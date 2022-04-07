Log in
    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32 LIMITED

(S32)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/08 12:19:15 am EDT
4.990 AUD   +0.40%
04/07SOUTH32 : Notification of cessation of securities - S32
PU
04/07SOUTH32 : Notification regarding unquoted securities - S32
PU
04/07South32 Prices $700 Million of Bonds Due 2032
MT
South32 : Notification of cessation of securities - S32

04/07/2022 | 11:59pm EDT
Announcement SummaryEntity name SOUTH32 LIMITED

Announcement Type New announcement

Date of this announcement Friday April 08, 2022

Details of +securities that have ceasedASX +security codeSecurity descriptionNumber of +securities that The +securities have have ceased ceased due to

Date of cessation

S32AA

RIGHTS

784,226

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

31/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Announcement Details

1.1 Name of +Entity SOUTH32 LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code S32

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration Number 84093732597

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

ASX +Security Code and Description S32AA : RIGHTS

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased 784,226

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation 31/3/2022

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

784,226 Rights lapsed due to cessation of employment.

Part 3 - Issued capital following changes

Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

S32 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,645,041,554

3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

S32AA : RIGHTS

59,456,897

Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 03:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
