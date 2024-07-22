South32 Quarterly Report June 2024

QUARTERLY REPORT

June 2024

Achieved 98% of current Group FY24 copper equivalent production guidance 1 , and remain on track to deliver FY24 Operating unit costs in line with current guidance.

Delivered strong sales in the June 2024 quarter, capturing higher commodity prices and releasing working capital to finish the year.

Advanced our portfolio transformation, completing key milestones for the sale of Illawarra Metallurgical Coal 2 , and progressing construction at Hermosa's Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit as planned.

Aluminium production was largely unchanged year-on-year, as Hillside Aluminium achieved record production, Brazil Aluminium continued to ramp up, and Mozal Aluminium progressed its recovery plan.

Alumina production was largely unchanged year-on-year, with improved plant availability at Brazil Alumina partially offsetting a temporary bauxite conveyor outage at Worsley Alumina in the quarter.

Cannington payable zinc equivalent production 3 increased by 10% in FY24, despite adverse weather impacts, as the operation realised higher average metal grades.

Sierra Gorda payable copper equivalent production 4 declined by 15% in FY24, as higher plant throughput was offset by lower than planned copper grades and molybdenum recoveries in the current phase of the mine plan.

Cerro Matoso nickel production was largely unchanged year-on-year, with higher plant throughput and nickel grades supporting a 6% increase in quarterly production.

Consistent with guidance, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal saleable production decreased by 24% in FY24, as the operation completed planned longwall moves.

Australia Manganese progressed recovery plans following Tropical Cyclone Megan, while South Africa Manganese responded to stronger manganese prices, achieving record annual production.

FY25 production guidance revised lower for alumina (5%), Sierra Gorda payable copper equivalent (7%) and Cannington payable zinc equivalent (9%).

Impairment expenses for Worsley Alumina (~US$554M pre-tax) and Cerro Matoso (~US$264M pre-tax) will be recognised in our FY24 financial results.

South32 Chief Executive Officer, Graham Kerr: "We delivered another quarter of improved operating performance, achieving sequentially higher volumes across the majority of our operations, and remaining on track to achieve FY24 operating unit cost guidance.

"Our performance enabled us to capitalise on stronger commodity prices, lift sales volumes and release working capital, boosting cash generation in the quarter.

"The sale of Illawarra Metallurgical Coal is expected to be completed later this quarter, further strengthening our balance sheet, simplifying our business, reducing our capital intensity and unlocking capital to invest in our high-quality development projects in zinc and copper.

"Construction and permitting are tracking to plan at the Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit at Hermosa, the first phase of a regional-scale opportunity to supply commodities critical for the global energy transition."