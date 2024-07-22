South32 Quarterly Report June 2024

QUARTERLY REPORT
June 2024
- Achieved 98% of current Group FY24 copper equivalent production guidance1, and remain on track to deliver FY24 Operating unit costs in line with current guidance.
- Delivered strong sales in the June 2024 quarter, capturing higher commodity prices and releasing working capital to finish the year.
- Advanced our portfolio transformation, completing key milestones for the sale of Illawarra Metallurgical Coal2, and progressing construction at Hermosa's Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit as planned.
- Aluminium production was largely unchanged year-on-year, as Hillside Aluminium achieved record production, Brazil Aluminium continued to ramp up, and Mozal Aluminium progressed its recovery plan.
- Alumina production was largely unchanged year-on-year, with improved plant availability at Brazil Alumina partially offsetting a temporary bauxite conveyor outage at Worsley Alumina in the quarter.
- Cannington payable zinc equivalent production3 increased by 10% in FY24, despite adverse weather impacts, as the operation realised higher average metal grades.
- Sierra Gorda payable copper equivalent production4 declined by 15% in FY24, as higher plant throughput was offset by lower than planned copper grades and molybdenum recoveries in the current phase of the mine plan.
- Cerro Matoso nickel production was largely unchanged year-on-year, with higher plant throughput and nickel grades supporting a 6% increase in quarterly production.
- Consistent with guidance, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal saleable production decreased by 24% in FY24, as the operation completed planned longwall moves.
- Australia Manganese progressed recovery plans following Tropical Cyclone Megan, while South Africa Manganese responded to stronger manganese prices, achieving record annual production.
- FY25 production guidance revised lower for alumina (5%), Sierra Gorda payable copper equivalent (7%) and Cannington payable zinc equivalent (9%).
- Impairment expenses for Worsley Alumina (~US$554M pre-tax) and Cerro Matoso (~US$264M pre-tax) will be recognised in our FY24 financial results.
South32 Chief Executive Officer, Graham Kerr: "We delivered another quarter of improved operating performance, achieving sequentially higher volumes across the majority of our operations, and remaining on track to achieve FY24 operating unit cost guidance.
"Our performance enabled us to capitalise on stronger commodity prices, lift sales volumes and release working capital, boosting cash generation in the quarter.
"The sale of Illawarra Metallurgical Coal is expected to be completed later this quarter, further strengthening our balance sheet, simplifying our business, reducing our capital intensity and unlocking capital to invest in our high-quality development projects in zinc and copper.
"Construction and permitting are tracking to plan at the Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit at Hermosa, the first phase of a regional-scale opportunity to supply commodities critical for the global energy transition."
Production summary
South32 share
FY23
FY24
YoY
4Q23
3Q24
4Q24
QoQ
Alumina production (kt)
5,101
5,063
(1%)
1,249
1,240
1,249
1%
Aluminium production (kt)
1,133
1,138
0%
286
278
285
3%
Payable copper production (kt)
70.7
60.8
(14%)
17.3
13.9
15.3
10%
Payable silver production (koz)
11,813
13,273
12%
3,522
3,050
3,224
6%
Payable lead production (kt)
101.7
112.4
11%
28.3
24.8
28.8
16%
Payable zinc production (kt)
59.2
60.7
3%
16.2
14.3
17.4
22%
Payable nickel production (kt)
40.8
40.6
0%
10.2
10.8
11.5
6%
Metallurgical coal production (kt)
5,497
4,305
(22%)
1,504
1,244
1,274
2%
Manganese ore production (kwmt)
5,653
4,499
(20%)
1,455
1,175
534
(55%)
Unless otherwise noted: percentage variance relates to performance during the financial year ended June 2024 compared with the financial year ended June 2023 (YoY), or the June 2024 quarter compared with the March 2024 quarter (QoQ); production and sales volumes are reported on an attributable basis.
CORPORATE UPDATE
Sustainability
- We completed planned milestones in our multi-year Safety Improvement Program, deploying our 'Lead Safely Every Day' program across our leadership and frontline workforce.
- We advanced decarbonisation programs to support our target5 to halve our operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2035. In FY24, Worsley Alumina converted two coal-fired boilers to natural gas, expected to reduce the refinery's operational GHG emissions by over 10% from FY21 levels. Hillside Aluminium has now converted 36% of its pots to AP3XLE energy efficiency technology.
