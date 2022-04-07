South32 : Notification of cessation of securities - S32

Announcement SummaryEntity name SOUTH32 LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity SOUTH32 LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.
1.2 Registered Number Type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code S32
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022
Registration Number 84093732597
Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased
ASX +Security Code and Description S32AA : RIGHTS
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased 784,226
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation 31/3/2022
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
784,226 Rights lapsed due to cessation of employment.
Part 3 - Issued capital following changes
Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)
Total number ofASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
S32 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
4,645,041,554
3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number ofASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
S32AA : RIGHTS
59,456,897
Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.