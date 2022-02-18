Southern Arc Minerals : Financial Statements - December 31, 2021

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (the "Company") for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021, have been prepared by management and are the responsibility of the Company's management and have not been reviewed by an auditor.

SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC. STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) As at December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Assets Current Cash $ 1,235,324 $ 630,070 Receivables 23,844 12,381 Prepaid expenses and other deposits 17,613 19,778 Investments (Note 3) 554,890 851,988 1,831,671 1,514,217 Investments (Note 3) - 1,045,930 Furniture and equipment (Note 4) 3,839 4,243 Total assets $ 1,835,510 $ 2,564,390 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 36,047 $ 61,242 Total liabilities 36,047 61,242 Shareholders' equity Capital stock (Note 5) 78,577,429 78,577,429 Treasury stock (Note 5) (1,170,000) (1,170,000) Equity reserve 12,204,724 12,204,724 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (145,416) (1,585,431) Deficit (87,667,274) (85,523,574) Total shareholders' equity 1,799,463 2,503,148 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,835,510 $ 2,564,390

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issuance on February 17, 2022:

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"John Proust" Director "Morris Klid" Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