Portfolio
- The sale of Illawarra Metallurgical Coal to an entity owned by Golden Energy and Resources Pte Ltd and M Resources Pty Ltd, for up to US$1,650M6, received Australian Foreign Investment Review Board approval on 5 July 20242. The transaction is expected to complete in late Q1 FY25, subject to receipt of the remaining foreign merger clearances. As a result of the transaction, we will record an impairment reversal of ~US$200M (~US$140M post-tax) in our FY24 financial results, which will be excluded from FY24 Underlying earnings.
- The sale of our 50% interest in the Eagle Downs metallurgical coal project to a subsidiary of
Stanmore Resources Limited is expected to complete in Q1 FY25. The consideration for the transaction comprises US$15M in cash, a contingent payment of US$20M7 and a price-linked royalty of up to US$100M8.
- On 13 June 2024, Samancor Manganese entered into a binding agreement to divest the Metalloys manganese alloy smelter, subject to the satisfaction of conditions9.
Income statement
- We will record impairment expenses in our FY24 financial results, as set out below, which will be excluded from FY24 Underlying earnings.
-
Worsley Alumina: ~US$554M (~US$389M post-tax) to a carrying value of ~US$2,027M, reflecting increased
uncertainty created by the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority's recommended conditions for the Worsley Mine Development Project approval and associated challenging operating conditions10; and
- Cerro Matoso: ~US$264M (~US$248M post-tax) to a carrying value of ~US$54M, reflecting structural changes in the nickel market which are expected to continue to place pressure on nickel prices and discounts for our ferronickel product.
- Worsley Alumina: ~US$554M (~US$389M post-tax) to a carrying value of ~US$2,027M, reflecting increased
- Australia Manganese incurred ~US$90M of idle capacity and other remediation related costs as a result of Tropical Cyclone Megan. These costs will be excluded from FY24 Underlying earnings as an earnings adjustment.
- FY24 Group Underlying depreciation and amortisation is expected to be ~US$915M, including ~US$140M for our manganese business and ~US$130M for Sierra Gorda.
- FY24 Group Underlying net finance costs are expected to be ~US$250M, primarily comprising the unwinding of the discount applied to our closure and rehabilitation provisions and interest on lease liabilities and long-dated debt.
Cash flow and balance sheet
- We delivered a strong sales result in the June 2024 quarter, drawing down inventory and capturing the benefit of higher commodity prices. This is expected to support an unwind of working capital of ~US$180M in H2 FY24 (H1 FY24: US$276M build).
- We received net distributions11 of US$26M from our manganese equity accounted investments (EAI) in FY24, as we provided US$30M of initial funding to Australia Manganese in the June 2024 quarter to support recovery plans.
- We received net distributions11 of US$27M from our Sierra Gorda EAI in FY24, including US$9M in the June 2024 quarter, as the operation invested in deferred stripping and study work for the fourth grinding line expansion.
- FY24 Group capital expenditure (excluding EAIs and Hermosa) is expected to be ~US$670M, reflecting our planned investment in productivity and improvement projects across our portfolio, including ~US$340M at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal. Our share of capital expenditure for our manganese and Sierra Gorda EAIs is expected to be ~US$315M in FY24.
- We returned US$198M to shareholders during FY24, including US$163M12 in fully-franked ordinary dividends and US$35M via the on-market share buy-back13.
Tax
- Our FY24 Group Underlying effective tax rate (ETR) is expected to be in a range of approximately 40% to 42%, reflecting our geographical earnings mix and the corporate tax rates14 and royalty related taxes15 of the jurisdictions in which we operate.
- We made Group tax payments of US$223M (excluding EAIs) in FY24 as cash tax normalised following one-off portfolio related tax payments in the prior period.
DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION UPDATE
Hermosa project
- We invested US$372M of growth capital expenditure at Hermosa in FY24, as we progressed construction of key infrastructure and permitting for the Taylor zinc-lead-silver and Clark battery-grade manganese deposits.
- Following final investment approval for Taylor in Q3 FY2416, we completed pre-sink shaft activity and construction of the main shaft headframe during the quarter. Shaft construction is on track to commence in Q1 FY25.
- We completed construction of the final two surface dewatering wells during the quarter, to support critical path dewatering activity for both the Taylor and Clark deposits.
