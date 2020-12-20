Log in
South32 : SAEC Divestment and Hillside Energy Supply Agreement Update

12/20/2020
South32 Limited

21 December 2020(Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) (ACN 093 732 597)

ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY ISIN: AU000000S320 south32.net

SOUTH AFRICA ENERGY COAL DIVESTMENT AND

HILLSIDE ALUMINIUM ENERGY SUPPLY AGREEMENT UPDATE

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) (South32) advises that the Competition Tribunal of South Africa (Competition Tribunal) has completed its hearing to consider the proposed sale of our shareholding in South Africa Energy Coal to Seriti Resources Holdings Proprietary Limited1 (the Transaction) and is expected to announce its decision within 10 business days. While the Transaction remains subject to material conditions, including the Competition Tribunal's decision and approvals from Eskom Holdings SOC Limited (Eskom), we continue to make progress towards achieving these and expect to conclude the Transaction during the March 2021 quarter.

Separately, Eskom has submitted a new energy supply agreement for our Hillside Aluminium smelter to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA). The new agreement is to cover power supplied for a 10-year period with a tariff that is South African rand based. The NERSA approval process is expected to be concluded during the June 2021 half year.

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come. We are trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. With a focus on growing our base metals exposure, we also have two development options in North America and several partnerships with junior explorers around the world.

Further Information

Investor Relations

Alex Volante

Tom Gallop

T

+61 8 9324 9029

T

+61

8 9324 9030

M

+61 403 328 408

M

+61

439 353 948

E

Alex.Volante@south32.net

E

Tom.Gallop@south32.net

Media Relations

Rebecca Keenan

Jenny White

T

+61 8 9324 9364

T

+44

20 7798 1773

M

+61 402 087 055

M

+44

7900 046 758

E

Rebecca.Keenan@south32.net

E

Jenny.White@south32.net

1 Purchaser includes Thabong Coal Proprietary Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seriti and two trusts for the benefit of employees and communities.

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia

ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

1

Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net.

Approved for release by Nicole Duncan, Company Secretary JSE Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd 21 December 2020

SOUTH AFRICA ENERGY COAL DIVESTMENT AND HILLSIDE ALUMINIUM ENERGY SUPPLY AGREEMENT UPDATE

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 22:52:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
