Suite 650 - 669 Howe Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 0B4 www.southernarcminerals.com MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR as at May 15, 2024 (except as otherwise indicated) This Management Information Circular ("Information Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by management of Southern Arc Minerals Inc. for use at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (the "Shareholders") to be held on June 26, 2024 and any adjournment or postponement thereof, for the purposes set forth in the attached Notice of Annual General Meeting. Except where otherwise indicated, the information contained herein is stated as of May 15, 2024. In this Information Circular, references to the "Company" and "we" refer to Southern Arc Minerals Inc. "Class A Shares" means Class A shares without par value in the capital of the Company. "Registered Shareholders" means Shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of Class A Shares. "Non-Registered Shareholders" means Shareholders who do not hold Class A Shares in their own name. "Intermediaries" refers to brokers, investment firms, clearing houses and similar entities that own securities on behalf of Non-Registered Shareholders. Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "$" or "dollars" in this Information Circular means Canadian Dollars. GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION Solicitation of Proxies The solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, but proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone by directors, officers and regular employees of the Company. The Company will bear all costs of this solicitation. We have arranged to send Meeting materials directly to Registered Shareholders, as well as Non-Registered Shareholders who have consented to their ownership information being disclosed by the Intermediary holding the Class A Shares on their behalf (non-objecting beneficial owners). We have not arranged for Intermediaries to forward the Meeting materials to Non-Registered Shareholders who have objected to their ownership information being disclosed by the Intermediary holding the Class A Shares on their behalf (objecting beneficial owners). As a result, objecting beneficial owners will not receive the Information Circular and associated Meeting materials unless their Intermediary assumes the costs of delivery. Appointment and Revocation of Proxies The individuals named in the accompanying form of proxy (the "Proxy") are officers of the Company or solicitors for the Company. If you are a Registered Shareholder, you have the right to attend the Meeting or vote by proxy and to appoint a person or company other than the person designated in the Proxy, who need not be a Shareholder, to attend and act for you and on your behalf at the Meeting. You may do so either by inserting the name of that other person in the blank space provided in the Proxy or by completing and delivering another suitable form of Proxy. If you are a Registered Shareholder you may wish to vote by Proxy whether or not you are able to attend the Meeting in person. Registered Shareholders electing to submit a proxy may do so by completing, dating and signing the enclosed form of proxy and returning it to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"), in accordance with the instructions on the Proxy. Alternatively, Registered Shareholders may vote their Class A Shares via the internet or by telephone as per the instructions provided on the Proxy. The Proxy must be received at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the Meeting or the adjournment or postponement thereof at which the Proxy is to be used. Every Proxy may be revoked by an instrument in writing: executed by the Registered Shareholder or by his/her attorney authorized in writing or, where the Registered Shareholder is a company, by a duly authorized officer or attorney of the company; and

2 delivered either to the registered office of the Company at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, at which the Proxy is to be used, or to the chairman of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, or in any other manner provided by law. Only Registered Shareholders have the right to revoke a Proxy. Non-Registered Shareholders who wish to change their vote must, at least seven days before the Meeting, arrange for their respective Intermediaries to revoke the Proxy on their behalf. If you are a Non-Registered Shareholder, see "Voting by Non-Registered Shareholders" below for further information on how to vote your Class A Shares. Exercise of Discretion by Proxyholder If you have the right to vote by proxy, the persons named in the Proxy will vote or withhold from voting the Class A Shares represented thereby in accordance with your instructions on any ballot that may be called for. If you specify a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, your Class A Shares will be voted accordingly. The Proxy confers discretionary authority on the persons named therein with respect to: each matter or group of matters identified therein for which a choice is not specified; any amendment to or variation of any matter identified therein; any other matter that properly comes before the Meeting; and exercise of discretion of the proxyholder. In respect of a matter for which a choice is not specified in the Proxy, the persons named in the Proxy will vote the Class A Shares represented by the Proxy for the approval of such matter. Management is not currently aware of any other matters that could come before the Meeting. Voting by Non-Registered Shareholders The following information is of significant importance to Shareholders who do not hold Class A Shares in their own name. Non- Registered Shareholders should note that the only Proxies that can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting are those deposited by Registered Shareholders. If Class A Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a Shareholder by an Intermediary, then