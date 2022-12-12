South32 : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PDMR Notification reference 00278810
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Must complete either for a natural person or a legal person. If completing for a legal person, please include the legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.
|
Name of natural person
|
Graham Kerr
Legal person
2 - Reason for the notification
For persons discharging managerial responsibilities:
-
The position occupied within the issuer or emission allowance market participant should be indicated e.g. CEO, CFO.
For persons closely associated with:
-
An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
-
Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant
|
Full name of the entity
|
South32 Limited
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
213800LAZNPXSBKVHR17
|
|
In accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Transaction(s) summary table
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date Of
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place Of Transaction
|
Currency
|
|
|
Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022-12-08
|
Rights under South32 Equity
|
AU000000S320
|
XASX
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
Incentive Plan (EIP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature Of Transaction:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allocation of rights under the South32 EIP
|
|
|
0.00
|
1217602
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated
|
0.00
|
1217602
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|