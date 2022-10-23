Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. South32 Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32 LIMITED

(S32)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-21 am EDT
3.720 AUD   +1.36%
05:50pSouth32 : Quarterly Report September 2022
PU
04:10pSouth32 Downgrades Metallurgical Coal Guidance; Says 1Q Manganese Output Strong
DJ
10/21UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South32 : Quarterly Report September 2022

10/23/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUARTERLY REPORT

September 2022

  • Our share of aluminium production increased by 9% in the September 2022 quarter, as our Southern African smelters continued to test their maximum technical capacity and the Brazil Aluminium smelter was successfully restarted
  • We completed planned calciner maintenance at Worsley Alumina and Brazil Alumina
  • We achieved an 11% increase in copper equivalent production1 at Sierra Gorda, benefitting from higher copper grades
  • We progressed productivity projects at our other base metals operations, with the transition to 100% truck haulage at Cannington and the Ore Sorting and Mechanical Ore Concentration project at Cerro Matoso expected to deliver increased volumes in H2 FY23
  • We had a strong start to the year in manganese, tracking ahead of our production guidance, as GEMCO achieved higher primary production and our low-cost PC02 circuit continued to operate above design capacity
  • We have revised production guidance down by 5% at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal to 7.0Mt, following an extended longwall move and the impact of industrial action at our Appin mine during the September 2022 quarter
  • All other production guidance is unchanged, with 13% copper equivalent production2 growth now expected in FY23
  • We finalised new industrial agreements at our Appin mine at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal and Hillside Aluminium, subsequent to the end of the quarter
  • We completed the sale of four non-core royalties for up to US$200M, unlocking latent value in our portfolio3
  • We returned US$784M in fully-franked ordinary and special dividends subsequent to the end of the quarter, with a further US$200M remaining to be returned via our capital management program

South32 Chief Executive Officer, Graham Kerr: "Highlights during the September 2022 quarter included an 11 per cent increase in copper equivalent production at the Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile, a nine per cent increase in aluminium production and a six per cent increase in manganese ore production at GEMCO. We maintain a strong outlook with 13 per cent production growth expected in FY23.

"During the quarter, we announced that we would not proceed with an investment in the Dendrobium Next Domain project at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, increasing our capacity to direct capital towards other opportunities, including our world class development options in North America.

"We advanced development studies and critical path infrastructure at our Hermosa project in Arizona. We expect to complete the selection phase of the pre-feasibility study for the battery-grade manganese Clark deposit by the end of CY22 and make a final investment decision for the zinc-lead-silver Taylor deposit in mid CY23.

"We returned US$50M to shareholders via our on-market share buy-back and finished the quarter with a net cash position of US$446M, with a further US$784M returned in October 2022 via fully-franked ordinary and special dividends.

"Our strong balance sheet and disciplined approach to capital management enables us to continue to make returns to shareholders while investing in our portfolio of growth options focused on metals critical to a low-carbon future."

Production summary

South32 share

YTD

YTD

YoY

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

QoQ

FY22

FY23

Alumina production (kt)

1,278

1,257

(2%)

1,278

1,361

1,257

(8%)

Aluminium production (kt)

248

279

13%

248

255

279

9%

Payable copper production (kt)

-

19.0

N/A

-

16.9

19.0

12%

Payable silver production (koz)

3,493

2,748

(21%)

3,493

2,836

2,748

(3%)

Payable lead production (kt)

31.9

24.6

(23%)

31.9

25.8

24.6

(5%)

Payable zinc production (kt)

15.4

14.0

(9%)

15.4

15.4

14.0

(9%)

Payable nickel production (kt)

9.6

9.6

0%

9.6

10.8

9.6

(11%)

Metallurgical coal production (kt)

1,575

1,270

(19%)

1,575

1,380

1,270

(8%)

Manganese ore production (kwmt)

1,505

1,460

(3%)

1,505

1,469

1,460

(1%)

Unless otherwise noted: percentage variance relates to performance during the September 2022 quarter compared with the September 2021 quarter (YoY), or the September 2022 quarter compared with the June 2022 quarter (QoQ); production and sales volumes are reported on an attributable basis.