- Permitting activity continued to plan. During the quarter, we received an air permit from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, the last required state permit to enable full construction of Taylor.
- FAST-41federal permitting for both Taylor and Clark progressed to the next stage, with the US Forest Service publishing a Notice of Intent to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement during the quarter.
- We advanced study and product qualification work for Clark. Construction of an exploration decline to provide access to ore to facilitate demonstration scale production remains on track to be completed by the end of CY25.
- During the quarter, we were awarded a US$20M grant from the US Department of Defense under the Defense Production Act battery grant program to support development activity at Clark.
- We directed US$24M to capitalised exploration during FY24 as we progressed drilling programs at our polymetallic Peake and Flux prospects17. Exploration results are expected across the 2024 calendar year.
Greenfield exploration
- We invested US$27M in our greenfield exploration opportunities during FY24, as we progressed multiple exploration programs targeting base metals in Australia, USA, Canada, Argentina and Ireland.
Other exploration
- We invested US$62M (US$48M capitalised) in exploration programs at our existing operations and development options during FY24, including US$24M at the Hermosa project (noted above, all capitalised) and US$13M for our Sierra Gorda EAI (all capitalised).
PRODUCTION SUMMARY
Production guidance
FY23
FY24 FY24e(a)
%(b) Comments
(South32 share)
Worsley Alumina
Temporary outage of the bauxite
Alumina production (kt)
3,839
3,777
4,000
94 % conveyor in Q4 FY24
Brazil Alumina (non-operated)
Alumina production (kt)
1,262
1,286
1,300
99 %
Brazil Aluminium (non-operated)
Aluminium production (kt)
69
104
100
104 %
Hillside Aluminium18
Aluminium production (kt)
719
720
720
100 %
Mozal Aluminium18
Aluminium production (kt)
345
314
320
98 %
Sierra Gorda (non-operated)
Payable copper equivalent production (kt)4
86.5
73.8
78.7
94 %
Payable copper production (kt)
70.7
60.8
67.0
91 %
Lower than planned copper
Payable molybdenum production (kt)
1.2
0.9
0.8
113 % grades in Q4 FY24, partly offset by
higher by-product volumes
Payable gold production (koz)
28.8
24.6
22.5
109 %
Payable silver production (koz)
630
607
550
110 %
Cannington
Payable zinc equivalent production (kt)3
259.6
285.2
287.2
99 %
Payable silver production (koz)
11,183
12,666
12,500
101 %
Payable lead production (kt)
101.7
112.4
115.0
98 %
Payable zinc production (kt)
59.2
60.7
62.0
98 %
Cerro Matoso
Payable nickel production (kt)
40.8
40.6
40.5
100 %
Illawarra Metallurgical Coal
Total coal production (kt)
6,520
4,938
5,000
99 %
Metallurgical coal production (kt)
5,497
4,305
4,400
98 %
Energy coal production (kt)
1,023
633
600
106 %
Australia Manganese
Production guidance withdrawn in
Manganese ore production (kwmt)
3,545
2,324
N/A
N/A March 2024 due to Tropical
Cyclone Megan
South Africa Manganese
Manganese ore production (kwmt)
2,108
2,175
2,000
109 %
- The denotation (e) refers to an estimate or forecast year.
- Reflects percentage of achieved production for FY24 compared to current FY24e.
MARKETING UPDATE
Commodity markets strengthened in H2 FY24 reflecting constrained supply and improving demand.
The average realised prices achieved for our commodities are summarised below. Outstanding concentrate sales were revalued at 30 June 2024 with the final price of these to be determined in the December 2024 half year.