in almost all cases those Class A Shares will not be registered in the Shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such Class A Shares will more likely be registered under the name of the Shareholder's Intermediary or an agent of that Intermediary. In the United States, the vast majority of such Class A Shares are registered under the name of Cede & Co. as nominee for The Depository Trust Company (which acts as depositary for many U.S. brokerage firms and custodian banks), and in Canada, under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms and custodian banks). If you have consented to disclosure of your ownership information, you will receive a request for voting instructions from the Company (through Computershare). If you have declined to disclose your ownership information, you may receive a request for voting instructions from your Intermediary if they have assumed the cost of delivering the Information Circular and associated Meeting materials. Every Intermediary has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions to clients. However, most Intermediaries now delegate responsibility for obtaining voting instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge") in the United States and in Canada. If you are a Non-Registered Shareholder, you should carefully follow the instructions on the voting instruction form received from Computershare or Broadridge in order to ensure that your Class A Shares are voted at the Meeting. The voting instruction form supplied to you will be similar to the Proxy provided to the Registered Shareholders by the Company. However, its purpose is limited to instructing the Intermediary on how to vote on your behalf. The voting instruction form sent by Computershare or Broadridge will name the same persons as the Company's proxy to represent you at the Meeting. Although as a Non-Registered Shareholder you may not be recognized directly at the Meeting

3 for the purposes of voting Class A Shares registered in the name of your Intermediary, you, or a person designated by you (who need not be a Shareholder), may attend at the Meeting as Proxyholder for your Intermediary and vote your Class A Shares in that capacity. To exercise this right to attend the Meeting or appoint a Proxyholder of your own choosing, you should insert your own name or the name of the desired representative in the blank space provided in the voting instruction form. Alternatively, you may provide other written instructions requesting that you or your desired representative attend the Meeting as Proxyholder for your Intermediary. The completed voting instruction form or other written instructions must then be returned in accordance with the instructions on the form. If you receive a voting instruction form from Computershare or Broadridge, you cannot use it to vote Class A Shares directly at the Meeting. The voting instruction form must be completed as described above and returned in accordance with its instructions well in advance of the Meeting in order to have the Class A Shares voted. INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON Except as disclosed herein, no person or company has any material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in matters to be acted upon at the Meeting other than the election of directors or the appointment of auditors. For the purpose of this paragraph, "person" shall include each person: (a) who has been a director, senior officer or insider of the Company at any time since the commencement of the Company's last fiscal year; (b) who is a proposed nominee for election as a director of the Company; or (c) who is an associate or affiliate of a person or company as defined in (a) or (b). RECORD DATE AND QUORUM The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has fixed the record date for the Meeting as the close of business on May 15, 2024 (the "Record Date"). Shareholders of record as at the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of the Meeting and to vote their Class A Shares at the Meeting, except to the extent that any such Shareholder transfers any Class A Shares after the Record Date and the transferee of those Class A Shares establishes that the transferee owns the Class A Shares and demands, not less than ten (10) days before the Meeting, that the transferee's name be included in the list of Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting, in which case, only such transferee shall be entitled to vote such Class A Shares at the Meeting. Under the Articles of the Company, subject to the special rights and restrictions attached to the shares of any class or series of shares, the quorum for the transaction of business at a meeting of Shareholders is one person who is a Shareholder, or who is otherwise permitted to vote shares of the Company at a meeting of the Shareholders pursuant to the Company's Articles, present in person or by proxy. VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES The Company's authorized share structure consists of an unlimited number of Class A Shares without par value. On the Record Date there were 22,898,283 Class A Shares issued and outstanding, with each Class A Share carrying the right to one vote. Only Shareholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to vote in person or by proxy at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. To the knowledge of the directors and executive officers of the Company, as of the date of this Information Circular, the Shareholders who beneficially own, or exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly, Class A Shares carrying 10% or more of the voting rights attached to Class A Shares are: Name Number of Class A Shares Owned, or Approximate Percentage of Total Controlled or Directed, Outstanding Class A Shares Directly or Indirectly (1) John G. Proust 5,580,733 24.37% Neil S. Subin 3,501,950 15.3% Michael J. Andrews 3,282,500 14.3% Note: The above information was derived from insider and beneficial ownership reports available at www.sedi.com.

