    SEBC   US84158P1084

SOUTHEASTERN BANKING CORPORATION

(SEBC)
Southeastern Banking : Quarterly Financial Update

03/11/2022 | 09:50am EST
Quarterly Financial Update

4th Quarter 2021

The following table presents selected consolidated financial data for Southeastern Banking Corporation. This data is derived from quarterly unaudited financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements and related notes. The 2021 Annual Report will be available online at www.edocumentview.com/sebcin April 2022. Until then, the 2020 Annual Report is available.

As of and for the periods ended:

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

Summary of Operations:

Interest income

Interest expense

Net interest income

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

Other noninterest income

Other noninterest expense

Net income before taxes

Income taxes

Net income

Core Operating Earnings1:

Net income before taxes

  • Paycheck Protection Program loan fees + Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
  • Net gain on investments
  • Net gain on sales of bank‐owned properties + Valuation write‐downs on bank‐owned

  • properties

    + Net noninterest expense for bank‐owned properties

    + Donations to state programs included in noninterest expense that provide for a dollar‐ for‐dollar state income tax credit to reduce income taxes

    • Core operating earnings1

Per Share Ratios:

Diluted earnings

Dividends

Book value at end of period

Profitability Ratios:

Return on average assets

Return on average equity

Net interest margin

Selected Quarter‐End Balances:

Total assets

Loans, net of unearned income Allowance for loan losses Investment securities, at amortized cost Deposits

Shareholders' equity Nonperforming assets:

Nonperforming loans Bank‐owned properties

Total nonperforming assets

Asset Quality Ratios:

Annualized net charge‐offs (recoveries) per quarter to quarterly average loans

Nonperforming assets to total assets Allowance for loan losses to net loans

Liquidity and Capital Ratios: Liquid assets to total assets Loans, net to total deposits

Average loans to average earning assets (quarterly) Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

Quarterly Results

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

$ 4,573

$ 4,665

$ 4,356

$ 4,345

$ 4,731

96

96

96

103

119

4,477

4,569

4,260

4,242

4,612

(850)

425

1,302

972

995

1,015

1,041

3,703

3,242

3,189

3,095

3,143

2,076

2,299

2,066

3,012

2,085

517

441

398

595

439

$ 1,559

$ 1,858

$ 1,668

$ 2,417

$ 1,646

$ 2,076

$ 2,299

$ 2,066

$ 3,012

$ 2,085

238

518

237

359

636

(850)

425

26

335

7

88

62

90

19

4

15

17

14

8

110

$ 1,707

$ 1,796

$ 1,839

$ 1,729

$ 1,813

$ 0.49

$ 0.59

$ 0.53

$ 0.77

$ 0.52

1.16

0.16

0.16

0.15

0.15

20.88

21.79

21.47

21.04

20.68

1.00%

1.24%

1.15%

1.80%

1.27%

9.18%

10.72%

9.97%

14.91%

10.11%

3.06%

3.25%

3.15%

3.38%

3.85%

$642,105

$600,303

$592,209

$570,198

$542,981

294,439

282,183

272,059

271,547

264,570

7,288

7,305

7,314

7,301

6,683

164,377

150,355

154,809

142,446

128,075

575,028

530,497

523,644

502,417

476,725

65,796

68,669

67,635

66,293

65,165

$

864

$

826

$

804

$

832

$

1,031

679

592

593

669

1,211

$

1,543

$

1,418

$

1,397

$

1,501

$

2,242

0.02%

0.01%

‐0.02%

‐2.25%

‐0.30%

0.24%

0.24%

0.24%

0.26%

0.41%

2.48%

2.59%

2.69%

2.69%

2.53%

25.27%

24.77%

24.60%

23.98%

23.69%

51.20%

53.19%

51.96%

54.05%

55.50%

49.51%

49.23%

49.73%

51.62%

56.04%

10.56%

11.33%

11.39%

11.92%

12.28%

Annual Results

Dec. 31, Dec. 31,

2021 2020

$17,939

$17,728

391

659

17,548

17,069

(850)

1,175

4,284

3,641

13,229

12,412

9,453

7,123

1,951

1,411

$ 7,502

$ 5,712

$ 9,453

$ 7,123

1,352

888

(850)

1,175

27

430

110

90 82

50 65

110

$ 7,071

$ 7,420

$ 2.38

$ 1.81

1.63 0.60

20.88 20.68

1.28% 1.17%

11.17% 9.05%

3.20% 3.77%

1 Core operating earnings is a non‐GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) measure. This alternative earnings measure is presented to highlight pre‐tax earnings capacity exclusive of the outlined revenues and expenditures not considered as core to the Company's daily operations.

Disclaimer

Southeastern Banking Corporation published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19,5 M - -
Net income 2020 5,71 M - -
Net cash 2020 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,94x
Yield 2020 3,33%
Capitalization 71,2 M 71,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 -3,68x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 87,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cornelius P. Holland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Sykes Vice President-Information Technology
Mark A. Westberry Senior VP-Compliance & Loan Operations
Alva J. Hopkins Independent Director
Craig Root Independent Director
