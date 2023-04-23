Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  South32 Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32 LIMITED

(S32)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:30 2023-04-21 am EDT
4.450 AUD   -0.22%
05:04pSouth32 Downgrades Fiscal Year Output Guidance at Some Operations
DJ
04/21Some Japanese aluminium buyers agree to higher April-June premiums
RE
04/18Trilogy Metals Raising US$3.22 Million in a Private Placement of Shares.
MT
Summary 
Summary

South32 Downgrades Fiscal Year Output Guidance at Some Operations

04/23/2023 | 05:04pm EDT
By Rhiannon Hoyle


South32 Ltd. on Monday downgraded annual production for several of its operations, citing severe wet weather and other setbacks in its fiscal third quarter.

The Australia-based miner reduced guidance at its Cannington zinc, lead and silver mine in Australia by 6% after heavy rainfall led to a temporary suspension in mining activity.

At Cerro Matoso, its Colombia ferronickel mine, South32 cut fiscal-year guidance by 7%, reflecting a temporary reduction in access to higher-grade ore, it said.

South32 also cut annual production guidance for its Brazil Alumina, Mozal Aluminium and Illawarra Metallurgical Coal operations, for varying reasons.

The miner increased its estimate for Australia manganese production by 3%, citing improved yields that supported higher primary concentrator output.

Overall, group copper-equivalent production was up 7% fiscal-year to date, South32 said.

"FY23 operating unit cost guidance has been held largely unchanged and group capital expenditure guidance is unchanged, as we remain focused on delivering efficiencies to mitigate cost pressures," said the company.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-23 1904ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.28% 5.5448 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -1.19% 293.388248 Real-time Quote.0.93%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.08% 151.9264 Real-time Quote.1.19%
SILVER 0.12% 25.113 Delayed Quote.5.41%
SOUTH32 LIMITED -0.22% 4.45 Delayed Quote.11.25%
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTH32 LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 857 M - -
Net income 2023 1 526 M - -
Net cash 2023 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,84x
Yield 2023 4,66%
Capitalization 13 530 M 13 530 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 9 096
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart SOUTH32 LIMITED
Duration : Period :
South32 Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH32 LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2,98 $
Average target price 3,41 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Kerr Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Sandy Sibenaler Chief Financial Officer
Karen J. Wood Chairman
Vanessa Torres Chief Technical Officer
Jason Economidis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTH32 LIMITED11.25%13 530
BHP GROUP LIMITED-1.34%152 530
RIO TINTO PLC-11.50%108 616
GLENCORE PLC-11.13%76 251
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.80%45 344
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.85%39 002
