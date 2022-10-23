South32 : Quarterly Report September 2022

Our share of aluminium production increased by 9% in the September 2022 quarter, as our Southern African smelters continued to test their maximum technical capacity and the Brazil Aluminium smelter was successfully restarted
We completed planned calciner maintenance at Worsley Alumina and Brazil Alumina
We achieved an 11% increase in copper equivalent production1 at Sierra Gorda, benefitting from higher copper grades
We progressed productivity projects at our other base metals operations, with the transition to 100% truck haulage at Cannington and the Ore Sorting and Mechanical Ore Concentration project at Cerro Matoso expected to deliver increased volumes in H2 FY23
We had a strong start to the year in manganese, tracking ahead of our production guidance, as GEMCO achieved higher primary production and our low-cost PC02 circuit continued to operate above design capacity
We have revised production guidance down by 5% at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal to 7.0Mt, following an extended longwall move and the impact of industrial action at our Appin mine during the September 2022 quarter
All other production guidance is unchanged, with 13% copper equivalent production2 growth now expected in FY23
We finalised new industrial agreements at our Appin mine at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal and Hillside Aluminium, subsequent to the end of the quarter
We completed the sale of four non-core royalties for up to US$200M, unlocking latent value in our portfolio3
We returned US$784M in fully-franked ordinary and special dividends subsequent to the end of the quarter, with a further US$200M remaining to be returned via our capital management program
South32 Chief Executive Officer, Graham Kerr: "Highlights during the September 2022 quarter included an 11 per cent increase in copper equivalent production at the Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile, a nine per cent increase in aluminium production and a six per cent increase in manganese ore production at GEMCO. We maintain a strong outlook with 13 per cent production growth expected in FY23.
"During the quarter, we announced that we would not proceed with an investment in the Dendrobium Next Domain project at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, increasing our capacity to direct capital towards other opportunities, including our world class development options in North America.
"We advanced development studies and critical path infrastructure at our Hermosa project in Arizona. We expect to complete the selection phase of the pre-feasibility study for the battery-grade manganese Clark deposit by the end of CY22 and make a final investment decision for the zinc-lead-silver Taylor deposit in mid CY23.
"We returned US$50M to shareholders via our on-market share buy-back and finished the quarter with a net cash position of US$446M, with a further US$784M returned in October 2022 via fully-franked ordinary and special dividends.
"Our strong balance sheet and disciplined approach to capital management enables us to continue to make returns to shareholders while investing in our portfolio of growth options focused on metals critical to a low-carbon future."
Production summary
South32 share
YTD
YTD
YoY
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
QoQ
FY22
FY23
Alumina production (kt)
1,278
1,257
(2%)
1,278
1,361
1,257
(8%)
Aluminium production (kt)
248
279
13%
248
255
279
9%
Payable copper production (kt)
-
19.0
N/A
-
16.9
19.0
12%
Payable silver production (koz)
3,493
2,748
(21%)
3,493
2,836
2,748
(3%)
Payable lead production (kt)
31.9
24.6
(23%)
31.9
25.8
24.6
(5%)
Payable zinc production (kt)
15.4
14.0
(9%)
15.4
15.4
14.0
(9%)
Payable nickel production (kt)
9.6
9.6
0%
9.6
10.8
9.6
(11%)
Metallurgical coal production (kt)
1,575
1,270
(19%)
1,575
1,380
1,270
(8%)
Manganese ore production (kwmt)
1,505
1,460
(3%)
1,505
1,469
1,460
(1%)
Unless otherwise noted: percentage variance relates to performance during the September 2022 quarter compared with the September 2021 quarter (YoY), or the September 2022 quarter compared with the June 2022 quarter (QoQ); production and sales volumes are reported on an attributable basis.
CORPORATE UPDATE
In September 2022, we published our Annual Reporting Suite, which this year included our Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP). Our CCAP includes a new goal4 of net zero Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and a commitment not to develop or invest in greenfield metallurgical coal projects. Our CCAP will be the subject of a non-binding advisory resolution at our 2022 Annual General Meeting.
Net cash5 declined by US$92M to US$446M during the September 2022 quarter following the allocation of a further US$50M to our on-market share buy-back and tax payments of US$243M, including US$111M in relation to our acquisition of Sierra Gorda. We also experienced a modest build in working capital as the collection of receivables was more than offset by an increase in finished goods inventory and we made one-off payments that were accrued in the prior period.
We received net distributions6 of US$54M (South32 share) from our manganese equity accounted investments (EAI) during the September 2022 quarter following the payment of income tax (US$58M, 100% basis), and royalties at Australia Manganese (US$84M, 100% basis) in respect of the June 2022 half year.
In relation to the aforementioned tax payment for Sierra Gorda, ~€92M (~US$94M at the payment date) relates to pre-closing tax liabilities which we intend to seek to recover from the vendors.
