    SA   CA8422003050

SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC.

(SA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Arc Minerals : Financial Statements - December 31, 2021

02/18/2022 | 05:51pm EST
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

NOTICE TO READER

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (the "Company") for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021, have been prepared by management and are the responsibility of the Company's management and have not been reviewed by an auditor.

SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Assets

Current

Cash

$

1,235,324

$

630,070

Receivables

23,844

12,381

Prepaid expenses and other deposits

17,613

19,778

Investments (Note 3)

554,890

851,988

1,831,671

1,514,217

Investments (Note 3)

-

1,045,930

Furniture and equipment (Note 4)

3,839

4,243

Total assets

$

1,835,510

$

2,564,390

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

36,047

$

61,242

Total liabilities

36,047

61,242

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock (Note 5)

78,577,429

78,577,429

Treasury stock (Note 5)

(1,170,000)

(1,170,000)

Equity reserve

12,204,724

12,204,724

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(145,416)

(1,585,431)

Deficit

(87,667,274)

(85,523,574)

Total shareholders' equity

1,799,463

2,503,148

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,835,510

$

2,564,390

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issuance on February 17, 2022:

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"John Proust"

Director

"Morris Klid"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC.

STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Expenses

Depreciation

$

202

$

2,090

$

404

$

23,066

Office and miscellaneous (Note 6)

21,008

23,858

41,025

68,547

Management fees (Note 6)

60,000

70,000

120,000

160,000

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(2,025)

6,635

(7,239)

8,946

Investor relations

611

2,561

1,222

3,572

Professional fees

44,550

105,938

61,581

221,642

Transfer agent and filing fees

8,969

43,494

10,935

55,031

Loss before other items

(133,315)

(254,576)

(227,928)

(540,804)

Other income (expense)

Interest and other income

188

(751)

543

27,055

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments (Note 3)

(101,586)

(414,592)

(492,934)

162,343

Equity loss from investment in associate

-

(35,992)

-

(239,690)

Gain on return of capital transaction

-

6,698,969

-

6,698,969

(101,398)

6,247,634

(492,391)

6,648,677

Net income (loss) for the period

$

(234,713)

$

5,993,058

$

(720,319)

$

6,107,873

Basic income per share

$

(0.01)

$

0.27

$

(0.03)

$

0.32

Diluted income per share

$

(0.01)

$

0.27

$

(0.03)

$

0.32

Weighted average shares outstanding (Note 5)

22,768,283

22,383,877

22,768,283

18,928,779

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (Note 5)

22,768,283

22,383,877

22,768,283

18,928,779

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Net income (loss) for the period

(234,713)

5,993,058

(720,319)

6,107,873

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Items that may not be subsequently reclassified to profit/loss:

Change in fair value of investments

(1,300)

15,397

16,634

1,603,772

(1,300)

15,397

16,634

1,603,772

Total comprehensive income (loss) for

the period

(236,013)

6,008,455

(703,685)

7,711,645

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Shareholders of Southern Arc

Minerals Inc.

(236,013)

6,008,455

(703,685)

7,711,645

(236,013)

6,008,455

(703,685)

7,711,645

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southern Arc Minerals Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 22:50:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
