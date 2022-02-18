Southern Arc Minerals : MD&A – December 31, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), prepared as of February 17, 2022, should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Southern Arc Minerals Inc. ("Southern Arc" or the "Company") for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2021 and related notes thereto, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Additional information related to the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.southernarcminerals.com. Statements in this MD&A that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risk factors set out in a cautionary note contained herein. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. COMPANY OVERVIEW Southern Arc was incorporated in British Columbia, Canada on August 19, 2004. The Company is a Canadian company focused on creating value through project generation and strategic investments in mineral resource companies with a focus on gold and copper-gold. The Company's head office is located at Suite 650 - 669 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 0B4. The Company is listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SA.H". To date, the Company has not generated revenues from operations and is focused on creating value through project generation and strategic investments in mineral resource companies with a focus on gold and copper-gold. On March 11, 2020, the novel coronavirus outbreak ("COVID-19") was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The situation is dynamic and the ultimate duration and magnitude of the impact on the economy and the Company's business are not known at this time. These impacts could include an impact on the Company's ability to obtain debt and equity financing to fund ongoing investing activities as well as our ability to conduct business. These conditions result in significant uncertainties that may cast substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These financial statements do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary to the carrying values and classification of assets and liabilities should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Total assets $ 1,835,510 $ 2,564,390 $ 15,328,170 Working capital 1,795,624 1,452,975 1,393,436 Total liabilities 36,047 61,242 169,515 Net income (loss) (720,319) 5,274,035 53,467 Basic income per share $ (0.03) $ 0.24 $ 0.00 Diluted income per share $ (0.03) $ 0.24 $ 0.00 At the date of this MD&A, the Company had approximately $1.27 million in working capital, which consists of the Company's current assets including the Company's investments in shares of Japan Gold Corp., Rise Gold Corp., and its investment in warrants of Japan Gold Corp., net of current liabilities. - 2 -

SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 RECENT EVENTS In October 2020, the Company completed a return of capital transaction (the "Transaction") by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Pursuant to the plan of arrangement, the Company exchanged each of its outstanding common shares for one new Class A common share and one redeemable share of the Company. The Class A common shares have similar rights as the old common shares and are listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange. The redeemable shares were immediately redeemed in exchange for the distribution of the following securities to the shareholders of the Company on a pro-rata basis: Carrying value # of - October 16, securities 2020 Common shares of Japan Gold Corp. 40,021,489 $ 7,264,003 Common shares of Rise Gold Corp. 2,734,388 2,654,385 Common shares of Adriatic Metals Plc 1,655,187 3,246,843 $13,345,231 For each common share of Southern Arc, a shareholder of Southern Arc received: 1 Class A of Southern Arc (NEX: SA.H),

1.7577751 common shares of Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG),

0.12009743 common shares of Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE),

0.0726999 ordinary shares of Adriatic Metals plc. (LSE: ADT1) On the record date of October 16, 2020, the distribution was recognized at the fair value of the assets distributed of $20,088,749 resulting in a gain on distribution of $6,743,518 which is recognized in net income. The fair value of the shares distributed was based on the quoted market value of those shares, a level one input. As the Company held 130,000 of its own shares in treasury, it received distribution of 228,511 common shares of Japan Gold Corp., 15,612 common shares of Rise Gold Corp., and 9,481 ordinary shares of Adriatic Metals plc. On July 27, 2021, the Company sold 125,322 of its shares in Adriatic for proceeds of $302,783. On September 16, 2021, the Company sold all its remaining shares in PT Ancora. The total proceeds received from the sale of 77,560,000 shares in PT Ancora is $563,945. - 3 -

SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 Total assets $1,835,510 $2,099,674 $2,564,390 $3,582,672 Working capital 1,795,624 2,031,435 1,452,975 1,613,996 Net income (loss) (720,319) (485,606) (679,438) (158,400) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company (720,319) (485,606) (679,438) (158,400) Basic income (loss) per share (0.03) (0.02) (0.04) 0.01 Diluted income (loss) per share (0.03) (0.02) (0.04) 0.01 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 Total assets $3,889,258 $ 17,254,533 $15,328,170 $ 12,930,662 Working capital 1,969,548 1,467,298 1,393,436 2,035,814 Net income (loss) 5,993,058 114,815 (54,536) (703,993) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company 5,993,058 114,815 (54,536) (703,993) Basic income per share 0.27 0.01 (0.00) (0.04) Diluted income per share 0.27 0.01 (0.00) (0.04) During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company sold its investments in PT Ancora and Adriatic for proceeds of $866,728, which increased its working capital compared to June 30, 2021. During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company had an increase in net income (from $114,815 on September 30, 2020 to $5,993,058) due to the a gain recorded from the return of capital transaction. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 During the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $234,713 compared to a net income of $5,993,058 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020. Significant fluctuations occurred in the following categories: The Company recognized a realized and unrealized loss on its investment in warrants of $101,586 (December 31, 2020: $414,592). The Company completed a return of capital and recorded a gain of $Nil (December 31, 2020: $6,698,969). RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 During the six-month period ended December 31, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $720,319 compared to net income of $6,107,873 for the six-month period ended December 31, 2020. Significant fluctuations occurred in the following categories: The Company recognized a realized and unrealized loss on its investment in warrants of $492,934 (December 31, 2020: gain of $162,343). The Company completed a return of capital and recorded a gain of $Nil (December 31, 2020: $6,698,969). The Company also recorded its share of the loss in its investment in Japan Gold of $Nil prior to the return of capital (December 31, 2020: $239,690). - 4 -