4 PARTICULARS OF MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON To the knowledge of the Company's directors, the only matters to be placed before the Meeting are those set forth in the accompanying Notice of Meeting and discussed below. Presentation of Financial Statements The audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended June 30, 2023, together with the auditor's report thereon, will be placed before the Meeting. The Company's financial statements are available on the System of Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) website at www.sedarplus.ca. Election of Directors The Company proposes to fix the number of directors of the Company at three (3) and to nominate the persons listed below for election as directors. Each director will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company or until his successor is elected or appointed, unless his office is earlier vacated. Management does not contemplate that any of the nominees will be unable to serve as a director. If, prior to the Meeting, any vacancies occur in the slate of nominees herein listed, it is intended that discretionary authority shall be exercised by the person named in the Proxy as nominee to vote the Class A Shares represented by Proxy for the election of any other person or persons as directors. The following table sets out the names of the management nominees; their positions and offices in the Company; their principal occupations or employment; the period of time that they have been directors of the Company; and the number of Class A Shares which each beneficially owns or over which control or direction is exercised, directly or indirectly. Number of Class A Shares Beneficially Name, Residence and Present Director Since Owned, Directly or Principal Occupation(1) Position within the Company Indirectly, or Over Which Control or Discretion is Exercised(1) John G. Proust(2) August 19, 2004 5,580,733(3) Independent businessman and President of J. British Columbia, Canada Proust & Associates Inc., through which Mr. Chief Executive Officer, Proust is the founder of numerous public and Director, and Executive private companies. Chairman Vince Boon(2)(4) May 24, 2024 80,000 Chief Financial Officer of several public British Columbia, Canada companies with experience with both Canadian Chief Financial Officer and and U.S. listed companies with international Director subsidiaries. Murray Flanigan(2)(5) May 24, 2024 Nil Chartered Professional Accountant and a British Columbia, Canada Chartered Financial Analyst. President of GR7 Director Consulting Corp. (director since Oct. 2013), a privately held consulting company providing financial, accounting, tax and compliance advisory services to a number of public and private mining and technology companies in North America and abroad. Formerly a Managing Principal and the CFO of Kepis & Pobe Financial Group Inc., a private equity firm focused on investments in the natural resource and information technology sectors. Notes: The information as to principal occupation, business or employment and Class A Shares beneficially owned or controlled is not within the knowledge of management of the Company and has been furnished by the respective nominees. Unless otherwise stated above, any nominees named above have held the principal occupation or employment indicated for at least the five preceding years. Member of the audit committee of the Company. Includes 224,450 Class A Shares owned indirectly through Portland Management Inc. (formerly, Dycor

5 Communications Inc.), 3,048,805 Class A Shares owned indirectly by Mr. Proust through J. Proust & Associates Inc., and 2,006,000 Class A Shares controlled by Mr. Proust through Gwen Proust 2018 Alter Ego Trust. Vince Boon, CFO of the Company, was appointed as a director of the Company on May 24, 2024 following John Carlile's resignation as a director of the Company on May 22, 2024. Mr. Flanigan was appointed as a director of the Company on May 24, 2024 following Morris Klid's resignation as a director of the Company on May 22, 2024. To the knowledge of the Company, no proposed director of the Company: is, as at the date of this Information Circular, or has been, within 10 years before the date of this Information Circular, a director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer of any company (including the Company) that: was subject to an order that was issued while the director was acting in the capacity as director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer, or was subject to an order that was issued after the director ceased to be a director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer and which resulted from an event that occurred while that person was acting in the capacity as director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer, is, as at the date of this Information Circular, or has been within 10 years before the date of this Information Circular, a director or executive officer of any company (including the Company) that, while that person was acting in the that capacity, or within a year of that person ceasing to act in that capacity, became bankrupt, made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcy or insolvency or was subject to or instituted any proceedings, arrangement or compromise with creditors or had a receiver, receiver manager or trustee appointed to hold its assets; has, within the 10 years before the date of this Information Circular, become bankrupt, made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcy or insolvency, or become subject to or instituted any proceedings, arrangement or compromise with creditors, or had a receiver, receiver manager or trustee appointed to hold the assets of the proposed director or executive officer; has been subject to any penalties or sanctions imposed by a court relating to securities legislation or by a securities regulatory authority or has entered into a settlement agreement with a securities regulatory authority; or has been subject to any other penalties or sanctions imposed by a court or regulatory body that would likely be considered important to a reasonable securityholder in deciding whether to vote for a proposed director. For the purposes of section (a) above, "order" means: a cease trade order; an order similar to a cease trade order; or an order that denied the relevant company access to any exemption under securities legislation, that was in effect for more than 30 consecutive days. Appointment of Auditor Management is recommending that Shareholders vote to appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("Davidson") of 1200 - 609 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1G6, as the Company's auditor and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. The Board resolved on February 28, 2024 to appoint Davidson as auditors for the Company in place of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants ("KPMG"). There have been no reportable events between the Company and KPMG and no modified opinions by KPMG for the purposes of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"). A "reportable event" is defined in NI 51-102 as a disagreement, a consultation or an unresolved issue with the auditors. A copy of the reporting package required by NI 51- 102 with respect to the resignation of KPMG and the appointment of Davidson as auditors for the Company, including the Notice of Change of Auditor, a letter from KPMG and a letter from Davidson are attached to this Information Circular as Schedule "B". Approval of Equity Incentive Plan The Company has in place an equity incentive plan (the "Compensation Plan") for directors, officers, employees, management company employees and consultants. In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Compensation Plan must be confirmed by the Shareholders at each annual general meeting.

