South32 warns of labour issues from pandemic as quarterly coking coal output falls

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australia's South32 Ltd on
Monday warned of potential impact from workforce restrictions
due to the coronavirus pandemic at its flagship Illawarra
project in the second half, as it reported about a 15% drop in
second-quarter coking coal output.
The diversified miner follows heavyweights BHP Group https://www.reuters.com/business/bhp-posts-5-jump-second-quarter-iron-ore-output-2022-01-18
and Rio Tinto https://www.reuters.com/article/rio-tinto-output-idUSKBN2JS03T
in warning of disruptions from coronavirus-induced
labour shortages as Australia https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australias-queensland-state-says-peak-omicron-two-weeks-away-2022-01-22
faces a surge of Omicron cases.
"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our operations
and supply chains in different ways, across our global
portfolio," the miner said.
"The implementation of additional COVID-19 workforce
restrictions in New South Wales has the potential to further
impact labour availability across the June 2022 half year."
While it maintained its fiscal 2022 metallurgical coal
output guidance of 6.3 million tonnes (Mt) on Monday, it said it
will provide an update to its FY22 and FY23 forecast with its
half-year results next month.
It however cut its annual manganese ore output guidance from
Australia by 9% to 3.2 million wet metric tonnes (wmt), citing
adverse weather conditions and workforce constraints.
The miner also flagged impact to its supply chain from port
congestion and "tight global freight" conditions, hurting the
movement of its inventory, specifically for its aluminium
smelters in Southern Africa.
Production of metallurgical coal, used to make steel, fell
to 1.2 Mt in the three months to Dec. 31 from 1.4 Mt a year
earlier, while manganese ore output fell 11% to 1.3 million wmt.
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru;
Editing by Chris Reese)