Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. South32 Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32 LIMITED

(S32)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South32 warns of labour issues from pandemic as quarterly coking coal output falls

01/23/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australia's South32 Ltd on Monday warned of potential impact from workforce restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic at its flagship Illawarra project in the second half, as it reported about a 15% drop in second-quarter coking coal output.

The diversified miner follows heavyweights BHP Group https://www.reuters.com/business/bhp-posts-5-jump-second-quarter-iron-ore-output-2022-01-18 and Rio Tinto https://www.reuters.com/article/rio-tinto-output-idUSKBN2JS03T in warning of disruptions from coronavirus-induced labour shortages as Australia https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australias-queensland-state-says-peak-omicron-two-weeks-away-2022-01-22 faces a surge of Omicron cases.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our operations and supply chains in different ways, across our global portfolio," the miner said.

"The implementation of additional COVID-19 workforce restrictions in New South Wales has the potential to further impact labour availability across the June 2022 half year."

While it maintained its fiscal 2022 metallurgical coal output guidance of 6.3 million tonnes (Mt) on Monday, it said it will provide an update to its FY22 and FY23 forecast with its half-year results next month.

It however cut its annual manganese ore output guidance from Australia by 9% to 3.2 million wet metric tonnes (wmt), citing adverse weather conditions and workforce constraints.

The miner also flagged impact to its supply chain from port congestion and "tight global freight" conditions, hurting the movement of its inventory, specifically for its aluminium smelters in Southern Africa.

Production of metallurgical coal, used to make steel, fell to 1.2 Mt in the three months to Dec. 31 from 1.4 Mt a year earlier, while manganese ore output fell 11% to 1.3 million wmt. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -4.81% 45.7 Delayed Quote.10.12%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.39% 553.67 Delayed Quote.3.09%
RIO TINTO PLC -2.37% 5448 Delayed Quote.11.55%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.22% 181.54 Delayed Quote.3.59%
SOUTH32 LIMITED -2.15% 4.09 Delayed Quote.2.00%
All news about SOUTH32 LIMITED
05:32pSouth32 warns of labour issues from pandemic as quarterly coking coal output falls
RE
05:00pSouth32 second-quarter metallurgical coal output falls 15%
RE
01/20Trilogy Metals Down 2% in US, Canada Trading as Details Updated Resource Estimate for B..
MT
01/20Trilogy Metals Details Updated Resource Estimate for Bornite Project
MT
01/19Ausquest limited - new district-scale nickel-copper project accepted under strategic al..
AQ
01/19Ausquest's Strategic Alliance Partner Accepts Jubilee Lake Nickel-Copper Project as Exp..
MT
01/18Australian shares slip as healthcare, banking stocks drag
RE
01/17South32 Plans Feasibility Study at US Zinc-Lead-Silver Deposit, Final Investment Decisi..
MT
01/17South32 Limited Announces Hermosa Project Update
CI
01/16SOUTH32 : Hermosa Project Update Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTH32 LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 174 M - -
Net income 2022 2 017 M - -
Net cash 2022 991 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,72x
Yield 2022 6,85%
Capitalization 13 625 M 13 668 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 13 624
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart SOUTH32 LIMITED
Duration : Period :
South32 Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH32 LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2,94 $
Average target price 3,38 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Kerr Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Katie Tovich Chief Financial Officer
Karen J. Wood Chairman
Vanessa Torres Chief Technical Officer
Jason Economidis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTH32 LIMITED2.00%13 668
BHP GROUP10.12%166 509
RIO TINTO PLC11.55%121 343
GLENCORE PLC9.36%72 779
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.71%56 555
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.08%34 349