6 The Compensation Plan includes the ability to issue stock options ("Options"), restricted share units ("RSUs"), performance share units ("PSUs"), and deferred share units ("DSUs", and together with Options, RSUs, PSUs, the "Awards"). For greater certainty, while the Company is listed on the NEX Board of the Exchange, the Company (i) is not permitted to grant or issue any Security Based Compensation (as that term is defined in Exchange Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation) other than Options, and (ii) may not grant Options to any person providing Investor Relations Activities (as that term is defined in Exchange Policy 1.1 - Interpretation), promotional, or market-making services. The aggregate number of Class A Shares reserved for issuance in respect of Options shall not exceed ten (10%) percent of the total number of issued Class A Shares (calculated on a non-diluted basis) at the time an Option is granted. Upon the Company's graduation from the NEX Board to the Exchange, the aggregate number of Class A Shares issuable in respect of RSUs, PSUs and DSUs is 2,289,828 Class A Shares. The purpose of the Compensation Plan is to provide an incentive to directors, employees and consultants to acquire a proprietary interest in the Company, to continue their participation in the affairs of the Company and to increase their efforts on behalf of the Company. The Compensation Plan is considered an "evergreen" plan, since Options which have been exercised, cancelled, terminated, surrendered, forfeited or expired without being exercised shall be available for subsequent grants under the Compensation Plan and the number of Awards available to grant increases as the number of issued and outstanding Class A Shares increases. At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to pass an ordinary resolution approving the continuation of the Compensation Plan. The following is a summary of certain provisions of the Compensation Plan and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the Compensation Plan, and capitalized terms in this section not otherwise defined have the meaning ascribed to them in the Compensation Plan: Type of Awards: Awards of Options, RSUs, PSUs and DSUs may be made under the Compensation Plan. All of the Awards described below are subject to the conditions, limitations, restrictions, exercise price, vesting, settlement and forfeiture provisions determined by the Board, in its sole discretion, subject to such limitations provided in the Compensation Plan, and will generally be evidenced by an award agreement. Each Option entitles a holder thereof to purchase a prescribed number of Class A Shares at an exercise price determined by the Board at the time of the grant of the Option, which includes an ISO. ISOs are available only for Participants who are employees of the Company, or a "parent corporation" or "subsidiary corporation" (as such terms are defined in Section 424(e) and (f) of the U.S. Tax Code), on the date the Option is granted. A Participant who holds an ISO must continue as an employee, except that upon termination of employment the Option will continue to be treated as an ISO for up to three months, after which the Option will no longer qualify as an ISO, except as otherwise provided herein. A Participant's employment will be deemed to continue during any period of sick leave, military leave or other bona fide leave of absence, provided the leave of absence does not exceed three months, or the Participant's return to employment is guaranteed by statute or contract. If a termination of employment is due to permanent disability, an Option may continue its ISO status for up to one year, and if the termination is due to death, the ISO status may continue for the balance of the Option's term. Nothing referenced herein will be deemed to extend the original expiry date of an Option. A Participant who owns, or is deemed to own, pursuant to Section 424(e) of the Code, Class A Shares accounting for more than ten percent (10%) of the total combined voting power of all classes of stock of the Company may not be granted an ISO unless (i) the Option Price is at least one hundred and ten percent (110%) of the Market Value of the Class A Shares, as of the date of the grant, and (ii) the Option is not exercisable after the expiration of five years from the date of grant. To the extent the aggregate Market Value (determined as of the date of grant) of Class A Shares with respect to which ISOs are exercisable for the first time by a Participant during any calendar year (under all plans of the Company and any affiliates) exceeds One Hundred Thousand United States Dollars (US$100,000), the Options or portions thereof that exceed such limit (according to the order in which they were granted) shall be treated as Options other than ISOs, notwithstanding any contrary provision in the applicable award agreement. A RSU is a right awarded to a Participant, as compensation for employment, consulting services, or services as a director or officer, to receive for no additional cash consideration, securities of the Company upon specified vesting criteria being satisfied, and subject to the terms and conditions of the Compensation Plan and the applicable award agreement, and which may be paid in cash and/or Class A Shares. A PSU is a right awarded to a Participant, as compensation for employment, consulting services, or services as a director or officer, to receive, for no additional cash consideration, securities of the Company upon specified performance and vesting

