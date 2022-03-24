Southern BancShares N C : 2021 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

Independent Auditors' Report

Board of Directors

Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc.

Mount Olive, NC

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc. and subsidiary (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc. and subsidiary as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

We have also audited in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS), the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021, based on the criteria established in Internal Control- Integrated Framework (2013), issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) and our report dated March 21, 2022 expressed an unmodified opinion thereon.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with GAAS. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc. and subsidiary and to meet our other ethical responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audits. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for the year after the date that the financial statements are issued.