CORPORATE UPDATE

  • In September 2022, we published our Annual Reporting Suite, which this year included our Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP). Our CCAP includes a new goal4 of net zero Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and a commitment not to develop or invest in greenfield metallurgical coal projects. Our CCAP will be the subject of a non-binding advisory resolution at our 2022 Annual General Meeting.
  • Net cash5 declined by US$92M to US$446M during the September 2022 quarter following the allocation of a further US$50M to our on-market share buy-back and tax payments of US$243M, including US$111M in relation to our acquisition of Sierra Gorda. We also experienced a modest build in working capital as the collection of receivables was more than offset by an increase in finished goods inventory and we made one-off payments that were accrued in the prior period.
  • We received net distributions6 of US$54M (South32 share) from our manganese equity accounted investments (EAI) during the September 2022 quarter following the payment of income tax (US$58M, 100% basis), and royalties at Australia Manganese (US$84M, 100% basis) in respect of the June 2022 half year.
  • In relation to the aforementioned tax payment for Sierra Gorda, ~€92M (~US$94M at the payment date) relates to pre-closing tax liabilities which we intend to seek to recover from the vendors.
  • Our FY23 Underlying effective tax rate (ETR) is expected to reflect the corporate tax rates and earnings of the jurisdictions in which we operate7, as well as the inclusion of our manganese business and Sierra Gorda in Underlying earnings on a proportional consolidation basis (including royalty related taxes for Australia Manganese and Sierra Gorda).
  • We spent US$50M purchasing a further 19M shares at an average price of A$3.98 per share via our on-market share

buy-back. Subsequent to the end of the period, we also paid a fully-franked ordinary dividend of US$646M and a fully-franked special dividend of US$138M in respect of the June 2022 half year. Our US$2.3B capital management program is 91% complete with US$200M remaining to be returned ahead of its extension or expiry on

  • 1 September 20238.

  • On 23 August 2022, we announced that we would not proceed with an investment in the Dendrobium Next Domain (DND) project at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal following our consideration of recently completed study work and extensive analysis of alternatives considered for the complex9. We will focus on continuing to optimise the Dendrobium mine within approved mining areas (Areas 3A, 3B and 3C). As a result of our decision not to invest in the DND project, we expect to record a non-cash asset write-off of approximately US$50M (post-tax ~US$35M) in relation to study and other project related costs. This charge will be excluded from Underlying earnings in our financial results for the December 2022 half year.
  • On 19 July 2022, we completed the sale of four non-core base metal royalties to Anglo Pacific Group PLC (now known as Ecora Resources PLC [Ecora Resources]) for up to US$200M, including US$103M in cash (US$48M received at completion and US$55M to be paid in six quarterly instalments), US$82M of Ecora Resources shares, and contingent payments of up to US$15M3. Following completion, we hold a 16.9% equity interest in Ecora Resources. We expect to make tax payments associated with the transaction of ~US$58M across FY23.
  • Consistent with our focus on adding prospective base metals options, we acquired a 9.9% equity interest in Aldebaran Resources Inc. (Aldebaran Resources) for US$8M. Aldebaran Resources' key asset is an option to acquire a controlling interest in the Altar copper project in Suan Juan, Argentina. This investment increases our exposure to

a highly prospective region, where we have existing greenfield exploration partnerships with Minsud Resources Corp. and Sable Resources Ltd.

South32 Quarterly Report September 2022

Page 2 of 13

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION UPDATE

Hermosa project

  • The feasibility study for the Taylor Deposit remains on-track to support a planned final investment decision in mid CY23.
  • The selection phase of the Clark pre-feasibility study is on-track for completion in late CY22. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we commenced phase two metallurgical test work and bulk sample collection to support pilot plant production from mid CY23. We continue to evaluate options to accelerate the development pathway for Clark, supported by the decision of the United States Government to invoke the Defense Production Act for the production of critical minerals including manganese, and ongoing discussions with potential customers and end-users of battery-grade manganese.
  • Dewatering is a critical path item which will enable access to both the Taylor and Clark orebodies. During the quarter, we progressed drilling of the first two dewatering wells and construction of the second water treatment plant, which remains on-track for commissioning in the June 2023 quarter.
  • Growth capital expenditure at the Hermosa project was US$46M during the September 2022 quarter, with US$290M expected in FY23.
  • We directed US$3M to capitalised exploration during the September 2022 quarter, as we drilled two holes at our copper-lead-zinc-silver Peake prospect10, with exploration results expected in the June 2023 half year as we complete planned exploration programs. We expect to commence drilling at the Flux prospect11 in early CY23, following the receipt of approvals. Capitalised exploration of US$28M is expected in FY23 as we execute planned programs across Taylor, Clark and our highly prospective regional land package.