Our FY23 Underlying effective tax rate (ETR) is expected to reflect the corporate tax rates and earnings of the jurisdictions in which we operate7, as well as the inclusion of our manganese business and Sierra Gorda in Underlying earnings on a proportional consolidation basis (including royalty related taxes for Australia Manganese and Sierra Gorda).
We spent US$50M purchasing a further 19M shares at an average price of A$3.98 per share via our on-market share
buy-back. Subsequent to the end of the period, we also paid a fully-franked ordinary dividend of US$646M and a fully-franked special dividend of US$138M in respect of the June 2022 half year. Our US$2.3B capital management program is 91% complete with US$200M remaining to be returned ahead of its extension or expiry on
1 September 20238.
On 23 August 2022, we announced that we would not proceed with an investment in the Dendrobium Next Domain (DND) project at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal following our consideration of recently completed study work and extensive analysis of alternatives considered for the complex9. We will focus on continuing to optimise the Dendrobium mine within approved mining areas (Areas 3A, 3B and 3C). As a result of our decision not to invest in the DND project, we expect to record a non-cash asset write-off of approximately US$50M (post-tax ~US$35M) in relation to study and other project related costs. This charge will be excluded from Underlying earnings in our financial results for the December 2022 half year.
On 19 July 2022, we completed the sale of four non-core base metal royalties to Anglo Pacific Group PLC (now known as Ecora Resources PLC [Ecora Resources]) for up to US$200M, including US$103M in cash (US$48M received at completion and US$55M to be paid in six quarterly instalments), US$82M of Ecora Resources shares, and contingent payments of up to US$15M3. Following completion, we hold a 16.9% equity interest in Ecora Resources. We expect to make tax payments associated with the transaction of ~US$58M across FY23.
Consistent with our focus on adding prospective base metals options, we acquired a 9.9% equity interest in Aldebaran Resources Inc. (Aldebaran Resources) for US$8M. Aldebaran Resources' key asset is an option to acquire a controlling interest in the Altar copper project in Suan Juan, Argentina. This investment increases our exposure to
a highly prospective region, where we have existing greenfield exploration partnerships with Minsud Resources Corp. and Sable Resources Ltd.
DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION UPDATE
Hermosa project
The feasibility study for the Taylor Deposit remains on-track to support a planned final investment decision in mid CY23.
The selection phase of the Clark pre-feasibility study is on-track for completion in late CY22. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we commenced phase two metallurgical test work and bulk sample collection to support pilot plant production from mid CY23. We continue to evaluate options to accelerate the development pathway for Clark, supported by the decision of the United States Government to invoke the Defense Production Act for the production of critical minerals including manganese, and ongoing discussions with potential customers and end-users of battery-grade manganese.
Dewatering is a critical path item which will enable access to both the Taylor and Clark orebodies. During the quarter, we progressed drilling of the first two dewatering wells and construction of the second water treatment plant, which remains on-track for commissioning in the June 2023 quarter.
Growth capital expenditure at the Hermosa project was US$46M during the September 2022 quarter, with US$290M expected in FY23.
We directed US$3M to capitalised exploration during the September 2022 quarter, as we drilled two holes at our copper-lead-zinc-silver Peake prospect10, with exploration results expected in the June 2023 half year as we complete planned exploration programs. We expect to commence drilling at the Flux prospect11 in early CY23, following the receipt of approvals. Capitalised exploration of US$28M is expected in FY23 as we execute planned programs across Taylor, Clark and our highly prospective regional land package.
Ambler Metals project
We invested US$6M at our Ambler Metals joint venture in the September 2022 quarter, as we completed the CY22 summer exploration program and progressed work on the pre-feasibility study for the Arctic Deposit.
The CY22 summer exploration program comprised further infill drilling at the Arctic Deposit and drill testing of regional exploration targets in the Ambler Belt.
Further to the temporary suspension of the right-of-way permits for the Ambler Access Road issued to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, we expect the United States Bureau of Land Management to publish the draft Final Environmental Impact Statement in mid CY23.
Greenfield exploration
We invested US$13M in greenfield exploration programs across our partnerships and own properties in the September 2022 quarter. We expect to invest US$44M in FY23 as we complete multiple drilling and field programs targeting base metals across Australia, USA, Canada, Argentina, Peru and Ireland.
Other exploration
We directed US$15M (US$11M capitalised) towards exploration programs at our existing operations and development options during the September 2022 quarter, including US$3M at the Hermosa project (noted above, all capitalised), US$6M at Ambler Metals (noted above, all capitalised), US$1M for our manganese EAI (nil capitalised) and US$1M for our Sierra Gorda EAI (US$1M capitalised).
