Jason Economidis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTH32 LIMITED53.44%12 612
BHP GROUP-4.10%146 128
RIO TINTO PLC-13.37%103 921
GLENCORE PLC58.93%64 262
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC23.37%48 437
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.03%34 117