Ambler Metals project

  • We invested US$6M at our Ambler Metals joint venture in the September 2022 quarter, as we completed the CY22 summer exploration program and progressed work on the pre-feasibility study for the Arctic Deposit.
  • The CY22 summer exploration program comprised further infill drilling at the Arctic Deposit and drill testing of regional exploration targets in the Ambler Belt.
  • Further to the temporary suspension of the right-of-way permits for the Ambler Access Road issued to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, we expect the United States Bureau of Land Management to publish the draft Final Environmental Impact Statement in mid CY23.

Greenfield exploration

  • We invested US$13M in greenfield exploration programs across our partnerships and own properties in the September 2022 quarter. We expect to invest US$44M in FY23 as we complete multiple drilling and field programs targeting base metals across Australia, USA, Canada, Argentina, Peru and Ireland.

Other exploration

  • We directed US$15M (US$11M capitalised) towards exploration programs at our existing operations and development options during the September 2022 quarter, including US$3M at the Hermosa project (noted above, all capitalised), US$6M at Ambler Metals (noted above, all capitalised), US$1M for our manganese EAI (nil capitalised) and US$1M for our Sierra Gorda EAI (US$1M capitalised).

South32 Quarterly Report September 2022

Page 3 of 13

PRODUCTION SUMMARY

Production guidance

FY22

3M YTD FY23

FY23e(a)

Comments

(South32 share)

Worsley Alumina

Calciner maintenance

completed in Q1 FY23

Alumina production (kt)

3,991

920

4,000

Further calciner maintenance

scheduled in Q3 FY23

Brazil Alumina (non-operated)

Alumina production (kt)

1,297

337

1,395

Brazil Aluminium (non-operated)

Expect ~25kt in H1 FY23 and

Aluminium production (kt)

0.3

8.3

100

~75kt in H2 FY23, as the

smelter ramps-up

Hillside Aluminium12

Aluminium production (kt)

714

179

720

Mozal Aluminium12,13

Aluminium production (kt)

278

92

370

Sierra Gorda (non-operated)

Payable copper equivalent production1 (kt)

30.6

22.6

89.0

Payable copper production (kt)

25.3

19.0

71.8

Payable molybdenum production (kt)

0.4

0.2

1.5

Payable gold production (koz)

9.6

7.8

29.9

Payable silver production (koz)

253

180

582

Cannington

Payable zinc equivalent production14 (kt)

224.2

46.1

236.1

Lower planned volumes in

H1 FY23 as we relocate

Payable silver production (koz)

12,946

2,568

13,500

crushing infrastructure to

surface, as part of our

transition to 100% truck

Payable lead production (kt)

120.6

24.6

122.0

haulage

FY23 guidance remains

Payable zinc production (kt)

64.5

14.0

72.0

skewed to H2 FY23

Cerro Matoso

Lower planned volumes in

H1 FY23 as we commission

Payable nickel production (kt)

41.7

9.6

43.5

the OSMOC project, which is

on-track for completion in

Q2 FY23

Illawarra Metallurgical Coal

Total coal production (kt)

6,509

1,595

↓ 7,000

Guidance reduced by 5%

Metallurgical coal production (kt)

5,712

1,270

↓ 6,000

(from 7.4Mt) with lower Appin

Energy coal production (kt)

797

325

↑ 1,000

volumes in Q1 FY23

Australia Manganese

Manganese ore production (kwmt)

3,363

898

3,400

South Africa Manganese

Manganese ore production (kwmt)

2,069

562

2,000

  1. The denotation (e) refers to an estimate or forecast year. All guidance is subject to further potential impacts from COVID-19.

