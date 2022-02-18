Southern Arc Minerals : Financial Statements - December 31, 2021
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
NOTICE TO READER
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (the "Company") for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021, have been prepared by management and are the responsibility of the Company's management and have not been reviewed by an auditor.
SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC.
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Assets
Current
Cash
$
1,235,324
$
630,070
Receivables
23,844
12,381
Prepaid expenses and other deposits
17,613
19,778
Investments (Note 3)
554,890
851,988
1,831,671
1,514,217
Investments (Note 3)
-
1,045,930
Furniture and equipment (Note 4)
3,839
4,243
Total assets
$
1,835,510
$
2,564,390
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
36,047
$
61,242
Total liabilities
36,047
61,242
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock (Note 5)
78,577,429
78,577,429
Treasury stock (Note 5)
(1,170,000)
(1,170,000)
Equity reserve
12,204,724
12,204,724
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(145,416)
(1,585,431)
Deficit
(87,667,274)
(85,523,574)
Total shareholders' equity
1,799,463
2,503,148
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,835,510
$
2,564,390
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issuance on February 17, 2022:
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"John Proust"
Director
"Morris Klid"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC.
STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Expenses
Depreciation
$
202
$
2,090
$
404
$
23,066
Office and miscellaneous (Note 6)
21,008
23,858
41,025
68,547
Management fees (Note 6)
60,000
70,000
120,000
160,000
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(2,025)
6,635
(7,239)
8,946
Investor relations
611
2,561
1,222
3,572
Professional fees
44,550
105,938
61,581
221,642
Transfer agent and filing fees
8,969
43,494
10,935
55,031
Loss before other items
(133,315)
(254,576)
(227,928)
(540,804)
Other income (expense)
Interest and other income
188
(751)
543
27,055
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments (Note 3)
(101,586)
(414,592)
(492,934)
162,343
Equity loss from investment in associate
-
(35,992)
-
(239,690)
Gain on return of capital transaction
-
6,698,969
-
6,698,969
(101,398)
6,247,634
(492,391)
6,648,677
Net income (loss) for the period
$
(234,713)
$
5,993,058
$
(720,319)
$
6,107,873
Basic income per share
$
(0.01)
$
0.27
$
(0.03)
$
0.32
Diluted income per share
$
(0.01)
$
0.27
$
(0.03)
$
0.32
Weighted average shares outstanding (Note 5)
22,768,283
22,383,877
22,768,283
18,928,779
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (Note 5)
22,768,283
22,383,877
22,768,283
18,928,779
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Net income (loss) for the period
(234,713)
5,993,058
(720,319)
6,107,873
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that may not be subsequently reclassified to profit/loss:
Change in fair value of investments
(1,300)
15,397
16,634
1,603,772
(1,300)
15,397
16,634
1,603,772
Total comprehensive income (loss) for
the period
(236,013)
6,008,455
(703,685)
7,711,645
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders of Southern Arc
Minerals Inc.
(236,013)
6,008,455
(703,685)
7,711,645
(236,013)
6,008,455
(703,685)
7,711,645
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
