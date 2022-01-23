Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. South32 Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32 LIMITED

(S32)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South32 second-quarter metallurgical coal output falls 15%

01/23/2022 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd on Monday posted a near 15% drop in its second-quarter metallurgical coal output, hurt by an extension of a longwall form of mining at its flagship Illawarra project in New South Wales.

Production of metallurgical coal, used to make steel, fell to 1.2 million tonnes (Mt) in the three months to Dec. 31 from 1.4 Mt a year earlier.

The diversified miner also warned of potential impact in the second half from workforce restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic in New South Wales. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SOUTH32 LIMITED
05:32pSouth32 warns of labour issues from pandemic as quarterly coking coal output falls
RE
05:00pSouth32 second-quarter metallurgical coal output falls 15%
RE
01/20Trilogy Metals Down 2% in US, Canada Trading as Details Updated Resource Estimate for B..
MT
01/20Trilogy Metals Details Updated Resource Estimate for Bornite Project
MT
01/19Ausquest limited - new district-scale nickel-copper project accepted under strategic al..
AQ
01/19Ausquest's Strategic Alliance Partner Accepts Jubilee Lake Nickel-Copper Project as Exp..
MT
01/18Australian shares slip as healthcare, banking stocks drag
RE
01/17South32 Plans Feasibility Study at US Zinc-Lead-Silver Deposit, Final Investment Decisi..
MT
01/17South32 Limited Announces Hermosa Project Update
CI
01/16SOUTH32 : Hermosa Project Update Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTH32 LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 174 M - -
Net income 2022 2 017 M - -
Net cash 2022 991 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,72x
Yield 2022 6,85%
Capitalization 13 625 M 13 668 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 13 624
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart SOUTH32 LIMITED
Duration : Period :
South32 Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH32 LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2,94 $
Average target price 3,38 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Kerr Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Katie Tovich Chief Financial Officer
Karen J. Wood Chairman
Vanessa Torres Chief Technical Officer
Jason Economidis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTH32 LIMITED2.00%13 668
BHP GROUP10.12%166 509
RIO TINTO PLC11.55%121 343
GLENCORE PLC9.36%72 779
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.71%56 555
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.08%34 349