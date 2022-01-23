South32 second-quarter metallurgical coal output falls 15%

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd
on Monday posted a near 15% drop in its second-quarter
metallurgical coal output, hurt by an extension of a longwall
form of mining at its flagship Illawarra project in New South
Wales.
Production of metallurgical coal, used to make steel, fell
to 1.2 million tonnes (Mt) in the three months to Dec. 31 from
1.4 Mt a year earlier.
The diversified miner also warned of potential impact in the
second half from workforce restrictions due to the coronavirus
pandemic in New South Wales.
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru;
Editing by Chris Reese)