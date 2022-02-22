South32 : Daily share buy-back notice

South32 Limited

24 June 2021

South32 Limited

DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

The daily share buy-back notice (Appendix 3E) lodged on the Australian Securities Exchange and voluntarily disclosed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange has today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will

shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:

South32 Limited - Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

Further Information

Investor Relations

22 February 2022

