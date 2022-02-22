Log in
    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32 LIMITED

(S32)
South32 : Daily share buy-back notice

02/22/2022 | 02:11am EST
South32 Limited

(Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) (ACN 093 732 597)

ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY

ISIN: AU000000S320 south32.net

24 June 2021

South32 Limited

DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

The daily share buy-back notice (Appendix 3E) lodged on the Australian Securities Exchange and voluntarily disclosed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange has today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will

shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:

  • South32 Limited - Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

Further Information

Investor Relations

Alex Volante

Tom Gallop

T

+61 8 9324 9029

T

+61

8 9324 9030

M

+61 403 328 408

M

+61

439 353 948

E

Alex.Volante@south32.net

E

Tom.Gallop@south32.net

Media Relations

Miles Godfrey

Jenny White

M

+61 415 325 906

T

+44

20 7798 1773

E

Miles.Godfrey@south32.net

M

+44

7900 046 758

E

Jenny.White@south32.net

Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net.

JSE Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

22 February 2022

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia

ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
