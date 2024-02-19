Stock S32 SOUTH32 LIMITED
South32 Limited

Equities

S32

AU000000S320

Diversified Mining

Market Closed - Australian S.E.
 12:10:19 2024-02-19 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
2.94 AUD +2.08% Intraday chart for South32 Limited -4.85% -11.71%
01:36pm SOUTH32 : Weak H1 results; a turnaround won’t be easy Alphavalue
Feb. 16 News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 9 AM ET DJ
Latest news about South32 Limited

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 9 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 7 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 5 AM ET DJ
Barclays starts Dowlais at 'overweight' AN
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 3 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 1 AM ET DJ
Australia lists nickel as 'critical mineral' to unlock billions in support RE
South32's Profit Plunges on Lower Coal Output, Prices -- Commodity Comment DJ
South32 Grants Final Investment Approval for Taylor Zinc Deposit in Arizona MT
Relx optimistic; BHP to book USD6 billion hit AN
Diversified Miner South32 Posts Drop in Fiscal H1 Profit, Revenue MT
South32 chops dividend and halts buyback as profit crashes AN
Earnings Flash (S32.L) SOUTH32 Reports Fiscal H1 EPS $0.01 MT
South32 Limited Declarers an Interim Dividend for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2023, Payable on 4 April 2024 CI
Australia shares snap three-day losing streak on boost from financials RE
South32 Receives Final Investment Approval for Development of Taylor Deposit in Hermosa; Shares Decline 3% MT
South32 Cuts Dividend as 1st Half Profit Falls by 92% DJ
South32 Slashes Interim Dividend as Fiscal H1 Underlying Earnings Drop 93% MT
South32 approves $2.16 billion Taylor deposit investment, posts HY profit slump RE
South32 Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Investors celebrate steady UK inflation AN
Stanmore Resources Acquires 50% Stake in Eagle Downs Coal Project from South32 MT

Company Profile

South32 specializes in the exploration and operation of mines. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - alumina (22.4%): 5,050 Kt produced in 2018/19; ; - aluminum (20.4%) : 982 Kt produced; ; - manganese (16.9%) : 5,536 Kt produced; - thermal coal (10.6%): 24,979 Kt produced; - metallurgical coal (11.6%): 5,350 Kt produced; - nickel (5%) : 41.1 Kt produced ; - non-ferrous metals (4.8%): silver (12.2 million ounces produced), lead (101.4 Kt) and zinc (51.6 Kt); - other (8.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Southern Africa (16.7%), Singapore (15%), India (7.3%), China (6%), Japan (5.6%), South Korea (2.7%), Asia (3.5%), Switzerland (7%), Netherlands (6%), Italy (2.6%), Europe (7.5%), Australia (8.3%), North America (4.5%), United Arab Emirates (4.1%), Middle East (2.5%) and South America (0.7%).
Diversified Mining
2024-04-21 - March 2024 Sales and Revenue Release
Related indices
S&P/ASX 200
Ratings for South32 Limited

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
1.881 USD
Average target price
2.397 USD
Spread / Average Target
+27.43%
Sector Integrated Mining

1st Jan change Capi.
SOUTH32 LIMITED Stock South32 Limited
-11.71% 8 488 M $
BHP GROUP LIMITED Stock BHP Group Limited
-8.67% 151 B $
RIO TINTO PLC Stock Rio Tinto plc
-6.98% 118 B $
GLENCORE PLC Stock Glencore plc
-16.57% 61 148 M $
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN) Stock Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden)
+3.81% 49 613 M $
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V.
-7.80% 39 606 M $
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Stock Anglo American plc
-9.49% 27 525 M $
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED Stock Teck Resources Limited
-6.77% 20 049 M $
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED Stock Hindustan Zinc Limited
-2.17% 15 929 M $
IVANHOE MINES LTD. Stock Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
+12.61% 13 630 M $
