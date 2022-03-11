Southeastern Banking : Quarterly Financial Update

The following table presents selected consolidated financial data for Southeastern Banking Corporation. This data is derived from quarterly unaudited financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements and related notes. The 2021 Annual Report will be available online at www.edocumentview.com/sebcin April 2022. Until then, the 2020 Annual Report is available.
As of and for the periods ended:
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Summary of Operations:
Interest income
Interest expense
Net interest income
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
Other noninterest income
Other noninterest expense
Net income before taxes
Income taxes
Net income
Core Operating Earnings1:
Net income before taxes
Paycheck Protection Program loan fees + Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
Net gain on investments
Net gain on sales of bank‐owned properties + Valuation write‐downs on bank‐owned
properties
+ Net noninterest expense for bank‐owned properties
+ Donations to state programs included in noninterest expense that provide for a dollar‐ for‐dollar state income tax credit to reduce income taxes
Core operating earnings1
Per Share Ratios:
Diluted earnings
Dividends
Book value at end of period
Profitability Ratios:
Return on average assets
Return on average equity
Net interest margin
Selected Quarter‐End Balances:
Total assets
Loans, net of unearned income Allowance for loan losses Investment securities, at amortized cost Deposits
Shareholders' equity Nonperforming assets:
Nonperforming loans Bank‐owned properties
Total nonperforming assets
Asset Quality Ratios:
Annualized net charge‐offs (recoveries) per quarter to quarterly average loans
Nonperforming assets to total assets Allowance for loan losses to net loans
Liquidity and Capital Ratios: Liquid assets to total assets Loans, net to total deposits
Average loans to average earning assets (quarterly) Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
Quarterly Results
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
$ 4,573
$ 4,665
$ 4,356
$ 4,345
$ 4,731
96
96
96
103
119
4,477
4,569
4,260
4,242
4,612
‐
‐
‐
(850)
425
1,302
972
995
1,015
1,041
3,703
3,242
3,189
3,095
3,143
2,076
2,299
2,066
3,012
2,085
517
441
398
595
439
$ 1,559
$ 1,858
$ 1,668
$ 2,417
$ 1,646
$ 2,076
$ 2,299
$ 2,066
$ 3,012
$ 2,085
238
518
237
359
636
‐
‐
‐
(850)
425
‐
‐
‐
‐
26
335
‐
7
88
62
90
‐
‐
‐
19
4
15
17
14
8
110
‐
‐
‐
‐
$ 1,707
$ 1,796
$ 1,839
$ 1,729
$ 1,813
$ 0.49
$ 0.59
$ 0.53
$ 0.77
$ 0.52
1.16
0.16
0.16
0.15
0.15
20.88
21.79
21.47
21.04
20.68
1.00%
1.24%
1.15%
1.80%
1.27%
9.18%
10.72%
9.97%
14.91%
10.11%
3.06%
3.25%
3.15%
3.38%
3.85%
$642,105
$600,303
$592,209
$570,198
$542,981
294,439
282,183
272,059
271,547
264,570
7,288
7,305
7,314
7,301
6,683
164,377
150,355
154,809
142,446
128,075
575,028
530,497
523,644
502,417
476,725
65,796
68,669
67,635
66,293
65,165
$
864
$
826
$
804
$
832
$
1,031
679
592
593
669
1,211
$
1,543
$
1,418
$
1,397
$
1,501
$
2,242
0.02%
0.01%
‐0.02%
‐2.25%
‐0.30%
0.24%
0.24%
0.24%
0.26%
0.41%
2.48%
2.59%
2.69%
2.69%
2.53%
25.27%
24.77%
24.60%
23.98%
23.69%
51.20%
53.19%
51.96%
54.05%
55.50%
49.51%
49.23%
49.73%
51.62%
56.04%
10.56%
11.33%
11.39%
11.92%
12.28%
Annual Results
Dec. 31, Dec. 31,
2021 2020
$17,939
$17,728
391
659
17,548
17,069
(850)
1,175
4,284
3,641
13,229
12,412
9,453
7,123
1,951
1,411
$ 7,502
$ 5,712
$ 9,453
$ 7,123
1,352
888
(850)
1,175
‐
27
430
110
90 82
50 65
110
‐
$ 7,071
$ 7,420
$ 2.38
$ 1.81
1.63 0.60
20.88 20.68
1.28% 1.17%
11.17% 9.05%
3.20% 3.77%
1 Core operating earnings is a non‐GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) measure. This alternative earnings measure is presented to highlight pre‐tax earnings capacity exclusive of the outlined revenues and expenditures not considered as core to the Company's daily operations.
