Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. South32 Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32 LIMITED

(S32)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 01:10:20 am
4.86 AUD   -0.61%
02:24aSOUTH32 : Daily Share Buy-back Notice
PU
03/10Ausquest to Begin New Diamond Drilling Program at Balladonia Project
MT
03/08AusQuest's Maiden Drilling Confirms Alteration at Peru Porphyry Copper Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South32 : Daily Share Buy-back Notice

03/14/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

South32 Limited

(Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) (ACN 093 732 597)

ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32; ADR: SOUHY

ISIN: AU000000S320 south32.net

SOUTH32 LIMITED

DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

The daily share buy-back notice (Appendix 3E) lodged on the Australian Securities Exchange and voluntarily disclosed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange has today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:

  • South32 Limited - Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

About us

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come. We are trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. We produce commodities including bauxite, alumina, aluminium, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal and manganese from our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. With a focus on growing our base metals exposure, we also have two development options in North America and several partnerships with junior explorers around the world.

Investor Relations

Alex Volante

Tom Gallop

T

+61 8 9324 9029

T

+61 8 9324 9030

M

+61 403 328 408

M

+61 439 353 948

E

Alex.Volante@south32.net

E

Tom.Gallop@south32.net

Media Relations

Jamie Macdonald

Miles Godfrey

T

+61 8 9324 9000

T

+61 8 9324 9000

M

+61 408 925 140

M

+61 415 325 906

E

Jamie.Macdonald@south32.net

E

Miles.Godfrey@south32.net

Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net.

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

14 March 2022

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia

ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOUTH32 LIMITED
02:24aSOUTH32 : Daily Share Buy-back Notice
PU
03/10Ausquest to Begin New Diamond Drilling Program at Balladonia Project
MT
03/08AusQuest's Maiden Drilling Confirms Alteration at Peru Porphyry Copper Project
MT
03/07South32, Anglo American Terminate JV Sale of Manganese Alloy Smelter to Satka Investmen..
MT
03/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/06South32 Says Proposed Manganese Alloy Smelter Sale Will Not Proceed; Shares Up 4%
MT
03/06SOUTH32 : Sale of Metalloys manganese alloy smelter will not proceed
PU
03/06South32 Says Sale of Metalloys Manganese Smelter Won't Proceed
DJ
03/04SOUTH32 : Currency Conversion to Rand
PU
03/01SOUTH32 : Notification of cessation of securities - S32
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTH32 LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 912 M - -
Net income 2022 2 329 M - -
Net cash 2022 863 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,91x
Yield 2022 6,34%
Capitalization 16 568 M 16 568 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 13 624
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart SOUTH32 LIMITED
Duration : Period :
South32 Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH32 LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3,57 $
Average target price 3,95 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Kerr Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Katie Tovich Chief Financial Officer
Karen J. Wood Chairman
Vanessa Torres Chief Technical Officer
Jason Economidis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTH32 LIMITED21.95%16 568
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.92%176 412
RIO TINTO GROUP13.74%120 962
GLENCORE PLC36.36%87 932
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.31%61 830
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.32%42 188