    SA   CA8422003050

SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC.

Southern Arc Minerals : MD&A – December 31, 2021

02/18/2022 | 05:51pm EST
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), prepared as of February 17, 2022, should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Southern Arc Minerals Inc. ("Southern Arc" or the "Company") for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2021 and related notes thereto, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Additional information related to the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.southernarcminerals.com.

Statements in this MD&A that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risk factors set out in a cautionary note contained herein. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Southern Arc was incorporated in British Columbia, Canada on August 19, 2004. The Company is a Canadian company focused on creating value through project generation and strategic investments in mineral resource companies with a focus on gold and copper-gold. The Company's head office is located at Suite 650 - 669 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 0B4.

The Company is listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SA.H". To date, the Company has not generated revenues from operations and is focused on creating value through project generation and strategic investments in mineral resource companies with a focus on gold and copper-gold.

On March 11, 2020, the novel coronavirus outbreak ("COVID-19") was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The situation is dynamic and the ultimate duration and magnitude of the impact on the economy and the Company's business are not known at this time. These impacts could include an impact on the Company's ability to obtain debt and equity financing to fund ongoing investing activities as well as our ability to conduct business. These conditions result in significant uncertainties that may cast substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These financial statements do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary to the carrying values and classification of assets and liabilities should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.

FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Total assets

$

1,835,510

$

2,564,390

$

15,328,170

Working capital

1,795,624

1,452,975

1,393,436

Total liabilities

36,047

61,242

169,515

Net income (loss)

(720,319)

5,274,035

53,467

Basic income per share

$

(0.03)

$

0.24

$

0.00

Diluted income per share

$

(0.03)

$

0.24

$

0.00

At the date of this MD&A, the Company had approximately $1.27 million in working capital, which consists of the Company's current assets including the Company's investments in shares of Japan Gold Corp., Rise Gold Corp., and its investment in warrants of Japan Gold Corp., net of current liabilities.

RECENT EVENTS

In October 2020, the Company completed a return of capital transaction (the "Transaction") by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Pursuant to the plan of arrangement, the Company exchanged each of its outstanding common shares for one new Class A common share and one redeemable share of the Company. The Class A common shares have similar rights as the old common shares and are listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange. The redeemable shares were immediately redeemed in exchange for the distribution of the following securities to the shareholders of the Company on a pro-rata basis:

Carrying value

# of

- October 16,

securities

2020

Common shares of Japan Gold Corp.

40,021,489

$ 7,264,003

Common shares of Rise Gold Corp.

2,734,388

2,654,385

Common shares of Adriatic Metals Plc

1,655,187

3,246,843

$13,345,231

For each common share of Southern Arc, a shareholder of Southern Arc received:

  • 1 Class A of Southern Arc (NEX: SA.H),
  • 1.7577751 common shares of Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG),
  • 0.12009743 common shares of Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE),
  • 0.0726999 ordinary shares of Adriatic Metals plc. (LSE: ADT1)

On the record date of October 16, 2020, the distribution was recognized at the fair value of the assets distributed of $20,088,749 resulting in a gain on distribution of $6,743,518 which is recognized in net income. The fair value of the shares distributed was based on the quoted market value of those shares, a level one input.

As the Company held 130,000 of its own shares in treasury, it received distribution of 228,511 common shares of Japan Gold Corp., 15,612 common shares of Rise Gold Corp., and 9,481 ordinary shares of Adriatic Metals plc.

On July 27, 2021, the Company sold 125,322 of its shares in Adriatic for proceeds of $302,783. On September 16, 2021, the Company sold all its remaining shares in PT Ancora. The total proceeds received from the sale of 77,560,000 shares in PT Ancora is $563,945.

