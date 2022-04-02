Southeast Cement : The company against 4/1 industrial safety accident 2nd description(Correction of the date of occurrence)
04/02/2022 | 05:34am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: SOUTHEAST CEMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/04/02
Time of announcement
17:20:23
Subject
The company against 4/1 industrial safety accident
2nd description(Correction of the date of occurrence)
Date of events
2022/04/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/01
2.Company name:Southeast Cement Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None.
5.Cause of occurrence:At 3:39 p.m. on April 1, 2022, when our contractor
was dismantling the unused raw material storage facility, it collapsed in
a direction not intended, crushing the tower of Taipower and causing a
short circuit to the high voltage power lines of the THSR, causing
inconvenience to the passengers returning to their hometown on the THSR
and the Kaohsiung City Government. We would like to express our deepest
gratitude to the engineers of Taipower for their efforts in repairing the
short-circuit and restoring the normal power supply.
6.Countermeasures:Our company will not evade the responsibility of
compensation in the future if we are liable according to the law and will
be responsible to the end.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:As we have not yet received
notification of the amount of the claim and the request, the specific
financial loss has yet to be assessed in detail.
Southeast Cement Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 09:33:00 UTC.