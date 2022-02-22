South32 : Daily share buy-back notice

South32 Limited
(Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) (ACN 093 732 597)
ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY
ISIN: AU000000S320 south32.net
24 June 2021
South32 Limited
DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE
The daily share buy-back notice (Appendix 3E) lodged on the Australian Securities Exchange and voluntarily disclosed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange has today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will
shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:
-
South32 Limited - Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
Further Information
Investor Relations
|
Alex Volante
|
Tom Gallop
|
T
|
+61 8 9324 9029
|
T
|
+61
|
8 9324 9030
|
M
|
+61 403 328 408
|
M
|
+61
|
439 353 948
|
E
|
Alex.Volante@south32.net
|
E
|
Tom.Gallop@south32.net
|
Media Relations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Miles Godfrey
|
Jenny White
|
M
|
+61 415 325 906
|
T
|
+44
|
20 7798 1773
|
E
|
Miles.Godfrey@south32.net
|
M
|
+44
|
7900 046 758
|
|
|
E
|
Jenny.White@south32.net
|
|
|
|
|
Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net.
JSE Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd
22 February 2022
Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia
ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia
Disclaimer
South32 Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:10:01 UTC.