Realised prices19
FY24
2H24
FY23
1H24
2H24
FY24
vs
vs
FY23
1H24
Worsley Alumina
Alumina (US$/t)
357
344
376
360
1%
9%
Brazil Alumina (non-operated)(a)
Alumina (US$/t)
369
362
394
378
2%
9%
Brazil Aluminium (non-operated)(a)
Aluminium (US$/t)
2,452
2,275
2,435
2,373
(3%)
7%
Hillside Aluminium
Aluminium (US$/t)
2,535
2,318
2,448
2,389
(6%)
6%
Mozal Aluminium
Aluminium (US$/t)
2,653
2,377
2,610
2,491
(6%)
10%
Sierra Gorda (non-operated)20(a)
Payable copper (US$/lb)
3.51
3.56
4.19
3.86
10%
18%
Payable molybdenum (US$/lb)
21.28
20.82
20.35
20.60
(3%)
(2%)
Payable gold (US$/oz)
1,821
1,957
2,342
2,129
17%
20%
Payable silver (US$/oz)
21.9
23.3
26.3
24.8
13%
13%
Cannington20
Payable silver (US$/oz)
21.1
22.5
27.5
24.8
18%
22%
Payable lead (US$/t)
1,919
1,979
2,031
2,002
4%
3%
Payable zinc (US$/t)
2,151
2,085
2,358
2,230
4%
13%
Cerro Matoso21
Payable nickel (US$/lb)
7.76
6.00
6.30
6.17
(20%)
5%
Illawarra Metallurgical Coal
Metallurgical coal (US$/t)
279
276
275
275
(1%)
0%
Energy coal (US$/t)
144
101
113
107
(26%)
12%
Australia Manganese22
Manganese ore (US$/dmtu, FOB)
4.59
3.79
3.71
3.77
(18%)
(2%)
South Africa Manganese22
Manganese ore (US$/dmtu, FOB)
3.58
3.03
4.05
3.53
(1%)
34%
- While Brazil Alumina and Brazil Aluminium are non-operated, South32 owns the marketing rights for our share of production. While Sierra Gorda is also non-operated, the Joint Venture is responsible for marketing our share of production.
OPERATING UNIT COST UPDATE
We expect to report FY24 Operating unit costs in line with FY24 guidance, as we continued our focus on driving operating performance and cost efficiencies.
Operating unit cost(a)
Current Guidance
FY24 Operating unit costs commentary
FY24e(b)(c)
Worsley Alumina
(US$/t)
270
Expected to be in line with FY24 guidance.
Brazil Alumina (non-operated)
Not
Expected to be consistent with H1 FY24 Operating unit costs
provided
(US$325/t).
Brazil Aluminium (non-operated)
Not
Expected to be ~10% below H1 FY24 Operating unit costs (US$4,025/t),
provided
as the smelter continued to ramp-up all three potlines.
Hillside Aluminium
Not provided
Mozal Aluminium
The cost profile of our South African aluminium smelters is heavily influenced by the South African rand, and the price of raw materials and energy.
FY24 Operating unit costs for Hillside Aluminium are expected to be consistent with H1 FY24 (US$2,135/t).
FY24 Operating unit costs for Mozal Aluminium are expected to be ~4% below H1 FY24 (US$2,461/t), as the smelter progressed its recovery plan.
Sierra Gorda (non-operated)
(US$/t)(d)
17.0
Expected to be in line with FY24 guidance.
Cannington
(US$/t)(d)
155
Expected to be in line with FY24 guidance.
Cerro Matoso
(US$/lb)
5.20
Expected to be in line with FY24 guidance.
Illawarra Metallurgical Coal
(US$/t)
150
Expected to be in line with FY24 guidance.
Australia Manganese (FOB)
Operating unit costs for the period are expected to be
~US$2.25/dmtu.
(US$/dmtu)
N/A
Separately, we expect to incur remediation costs and idle capacity
losses of ~US$90M, which will be excluded from FY24 Underlying
Earnings.
South Africa Manganese (FOB)
(US$/dmtu)
2.60
Expected to be in line with FY24 guidance.
- Operating unit cost is Revenue less Underlying EBITDA, excluding third party sales, divided by sales volumes.
- FY24e Operating unit cost guidance includes royalties (where appropriate) and commodity price and foreign exchange rate forward curves or our internal expectations (refer to footnote 23).
- The denotation (e) refers to an estimate or forecast year.
- US dollar per tonne of ore processed. Periodic movements in finished product inventory may impact Operating unit costs.
s
WORSLEY ALUMINA (86% SHARE)
4Q24
4Q24
South32 share
FY23
FY24
YoY
4Q23
3Q24
4Q24
vs
vs
4Q23
3Q24
Alumina production (kt)
3,839
3,777
(2%)
1,012
927
916
(9%)
(1%)
Alumina sales (kt)
3,817
3,767
(1%)
1,111
895
974
(12%)
9%
Worsley Alumina saleable production decreased by 2% (or 62kt) to 3,777kt in FY24, achieving 94% of guidance, as a temporary outage of the bauxite conveyor impacted bauxite supply to the refinery during the June 2024 quarter. FY25 production guidance has been revised lower by 6% to 3,750kt, as we complete additional conveyor maintenance, and manage bauxite inventories due to delays experienced with regulatory approvals for new mining areas.
