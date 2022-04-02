Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Southeast Cement Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1110   TW0001110005

SOUTHEAST CEMENT CO.,LTD.

(1110)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southeast Cement : The company against 4/1 industrial safety accident 2nd description

04/02/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SOUTHEAST CEMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/02 Time of announcement 17:10:08
Subject 
 The company against 4/1 industrial safety accident
2nd description
Date of events 2022/04/02 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/01
2.Company name:Southeast Cement Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None.
5.Cause of occurrence:At 3:39 p.m. on April 1, 2022, when our contractor
was dismantling the unused raw material storage facility, it collapsed in
a direction not intended, crushing the tower of Taipower and causing a
short circuit to the high voltage power lines of the THSR, causing
inconvenience to the passengers returning to their hometown on the THSR
and the Kaohsiung City Government. We would like to express our deepest
gratitude to the engineers of Taipower for their efforts in repairing the
short-circuit and restoring the normal power supply.
6.Countermeasures:Our company will not evade the responsibility of
compensation in the future if we are liable according to the law and will
be responsible to the end.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:As we have not yet received
notification of the amount of the claim and the request, the specific
financial loss has yet to be assessed in detail.

Disclaimer

Southeast Cement Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 09:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOUTHEAST CEMENT CO.,LTD.
05:24aSOUTHEAST CEMENT : The company against 4/1 industrial safety accident 2nd description
PU
04/01SOUTHEAST CEMENT : The Company statement on April 1 Occupational Accident
PU
03/18Southeast Cement Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/16SOUTHEAST CEMENT : Correct the Board of Directors resolution to convene 2022 general share..
PU
03/15SOUTHEAST CEMENT : Announced the resolution of Board of Directors of the Company to increa..
PU
03/15SOUTHEAST CEMENT : Resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends.
PU
03/15SOUTHEAST CEMENT : Announce the change of the general manager
PU
03/15SOUTHEAST CEMENT : The Board of Directors decided to approve the disposal of property, pla..
PU
03/15SOUTHEAST CEMENT : Announce of the company 2021Q4 Consolidated Financial
PU
03/15SOUTHEAST CEMENT : Announcement of Board of Directors resolution to convene 2022 general s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 11 882 M 414 M 414 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart SOUTHEAST CEMENT CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Southeast Cement Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chang Chih Wu General Manager & Director
Hsin Han Huang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Min Tuan Chen Chairman
Wen Tsai Yang Independent Director
Chin Pao Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHEAST CEMENT CO.,LTD.2.96%414
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED5.65%31 782
HOLCIM LTD-2.67%29 710
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-12.54%18 232
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-27.54%13 374
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-8.80%11 688