7 criteria being satisfied, subject to the terms and conditions of the Compensation Plan and the applicable award agreement, and which may be paid in cash and/or Class A Shares. A DSU is a right granted to a Participant, as compensation for employment, consulting services, or services as a director or officer, to receive, for no additional cash consideration, securities of the Company on a deferred basis upon specified vesting criteria being satisfied, subject to the terms and conditions of the Compensation Plan and the applicable award agreement, and which may be paid in cash and/or Class A Shares. Eligible Participants.Awards may be granted under the Compensation Plan to directors and senior officers of the Company or its subsidiaries, management company employees (collectively, the "Directors"), employees of the Company or its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Employees") or consultants of the Company or its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Consultants"). The Board, in its discretion, determines which of the Directors, Employees, or Consultants will be granted Awards under the Plan. Number of Shares Reserved.The aggregate number of Class A Shares reserved for issuance in respect of Options shall not exceed ten (10%) percent of the total number of issued Class A Shares (calculated on a non-diluted basis) at the time an Option is granted. The aggregate number of Class A Shares issuable in respect of RSUs, PSUs and DSUs is 2,289,828 Class A Shares. Options that are exercised, cancelled or expire prior to exercise continue to be issuable under the Compensation Plan. Limitations. Under the Compensation Plan, the aggregate number of Class A Shares that are issuable pursuant to all Awards granted or issued to any one person (including companies wholly owned by that person) in a 12-month period must not exceed 5% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares of the Company, calculated on the date the Award is granted or issued to the person. The aggregate number of Shares that are issuable pursuant to all Awards granted or issued to any one Consultant in a 12- month period must not exceed 2% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares of the Company, calculated at the date the Award is granted or issued. The aggregate number of Class A Shares issuable pursuant to all Options granted or issued to all persons retained to provide investor relations services to the Company (including Consultants, Employees, or Directors whose role and duties primarily consist of providing investor relations services) must not exceed 2% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares of the Company in any 12-month period, calculated at the date an Option is granted or issued to any such person. For the avoidance of doubt, persons performing investor relations activities are only eligible to receive Options under the Compensation Plan; they are not eligible to receive any other type of security-based compensation under the Compensation Plan. Disinterested shareholder approval will be required for any grant of Awards which will result in the number of Class A Shares issuable pursuant to all Awards granted or issued to Insiders (as defined in the Securities Act (British Columbia)) as a group at any point in time or within a 12-month period exceeding 10% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares of the Company. Exercise Price. The exercise price of Options granted under the Compensation Plan is determined by the Board, provided that it is not less than the Market Price (as that term is defined in the Exchange policies), at the time of grant, or such other minimum price as is permitted by the Exchange in accordance with the policies in effect at the time of the grant, or, if the Class A Shares are no longer listed on the Exchange, then such other exchange or quotation system on which the Class A Shares are listed or quoted for trading. The exercise price of Options granted to Insiders may not be decreased without disinterested Shareholder approval at the time of the proposed amendment. Cashless Exercise.Subject to the rules and policies of the Exchange, the Board may, in its discretion and at any time, determine to grant a Participant the alternative, when entitled to exercise an Option, to deal with such Option on a "cashless exercise" basis, on such terms as the Board may determine in its discretion (the "Cashless Exercise Right"). The Cashless Exercise Right, if any, means a Participant's right, pursuant to an arrangement between the Company and a brokerage firm, to sell such number of Class A Shares as is necessary to raise an amount equal to the aggregate exercise price for all Options being exercised by that Participant and any applicable tax withholdings. Pursuant to the award agreement and the terms of the arrangement between the Company and the broker, the Participant, if granted a Cashless Exercise Right by the Board, may authorize the broker to sell shares on the open market and forward the proceeds to the Company to satisfy the exercise price and any applicable tax withholdings, promptly following which the Company shall issues the Class A Shares underlying the number of Options as provided for in the award agreement. In the event the Company permits a Participant to exercise a Cashless Exercise Right, the Company shall make an election pursuant to subsection 110(1.1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) Term of Options.Subject to the termination and change of control provisions noted below, the term of any Options granted under the Compensation Plan is determined by the Board and may not exceed ten (10) years from the date of grant. Disinterested Shareholder approval will be required for any extension to stock options granted to individuals that are Insiders at the time of the proposed amendment. Deferment.Subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Award Agreement, if a Participant wishes to defer settling an Award of RSUs, the Participant must provide written notice to the Company within three business days of the Vesting Date (as