On 8 July 2024, the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority (WA EPA) published its recommendation that the proposal for the Worsley Mine Development Project may be implemented, subject to conditions. If imposed In their current form, several conditions recommended by the WA EPA create significant operating challenges for Worsley Alumina and impact its long-term viability. Following what has been a long and protracted process, Worsley Alumina intends to lodge an appeal in relation to the WA EPA assessment report, and to work collaboratively with the Western Australian Government to enable Worsley Alumina to continue to meet the State's robust environmental standards and to continue the significant contribution Worsley Alumina has made to the South West for the past 40 years. Worsley Alumina aims to secure environmental approvals for the proposal by the end of CY24.
BRAZIL ALUMINA (36% SHARE, NON-OPERATED)
4Q24
4Q24
South32 share
FY23
FY24
YoY
4Q23
3Q24
4Q24
vs
vs
4Q23
3Q24
Alumina production (kt)
1,262
1,286
2%
237
313
333
41%
6%
Alumina sales (kt)
1,237
1,282
4%
242
277
358
48%
29%
Brazil Alumina saleable production increased by 2% (or 24kt) to 1,286kt in FY24, achieving 99% of guidance, with improved plant availability supporting a 6% increase in production during the June 2024 quarter. FY25 production guidance remains unchanged at 1,350kt.
BRAZIL ALUMINIUM (40% SHARE, NON-OPERATED)
4Q24
4Q24
South32 share
FY23
FY24
YoY
4Q23
3Q24
4Q24
vs
vs
4Q23
3Q24
Aluminium production (kt)
69
104
51%
24
26
28
17%
8%
Aluminium sales (kt)
68
102
50%
26
32
30
15%
(6%)
Brazil Aluminium saleable production increased by 51% (or 35kt) to 104kt in FY24, exceeding guidance by 4%, as the smelter continued to ramp up all three potlines. FY25 production guidance remains unchanged at 130kt.
HILLSIDE ALUMINIUM (100% SHARE)
4Q24
4Q24
South32 share
FY23
FY24
YoY
4Q23
3Q24
4Q24
vs
vs
4Q23
3Q24
Aluminium production (kt)
719
720
0%
180
181
180
0%
(1%)
Aluminium sales (kt)
719
720
0%
185
209
184
(1%)
(12%)
Hillside Aluminium saleable production increased by 1kt to a record 720kt in FY24, achieving 100% of guidance, as the smelter continued to test its maximum technical capacity, despite the impact of load-shedding. FY25 production guidance remains unchanged at 720kt18.
MOZAL ALUMINIUM (63.7% SHARE)
4Q24
4Q24
South32 share
FY23
FY24
YoY
4Q23
3Q24
4Q24
vs
vs
4Q23
3Q24
Aluminium production (kt)
345
314
(9%)
82
71
77
(6%)
8%
Aluminium sales (kt)
334
326
(2%)
114
58
101
(11%)
74%
Mozal Aluminium saleable production decreased by 9% (or 31kt) to 314kt in FY24, achieving 98% of guidance, with production increasing by 8% during the June 2024 quarter as the smelter progressed its recovery plan, despite the impact of load-shedding. Production is expected to increase by ~15% to 360kt18 in FY25 (previously 372kt) as the smelter returns toward nameplate capacity.
Sales increased by 74% during the June 2024 quarter as we drew down inventory to normalised levels by the end of the financial year, capitalising on strengthened market conditions.
As previously disclosed, we continue to work with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique and Eskom to secure the smelter's hydro-electric power supply beyond Q3 FY26, as there are currently no viable alternative suppliers of renewable energy at the required scale.
SIERRA GORDA (45% SHARE)
South32 share
FY23
FY24
YoY
Payable copper equivalent production (kt)4
86.5
73.8
(15%)
Payable copper production (kt)
70.7
60.8
(14%)
Payable copper sales (kt)
71.8
60.9
(15%)
4Q24
4Q24
4Q23
3Q24
4Q24
vs
vs
4Q23
3Q24
22.5
16.8
18.4
(18%)
10%
17.3
13.9
15.3
(12%)
10%
18.0
13.1
15.3
(15%)
17%
Sierra Gorda payable copper equivalent production4 decreased by 15% (or 12.7kt) to 73.8kt in FY24, achieving 94% of guidance, due to lower than planned copper grades in the June 2024 quarter.
