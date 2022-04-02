Southeast Cement : The company against 4/1 industrial safety accident 2nd description

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/01 2.Company name:Southeast Cement Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None. 5.Cause of occurrence:At 3:39 p.m. on April 1, 2022, when our contractor was dismantling the unused raw material storage facility, it collapsed in a direction not intended, crushing the tower of Taipower and causing a short circuit to the high voltage power lines of the THSR, causing inconvenience to the passengers returning to their hometown on the THSR and the Kaohsiung City Government. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the engineers of Taipower for their efforts in repairing the short-circuit and restoring the normal power supply. 6.Countermeasures:Our company will not evade the responsibility of compensation in the future if we are liable according to the law and will be responsible to the end. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:As we have not yet received notification of the amount of the claim and the request, the specific financial loss has yet to be assessed in detail.