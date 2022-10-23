South32 : Quarterly Report September 2022

QUARTERLY REPORT

September 2022

Our share of aluminium production increased by 9% in the September 2022 quarter, as our Southern African smelters continued to test their maximum technical capacity and the Brazil Aluminium smelter was successfully restarted

We completed planned calciner maintenance at Worsley Alumina and Brazil Alumina

We achieved an 11% increase in copper equivalent production 1 at Sierra Gorda, benefitting from higher copper grades

at Sierra Gorda, benefitting from higher copper grades We progressed productivity projects at our other base metals operations, with the transition to 100% truck haulage at Cannington and the Ore Sorting and Mechanical Ore Concentration project at Cerro Matoso expected to deliver increased volumes in H2 FY23

We had a strong start to the year in manganese, tracking ahead of our production guidance, as GEMCO achieved higher primary production and our low-cost PC02 circuit continued to operate above design capacity

low-cost PC02 circuit continued to operate above design capacity We have revised production guidance down by 5% at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal to 7.0Mt, following an extended longwall move and the impact of industrial action at our Appin mine during the September 2022 quarter

All other production guidance is unchanged, with 13% copper equivalent production 2 growth now expected in FY23

growth now expected in FY23 We finalised new industrial agreements at our Appin mine at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal and Hillside Aluminium, subsequent to the end of the quarter

We completed the sale of four non-core royalties for up to US$200M, unlocking latent value in our portfolio 3

non-core royalties for up to US$200M, unlocking latent value in our portfolio We returned US$784M in fully-franked ordinary and special dividends subsequent to the end of the quarter, with a further US$200M remaining to be returned via our capital management program

South32 Chief Executive Officer, Graham Kerr: "Highlights during the September 2022 quarter included an 11 per cent increase in copper equivalent production at the Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile, a nine per cent increase in aluminium production and a six per cent increase in manganese ore production at GEMCO. We maintain a strong outlook with 13 per cent production growth expected in FY23.

"During the quarter, we announced that we would not proceed with an investment in the Dendrobium Next Domain project at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, increasing our capacity to direct capital towards other opportunities, including our world class development options in North America.

"We advanced development studies and critical path infrastructure at our Hermosa project in Arizona. We expect to complete the selection phase of the pre-feasibility study for the battery-grade manganese Clark deposit by the end of CY22 and make a final investment decision for the zinc-lead-silver Taylor deposit in mid CY23.

"We returned US$50M to shareholders via our on-market share buy-back and finished the quarter with a net cash position of US$446M, with a further US$784M returned in October 2022 via fully-franked ordinary and special dividends.

"Our strong balance sheet and disciplined approach to capital management enables us to continue to make returns to shareholders while investing in our portfolio of growth options focused on metals critical to a low-carbon future."

Production summary

South32 share YTD YTD YoY 1Q22 4Q22 1Q23 QoQ FY22 FY23 Alumina production (kt) 1,278 1,257 (2%) 1,278 1,361 1,257 (8%) Aluminium production (kt) 248 279 13% 248 255 279 9% Payable copper production (kt) - 19.0 N/A - 16.9 19.0 12% Payable silver production (koz) 3,493 2,748 (21%) 3,493 2,836 2,748 (3%) Payable lead production (kt) 31.9 24.6 (23%) 31.9 25.8 24.6 (5%) Payable zinc production (kt) 15.4 14.0 (9%) 15.4 15.4 14.0 (9%) Payable nickel production (kt) 9.6 9.6 0% 9.6 10.8 9.6 (11%) Metallurgical coal production (kt) 1,575 1,270 (19%) 1,575 1,380 1,270 (8%) Manganese ore production (kwmt) 1,505 1,460 (3%) 1,505 1,469 1,460 (1%)

Unless otherwise noted: percentage variance relates to performance during the September 2022 quarter compared with the September 2021 quarter (YoY), or the September 2022 quarter compared with the June 2022 quarter (QoQ); production and sales volumes are reported on an attributable basis.