Looking forward, higher clay content in the current phase of the mine plan is expected to continue to impact molybdenum production in FY25, with FY25 payable copper equivalent production guidance revised lower by 7% to 85.3kt (copper 70.0kt, molybdenum 1.3kt, gold 25.0koz and silver 550koz).
Sierra Gorda continued to progress the feasibility study for the fourth grinding line expansion, which remains on track to support a final investment decision in H1 FY25.
CANNINGTON (100% SHARE)
South32 share
FY23
FY24
YoY
Payable zinc equivalent production (kt)3
259.6
285.2
10%
Payable silver production (koz)
11,183
12,666
13%
Payable silver sales (koz)
10,739
11,793
10%
Payable lead production (kt)
101.7
112.4
11%
Payable lead sales (kt)
99.0
102.4
3%
Payable zinc production (kt)
59.2
60.7
3%
Payable zinc sales (kt)
58.1
60.1
3%
4Q24
4Q24
4Q23
3Q24
4Q24
vs
vs
4Q23
3Q24
74.5
64.8
73.2
(2%)
13%
3,368
2,897
3,065
(9%)
6%
3,244
2,210
3,054
(6%)
38%
28.3
24.8
28.8
2%
16%
26.0
17.9
27.9
7%
56%
16.2
14.3
17.4
7%
22%
21.8
11.6
20.2
(7%)
74%
Cannington payable zinc equivalent production3 increased by 10% (or 25.6kt) to 285.2kt in FY24 as the operation managed the impact of widespread flooding following Tropical Cyclone Kirrily, and processed a sequence of higher grade stopes in the June 2024 quarter, achieving 99% of guidance.
Looking forward, a significant increase in underground activity and complexity is expected to drive greater variability in mine performance as the underground mine progresses towards the end of its life. Due to these factors and the need to re-establish run of mine stocks following adverse weather impacts in H2 FY24, we have lowered FY25 guidance for mill throughput to 2,100kdmt and payable zinc equivalent production by 9% to 250.1kt (silver 11,300koz, lead 100.0kt and zinc 50.0kt).
Higher sales volumes in the June 2024 quarter reflected timing differences following widespread flooding in the prior quarter that caused a temporary outage of a third-party rail line.
CERRO MATOSO (99.9% SHARE)
4Q24
4Q24
South32 share
FY23
FY24
YoY
4Q23
3Q24
4Q24
vs
vs
4Q23
3Q24
Payable nickel production (kt)
40.8
40.6
0%
10.2
10.8
11.5
13%
6%
Payable nickel sales (kt)
40.8
40.9
0%
10.4
10.8
12.1
16%
12%
Cerro Matoso payable nickel production was largely unchanged at 40.6kt in FY24, achieving 100% of guidance, with higher planned throughput and nickel grades supporting a 6% increase in production during the June 2024 quarter. FY25 production guidance remains unchanged at 35.0kt, reflecting lower planned nickel grades.
We continue to progress our strategic review of Cerro Matoso and expect to provide information on the outcomes of this review in H2 FY25.
ILLAWARRA METALLURGICAL COAL (100% SHARE)
South32 share
FY23
FY24
YoY
Total coal production (kt)
6,520
4,938
(24%)
Total coal sales (kt)24
6,359
4,871
(23%)
Metallurgical coal production (kt)
5,497
4,305
(22%)
Metallurgical coal sales (kt)
5,402
4,172
(23%)
Energy coal production (kt)
1,023
633
(38%)
Energy coal sales (kt)
957
699
(27%)
4Q24
4Q24
4Q23
3Q24
4Q24
vs
vs
4Q23
3Q24
1,753
1,405
1,488
(15%)
6%
1,697
1,238
1,537
(9%)
24%
1,504
1,244
1,274
(15%)
2%
1,529
1,053
1,360
(11%)
29%
249
161
214
(14%)
33%
168
185
177
5%
(4%)
Illawarra Metallurgical Coal saleable production decreased by 24% (or 1,582kt) to 4,938kt in FY24, achieving 99% of guidance, as the operation completed three planned longwall moves and commenced a fourth planned move in the June 2024 quarter.
