    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32 LIMITED

(S32)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:43 2022-10-23 pm EDT
3.820 AUD   +2.69%
South32 : Quarterly Report September 2022
PU
South32 Cuts Fiscal Year Coal-Output Guidance; Says 1Q Manganese Output Strong -- Update
DJ
South32 Downgrades Metallurgical Coal Guidance; Says 1Q Manganese Output Strong
DJ
South32 Cuts Fiscal Year Coal-Output Guidance; Says 1Q Manganese Output Strong -- Update

10/23/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
By Rhiannon Hoyle


South32 Ltd. said it will likely produce less metallurgical coal from an Australian mining operation than previously forecast this fiscal year, but that its manganese output is tracking ahead of production guidance after a strong first quarter.

The Perth, Australia-based miner on Monday revised down an output projection for its Illawarra Metallurgical Coal business by 5% to 7.0 million metric tons, citing an extended longwall move and the impact of a worker strike at its Appin mine.

The company, which reported weaker first-quarter output of most of its commodities year-on-year, said it produced 1.27 million tons of metallurgical coal in the three months through September, down 19% on a year ago.

South32 said first-quarter volumes of commodities including zinc, alumina and silver fell versus a year ago because of maintenance work and other planned disruptions.

"We had a strong start to the year in manganese, tracking ahead of our production guidance, as Gemco achieved higher primary production and our low-cost PC02 circuit continued to operate above design capacity," the company said.

It reported first-quarter manganese ore output of 1.46 million wet tons, down 3% on the year-earlier period.

South32 stuck to full-year production guidance for its operations with the exception of Illawarra Metallurgical Coal. It said it expects a 13% increase in copper-equivalent production in fiscal 2023.

The miner said it has finalized a new agreement with workers at the Appin operation since the end of its first quarter. It has also advanced productivity projects at its Cannington and Cerro Matoso mines that it expects to result in increased volumes in the second half of fiscal 2023, the company said.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-23-22 1854ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.69% 1666.41 Delayed Quote.-11.05%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.46% 968.6776 Real-time Quote.-10.85%
SILVER 1.13% 19.578 Delayed Quote.-21.03%
SOUTH32 LIMITED 2.69% 3.82 Delayed Quote.-7.23%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 192 M - -
Net income 2023 1 872 M - -
Net cash 2023 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,73x
Yield 2023 6,99%
Capitalization 10 787 M 10 787 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 9 096
Free-Float 98,8%
