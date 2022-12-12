South32 : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PDMR Notification reference 00278810

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Must complete either for a natural person or a legal person. If completing for a legal person, please include the legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.

Name of natural person Graham Kerr

Legal person

2 - Reason for the notification

For persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

The position occupied within the issuer or emission allowance market participant should be indicated e.g. CEO, CFO.

For persons closely associated with:

An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;

Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities

Position/status Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant