    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32 LIMITED

(S32)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/28 02:10:43 am EDT
4.750 AUD   +3.26%
05:50aUBS Adjusts South32's Price Target to AU$6 From AU$6.30, Keeps at Buy
MT
05:35aSOUTH32 : Appendix 3Y - F Mtoba
PU
02:50aSOUTH32 : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
South32 : Notification of interests and securities

04/28/2022 | 06:26am EDT
28 April 2022

South32 Limited

(Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))

(ACN 093 732 597)

ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32; ADR: SOUHY

ISIN: AU000000S320 south32.net

South32 Limited

NOTIFICATION OF INTERESTS AND SECURITIES

The following Appendix 3Y, lodged on the Australian Securities Exchange and voluntarily disclosed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange, has today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

  • South32 Limited - Change of Director's Interest Notice - N Mtoba

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come. We are trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. We produce commodities including bauxite, alumina, aluminium, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal and manganese from our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. With a focus on growing our base metals exposure, we also have two development options in North America and several partnerships with junior explorers around the world.

Further Information

Investor Relations

Alex Volante

Tom Gallop

T

+61 8 9324 9029

T

+61 8 9324 9030

M

+61 403 328 408

M

+61 439 353 948

E

Alex.Volante@south32.net

E

Tom.Gallop@south32.net

Media Relations Jamie Macdonald

Miles Godfrey

Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net.

T

+61 8 9324 9000

T

+61 8 9324 9000

M

+61 408 925 140

M

+61 415 325 906

E

Jamie.Macdonald@south32.net

E

Miles.Godfrey@south32.net

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

28 April 2022

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia

ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 10:24:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 666 M - -
Net income 2022 2 697 M - -
Net cash 2022 871 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,54x
Yield 2022 7,60%
Capitalization 15 166 M 15 166 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 13 624
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends SOUTH32 LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 3,27 $
Average target price 4,20 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Kerr Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Katie Tovich Chief Financial Officer
Karen J. Wood Chairman
Vanessa Torres Chief Technical Officer
Jason Economidis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTH32 LIMITED14.71%15 166
BHP GROUP LIMITED10.87%165 704
RIO TINTO PLC16.01%117 450
GLENCORE PLC27.92%78 440
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.26%53 304
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)75.80%45 277