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

Total assets

$1,835,510

$2,099,674

$2,564,390

$3,582,672

Working capital

1,795,624

2,031,435

1,452,975

1,613,996

Net income (loss)

(720,319)

(485,606)

(679,438)

(158,400)

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

(720,319)

(485,606)

(679,438)

(158,400)

Basic income (loss) per share

(0.03)

(0.02)

(0.04)

0.01

Diluted income (loss) per share

(0.03)

(0.02)

(0.04)

0.01

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

Total assets

$3,889,258

$ 17,254,533

$15,328,170

$ 12,930,662

Working capital

1,969,548

1,467,298

1,393,436

2,035,814

Net income (loss)

5,993,058

114,815

(54,536)

(703,993)

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

5,993,058

114,815

(54,536)

(703,993)

Basic income per share

0.27

0.01

(0.00)

(0.04)

Diluted income per share

0.27

0.01

(0.00)

(0.04)

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company sold its investments in PT Ancora and Adriatic for proceeds of $866,728, which increased its working capital compared to June 30, 2021. During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company had an increase in net income (from $114,815 on September 30, 2020 to $5,993,058) due to the a gain recorded from the return of capital transaction.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $234,713 compared to a net income of $5,993,058 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020. Significant fluctuations occurred in the following categories:

  1. The Company recognized a realized and unrealized loss on its investment in warrants of $101,586 (December 31, 2020: $414,592).
  2. The Company completed a return of capital and recorded a gain of $Nil (December 31, 2020: $6,698,969).

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

During the six-month period ended December 31, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $720,319 compared to net income of $6,107,873 for the six-month period ended December 31, 2020. Significant fluctuations occurred in the following categories:

  1. The Company recognized a realized and unrealized loss on its investment in warrants of $492,934 (December 31, 2020: gain of $162,343).
  2. The Company completed a return of capital and recorded a gain of $Nil (December 31, 2020: $6,698,969).
  3. The Company also recorded its share of the loss in its investment in Japan Gold of $Nil prior to the return of capital (December 31, 2020: $239,690).

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

The Company's cash position at December 31, 2021 was $1,235,324 compared to $630,070 at June 30, 2021. As at December 31, 2021, the Company's working capital was $1,795,624 compared to a working capital of $1,452,975 at June 30, 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities for the period ended December 31, 2021 was $261,474 compared to cash used in operating activities of $575,360 during the period ended December 31, 2020.

During the period ended December 31, 2021, the Company had $866,728 (December 31, 2020: $Nil) in cash provided by investing activities as a result of selling its shares in Ancora and Adriatic. Net cash used in investing activities for the period ended December 31, 2021 was $Nil (December 31, 2020 - $4,849) for purchase of property and equipment.

There were no financing activities during the period ended December 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020: $1,137,451 mainly from the cash received from exercise or options and warrants).

The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting principles applicable to a "going concern", which assumes that the Company will continue its operations for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations. The Company does not currently generate any revenues or have operations that generate cash flows. Accordingly, the Company relies on funding received from the sale of investments and financing received from the issuance of common shares or loans and borrowings to finance its strategic investment activities and general and administrative costs. On October 16, 2020, the Company distributed certain of its investment securities with a carrying value of $13,345,231 to the shareholders of the Company. Subsequent to the distribution, the Company's business plan is to continue making strategic investments in resource companies with a focus on gold and copper-gold. Based on current plans, the Company has sufficient cash to finance its general and administrative expenses and other current obligations for the twelve-month period. However, the Company will be required to obtaining additional financing in order to fund additional investments or exploration projects. While the Company has been successful at securing financing in the past, there can be no assurance that it will be able to do so in the future.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Key management and personnel compensation

Key management personnel include the directors and officers of the Company.

Key management compensation during the three and six-month period ended December 31, 2021, consisted of management fees of $60,000 (2020 - $70,000) and $120,000 (2020- $160,000) respectively which was paid to two private companies controlled by the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company. Management fees include administrative, finance, accounting, investor relations and consulting services.

The Company also reimbursed a private company controlled by the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company during the three and six-month period ended December 31, 2021 of $7,500 (2020 - $Nil) and $15,000 (2020 - $Nil) respectively in occupancy costs.

The above transactions are recorded at the consideration established and agreed to by the related parties.

CURRENT SHARE DATA

As at the date of this MD&A, the Company has 22,898,283 common shares issued, of which 22,768,283 are outstanding and 130,000 are treasury shares.

As at December 31, 2021, the Company has no share options or share purchase warrants outstanding.