PRODUCTION SUMMARY
Production guidance
FY22
3M YTD FY23
FY23e(a)
Comments
(South32 share)
Worsley Alumina
Calciner maintenance
completed in Q1 FY23
Alumina production (kt)
3,991
920
4,000
Further calciner maintenance
scheduled in Q3 FY23
Brazil Alumina (non-operated)
Alumina production (kt)
1,297
337
1,395
Brazil Aluminium (non-operated)
Expect ~25kt in H1 FY23 and
Aluminium production (kt)
0.3
8.3
100
~75kt in H2 FY23, as the
smelter ramps-up
Hillside Aluminium12
Aluminium production (kt)
714
179
720
Mozal Aluminium12,13
Aluminium production (kt)
278
92
370
Sierra Gorda (non-operated)
Payable copper equivalent production1 (kt)
30.6
22.6
89.0
Payable copper production (kt)
25.3
19.0
71.8
Payable molybdenum production (kt)
0.4
0.2
1.5
Payable gold production (koz)
9.6
7.8
29.9
Payable silver production (koz)
253
180
582
Cannington
Payable zinc equivalent production14 (kt)
224.2
46.1
236.1
Lower planned volumes in
H1 FY23 as we relocate
Payable silver production (koz)
12,946
2,568
13,500
crushing infrastructure to
surface, as part of our
transition to 100% truck
Payable lead production (kt)
120.6
24.6
122.0
haulage
FY23 guidance remains
Payable zinc production (kt)
64.5
14.0
72.0
skewed to H2 FY23
Cerro Matoso
Lower planned volumes in
H1 FY23 as we commission
Payable nickel production (kt)
41.7
9.6
43.5
the OSMOC project, which is
on-track for completion in
Q2 FY23
Illawarra Metallurgical Coal
Total coal production (kt)
6,509
1,595
↓ 7,000
Guidance reduced by 5%
Metallurgical coal production (kt)
5,712
1,270
↓ 6,000
(from 7.4Mt) with lower Appin
Energy coal production (kt)
797
325
↑ 1,000
volumes in Q1 FY23
Australia Manganese
Manganese ore production (kwmt)
3,363
898
3,400
South Africa Manganese
Manganese ore production (kwmt)
2,069
562
2,000
The denotation (e) refers to an estimate or forecast year. All guidance is subject to further potential impacts from COVID-19.
WORSLEY ALUMINA (86% SHARE)
YTD
YTD
1Q23
1Q23
South32 share
YoY
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
vs
vs
FY22
FY23
1Q22
4Q22
Alumina production (kt)
1,006
920
(9%)
1,006
1,030
920
(9%)
(11%)
Alumina sales (kt)
924
885
(4%)
924
1,118
885
(4%)
(21%)
Worsley Alumina saleable production decreased by 11% (or 110kt) to 920kt in the September 2022 quarter as we completed planned calciner maintenance. FY23 production guidance remains unchanged at 4,000kt with the refinery expected to deliver production above nameplate capacity of 4.6Mt (100% basis), benefitting from embedded improvement initiatives.
Sales decreased by 21% in the September 2022 quarter, which reflected lower product availability and the timing of shipments. We realised a circa 8% premium to the Platts Alumina Index15 on a volume-weightedM-1 basis for alumina sales in the September 2022 quarter as our realised prices continued to reflect elevated global freight rates (which are also reflected in Operating unit costs).
While we have not experienced any production impacts to date, we continue to monitor the performance of our domestic third-party coal suppliers following production disruptions during the winter. As part of this work, we are reviewing options to import low-calorific coal to supplement our domestic supply and rebuild our available stockpiles, with first shipments expected to be received during the December 2022 quarter. We do not currently expect a material impact on our FY23 Operating unit cost guidance of US$296/t16, with the incremental cost of imported coal expected to be offset by the benefit of a weaker Australian dollar.
BRAZIL ALUMINA (36% SHARE)
YTD
YTD
1Q23
1Q23
South32 share
YoY
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
vs
vs
FY22
FY23
1Q22
4Q22
Alumina production (kt)
272
337
24%
272
331
337
24%
2%
Alumina sales (kt)
247
313
27%
247
367
313
27%
(15%)
Brazil Alumina saleable production increased by 2% (or 6kt) to 337kt in the September 2022 quarter as the refinery recovered from weather-related disruptions in the prior quarter, partially offset by planned calciner maintenance. FY23 production guidance remains unchanged at 1,395kt.
We realised a circa 9% premium to the Platts Alumina Index15 on a volume-weightedM-1 basis for alumina sales in the September 2022 quarter as our realised prices continued to reflect elevated global freight rates (which are also reflected in Operating unit costs).
We commenced work on the refinery's De-bottlenecking Phase Two project during the September 2022 quarter. The project is expected to increase nameplate production rates by approximately 4% to 1.45Mt (South32 share) from H1 FY26, with anticipated capital expenditure of ~US$40M (South32 share) between FY23 and FY25.
South32 Quarterly Report September 2022
Page 5 of 13
