ABOUT THIS REPORT

Tax Transparency and Payments to Governments Report 2023

This report is about our approach to tax and how we conduct our tax arrangements globally and the size of tax payments and contributions to governments we made for the year ended 30 June 2023.

Disclaimer

This report also refers to commodities 'we produce' and commodities in 'our portfolio', which include commodities such as bauxite, alumina, aluminium and copper that may form part of, or be produced by, joint arrangements that are not operated by South32. References in this report to 'our operations', or commodities 'we produce' or in 'our portfolio', should be read in this context.

Non-IFRS

This report includes non-IFRS financial measures, including underlying measures of earnings, effective tax rate, returns on invested capital, cash flow and net cash/(debt). Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as alternatives to an IFRS measure of profitability, financial performance or liquidity. For an explanation of how South32 uses non-IFRS measures, see page 38 of Annual Report.

Cover: A geologist at Cannington in Australia.

RIght: Local farmers from Maputo province in Mozambique.