8 defined in the Compensation Plan). Subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Award Agreement, if a Participant wishes to defer settling an Award of PSUs, the Participant must provide written notice to the Company within three business days of the Determination Date (as defined in the Compensation Plan). Vesting. All Options granted pursuant to the Compensation Plan will be subject to such vesting requirements as may be prescribed by the Exchange, if applicable, or as may be imposed by the Board. Options issued to persons retained to provide Investor Relations Activities must vest in stages over 12 months with no more than one-quarter of the Options vesting in any three-month period. No Awards issued pursuant to the Compensation Plan, other than Options, may vest before the date that is one year following the date it is granted or issued. Termination. Options Any Options granted pursuant to the Compensation Plan will terminate at the end of the term of the Option. Where a Participant's relationship with the Company is terminated by the Company or a subsidiary for cause, all Options granted to the Participant under the Compensation Plan will immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the termination date. Where a Participant's relationship with the Company terminates by reason of termination by the Company or a subsidiary without cause, by voluntary termination, voluntary resignation, retirement by the Participant, or death or Disability of the Participant, such that the Participant no longer qualifies as an Eligible Person, all Options granted to the Participant under the Compensation Plan that have not vested will, unless the applicable award agreement provides otherwise and subject to the provisions below, immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the termination date; provided, however, that any Options granted to such Participant which, prior to the Participant's termination without cause, voluntary termination, voluntary resignation or retirement, had vested pursuant to the terms of the applicable award agreement will accrue to the Participant in accordance with the Compensation Plan and shall be exercisable by such Participant for a period of 90 days following the date the Participant ceased to be an Eligible Person, or such longer period as may be provided for in the award agreement or as may be determined by the Board provided such period does not exceed 12 months after the termination date. Where a Change of Control of the Company occurs, as defined in the Compensation Plan, and as a result of such Change of Control a Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person under the Compensation Plan, all Options shall become fully vested in the Participant and shall become exercisable by the Participant in accordance with the Compensation Plan and award agreement, provided that the Class A Shares issuable as a result of vesting of such Options are issued within 12 months of the date that the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person. If the Participant provides Investor Relations Activities, no acceleration of the vesting of any Options shall be permitted without prior Exchange review and acceptance. RSUs Where a Participant's relationship with the Company is terminated by the Company or a subsidiary for cause, all RSUs granted to the Participant under the Compensation Plan will immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the termination date. Where a Participant's relationship with the Company terminates by reason of termination by the Company or a subsidiary without cause, by voluntary termination, voluntary resignation, retirement by the Participant, or the Participant's death or Disability, all RSUs granted to the Participant under the Compensation Plan that have not vested will, unless the applicable award agreement provides otherwise and subject to the provisions below, immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the termination date and the Participant shall have no right, title or interest therein whatsoever; provided, however, that any RSUs granted to such Participant which, prior to the Participant's termination without cause, voluntary termination, voluntary resignation or retirement, had vested pursuant to the terms of the applicable award agreement will accrue to the Participant in accordance with the Compensation Plan, provided that the Class A Shares issuable as a result of vesting of such RSUs are issued within 12 months of the date that the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person. Where a Participant becomes afflicted by a Disability but the Participant remains an Eligible Person, all RSUs granted to the Participant under the Compensation Plan will continue to vest in accordance with the terms of the applicable award agreement, provided however, that no RSUs may be redeemed during the Participant's leave of absence. Where a Change of Control of the Company occurs, as defined in the Compensation Plan, and as a result of such Change of Control a Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person under the Compensation Plan, all restrictions upon any RSUs shall lapse immediately and all such RSUs shall become fully vested in the Participant and will accrue to the Participant in accordance with