South32 Quarterly Report September 2022

Page 4 of 13

WORSLEY ALUMINA (86% SHARE)

YTD

YTD

1Q23

1Q23

South32 share

YoY

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

vs

vs

FY22

FY23

1Q22

4Q22

Alumina production (kt)

1,006

920

(9%)

1,006

1,030

920

(9%)

(11%)

Alumina sales (kt)

924

885

(4%)

924

1,118

885

(4%)

(21%)

Worsley Alumina saleable production decreased by 11% (or 110kt) to 920kt in the September 2022 quarter as we completed planned calciner maintenance. FY23 production guidance remains unchanged at 4,000kt with the refinery expected to deliver production above nameplate capacity of 4.6Mt (100% basis), benefitting from embedded improvement initiatives.

Sales decreased by 21% in the September 2022 quarter, which reflected lower product availability and the timing of shipments. We realised a circa 8% premium to the Platts Alumina Index15 on a volume-weightedM-1 basis for alumina sales in the September 2022 quarter as our realised prices continued to reflect elevated global freight rates (which are also reflected in Operating unit costs).

While we have not experienced any production impacts to date, we continue to monitor the performance of our domestic third-party coal suppliers following production disruptions during the winter. As part of this work, we are reviewing options to import low-calorific coal to supplement our domestic supply and rebuild our available stockpiles, with first shipments expected to be received during the December 2022 quarter. We do not currently expect a material impact on our FY23 Operating unit cost guidance of US$296/t16, with the incremental cost of imported coal expected to be offset by the benefit of a weaker Australian dollar.

BRAZIL ALUMINA (36% SHARE)

YTD

YTD

1Q23

1Q23

South32 share

YoY

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

vs

vs

FY22

FY23

1Q22

4Q22

Alumina production (kt)

272

337

24%

272

331

337

24%

2%

Alumina sales (kt)

247

313

27%

247

367

313

27%

(15%)

Brazil Alumina saleable production increased by 2% (or 6kt) to 337kt in the September 2022 quarter as the refinery recovered from weather-related disruptions in the prior quarter, partially offset by planned calciner maintenance. FY23 production guidance remains unchanged at 1,395kt.

We realised a circa 9% premium to the Platts Alumina Index15 on a volume-weightedM-1 basis for alumina sales in the September 2022 quarter as our realised prices continued to reflect elevated global freight rates (which are also reflected in Operating unit costs).

We commenced work on the refinery's De-bottlenecking Phase Two project during the September 2022 quarter. The project is expected to increase nameplate production rates by approximately 4% to 1.45Mt (South32 share) from H1 FY26, with anticipated capital expenditure of ~US$40M (South32 share) between FY23 and FY25.

South32 Quarterly Report September 2022

Page 5 of 13

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 21:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOUTH32 LIMITED
05:50pSouth32 : Quarterly Report September 2022
PU
04:10pSouth32 Downgrades Metallurgical Coal Guidance; Says 1Q Manganese Output Strong
DJ
10/21UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AI
10/21LONDON BROKER RATINGS: HSBC cuts Asos; Berenberg likes Synthomer
AI
10/20UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AI
10/18De.mem to Develop Water Treatment Plant for South32 Unit
MT
10/10AusQuest Limited - MAJOR DRILLING PROGRAM COMMENCES AT THE PIRATA COPPER PROJECT, PERU
AQ
10/09AusQuest Starts Drilling at Peruvian Copper Project
MT
10/07Japanese aluminium buyers negotiate 33% drop in Q4 premiums -sources
RE
10/05Trilogy Metals Down 2% as Fiscal Q3 Loss Swells Year Over Year; Launches Cost-Cutting M..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTH32 LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 192 M - -
Net income 2023 1 872 M - -
Net cash 2023 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,73x
Yield 2023 6,99%
Capitalization 10 787 M 10 787 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 9 096
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SOUTH32 LIMITED
Duration : Period :
South32 Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH32 LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2,36 $
Average target price 3,18 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Kerr Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Katie Tovich Chief Financial Officer
Karen J. Wood Chairman
Vanessa Torres Chief Technical Officer
Jason Economidis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTH32 LIMITED-7.23%10 787
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.01%122 067
RIO TINTO PLC-1.78%88 733
GLENCORE PLC33.91%72 422
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)102.55%50 814
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.35%37 207