Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2024) - Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SA.H) ("Southern Arc." or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Vince Boon, CFO of Southern Arc, and Murray Flanigan as directors of the Company, effective May 24, 2024.

Mr. Flanigan is a management consultant providing financial advisory services to several public and private mining and technology companies in North America and abroad. Mr. Flanigan is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst with expertise in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, international taxation, risk management, banking, treasury, corporate restructuring and accounting, and has served as Chief Financial Officer for various public and private companies. Previously, Mr. Flanigan was Managing Principal and the CFO of Kepis & Pobe Financial Group Inc., and also served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and CFO of Qwest Investment Management Corp. and VP Corporate Development for Adelphia Communications Corporation.

John Carlile, Michael Andrews, and Morris Klid have stepped down as directors of the Company.

The Company would like to thank Messrs. Carlile, Andrews, and Klid for their services as directors of the Company and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors.

