  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. South32 Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32 LIMITED

(S32)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-12 am EST
4.100 AUD   -2.15%
08:35aSouth32 : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
11/29Trilogy Metals Up Near 4% in US Trading as Details First Results Of Summer Drilling On Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects
MT
11/29Trilogy Metals Details First Results Of Summer Drilling On Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South32 : Director/PDMR Shareholding

12/12/2022 | 08:35am EST
PDMR Notification reference 00278810

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Must complete either for a natural person or a legal person. If completing for a legal person, please include the legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.

Name of natural person

Graham Kerr

Legal person

2 - Reason for the notification

For persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

  • The position occupied within the issuer or emission allowance market participant should be indicated e.g. CEO, CFO.

For persons closely associated with:

  • An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
  • Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant

Full name of the entity

South32 Limited

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800LAZNPXSBKVHR17

In accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Transaction(s) summary table

Date Of

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place Of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

2022-12-08

Rights under South32 Equity

AU000000S320

XASX

AUD - Australian Dollar

Incentive Plan (EIP)

Nature Of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Allocation of rights under the South32 EIP

0.00

1217602

0.00

Aggregated

0.00

1217602

0.00

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 996 M - -
Net income 2023 1 748 M - -
Net cash 2023 683 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,59x
Yield 2023 4,79%
Capitalization 13 010 M 13 010 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 9 096
Free-Float 98,1%
