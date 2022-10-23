South32 Downgrades Metallurgical Coal Guidance; Says 1Q Manganese Output Strong

By Rhiannon Hoyle

South32 Ltd. said it will likely produce less metallurgical coal from an Australian mining operation than previously forecast this fiscal year, but that its manganese output is tracking ahead of production guidance after a strong first quarter.

The Australia-based miner on Monday cut its output projection for its Illawarra Metallurgical Coal by 5% to 7.0 million metric tons, citing an extended longwall move and the impact of a worker strike at its Appin mine during the quarter.

The company, which reported weaker first-quarter output of most of its commodities year-on-year, said it produced 1.27 million tons of metallurgical coal in the three months through September, down 19% on a year ago.

South32 said it "had a strong start to the year in manganese," and that production of that commodity is tracking ahead of guidance. The miner said its Australian output of the commodity increased as improved yields supported higher primary concentrator output.