9 the Compensation Plan, provided that the Class A Shares issuable as a result of vesting of such RSUs are issued within 12 months of the date that the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person. PSUs Where a Participant's relationship with the Company is terminated by the Company or a subsidiary for cause, all PSUs granted to the Participant under the Compensation Plan will immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the termination date. Where a Participant's relationship with the Company terminates by reason of termination by the Company or a subsidiary without cause, by voluntary termination, voluntary resignation, retirement by the Participant, or the Participant's death or Disability, all PSUs granted to the Participant which have not vested will, unless the award agreement provides otherwise and subject to the provisions below, immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the termination date, and the Participant shall have no right, title or interest therein whatsoever; provided, however, the Board may determine, in its sole discretion, the number of the Participant's PSUs that will vest based on the extent to which the applicable performance have been satisfied in that portion of the performance cycle that has lapsed. The PSUs that the Board determines to have vested shall become payable in accordance with the Compensation Plan, provided that the Class A Shares issuable as a result of vesting of such PSUs are issued within 12 months of the date that the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person. Where a Participant becomes afflicted by a Disability but the Participant remains an Eligible Person, all PSUs granted to the Participant under the Compensation Plan will continue to vest in accordance with the terms of the applicable award agreement, provided however, that no PSUs may be redeemed during the Participant's leave of absence. Where a Change of Control of the Company occurs, as defined in the Compensation Plan, and as a result of such Change of Control a Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person under the Compensation Plan, all restrictions upon any PSUs shall lapse immediately and all such PSUs shall become fully vested in the Participant and will accrue to the Participant in accordance with the Compensation Plan, provided that the Class A Shares issuable as a result of vesting of such PSUs are issued within 12 months of the date that the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person. DSUs Where a Participant who hold vested DSUs ceases to be an Eligible Person for any reason (including on a Change of Control), other than for Termination for Cause, as defined herein, the Participant shall be entitled to receive, on a day designated by the Participant and communicated to the Company by the Participant in writing at least 15 days prior to the designated day (or such earlier date after the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person as the Participant and the Company may agree, which date shall be no later than one year after the date upon which the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person) and if no such notice is given, then on the first anniversary of the effective date that the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person, at the sole discretion of the Board, either: that number of Class A Shares equal to the number of vested DSUs credited to the Participant's Account, such Shares to be issued from treasury of the Company (provided that such issuance will not exceed the Company's total number of Class A Shares issuable for all Awards); or a cash payment in an amount equal to the Market Unit Price on the next Trading Day after the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person of the vested DSUs credited to a Participant's Account, net of applicable withholdings. Where a Participant ceases to be a Participant by reason of Termination for Cause, the Participant's participation in the Compensation Plan shall be terminated immediately, all DSUs credited to such Participant's Account that have not vested shall be forfeited and cancelled, and the Participant's rights to Class A Shares or Cash Equivalent or a combination thereof that relate to such Participant's unvested DSUs shall be forfeited and cancelled on the Termination Date. The Participant shall not receive any payment in lieu of cancelled DSUs that have not vested. "Termination for Cause" shall include, among other things, gross misconduct, theft, fraud, breach of confidentiality or breach of the Company's codes of conduct and any other reason determined by the Company to be cause for termination. For the purposes of the Compensation Plan, the determination by the Company that the Participant was discharged for Cause shall be binding on the Participant. Upon death of a Participant holding DSUs that have vested, the Participant's estate shall be entitled to receive, within 120 days after the Participant's death and at the sole discretion of the Board, a cash payment or Class A Shares that would have otherwise been payable in accordance with the Compensation Plan to the Participant upon such Participant ceasing to be an Eligible Person, provided that the shares issuable as a result of vesting of such DSUs are issued to the Participant's estate within 12 months of