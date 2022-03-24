Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBNC   US8422431077

SOUTHERN BANCSHARES (N.C.), INC.

(SBNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern BancShares N C : 2021 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

03/24/2022 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOUTHERN

BANCSHARES

2021 Consolidated Financial Statements

SOUTHERN BANCSHARES (N.C.), INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page No.

Independent Auditors' Report..............................................................................................................

2

Consolidated Financial Statements:

Balance Sheets ...............................................................................................................................

4

Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income .........................................................................

5

Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity ..............................................................................

6

Statements of Cash Flows...............................................................................................................

7

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements....................................................................................

9

Independent Auditors' Report

Board of Directors

Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc.

Mount Olive, NC

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc. and subsidiary (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc. and subsidiary as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

We have also audited in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS), the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021, based on the criteria established in Internal Control- Integrated Framework (2013), issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) and our report dated March 21, 2022 expressed an unmodified opinion thereon.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with GAAS. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc. and subsidiary and to meet our other ethical responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audits. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for the year after the date that the financial statements are issued.

DHG is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP

2

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not absolute assurance, and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the financial statements.

In performing an audit in accordance with GAAS, we:

  • Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.
  • Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.

We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, and certain internal control-related matters that we identified during the audit.

Greenville, NC

March 21, 2022

DHG is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP

3

SOUTHERN BANCSHARES (N.C.), INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data)

December 31,

AS S ETS

2021

2020

Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and due from banks

$

35,106

$

19,002

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

138,469

236,872

Certificates of deposit with banks

11,946

17,043

Total cash and cash equivalents

185,521

272,917

Investment in marketable equity securities at fair value

(cost of $25,973 and $23,057, respectively)

188,420

130,755

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

(amortized cost of $1,617,009 and $952,292, respectively)

1,613,292

976,616

Loans held for sale

15,126

18,101

Loans:

Acquired loans

93,315

122,195

Non-acquired loans

2,346,234

2,177,434

Less allowance for loan losses:

Acquired loans

(1,860)

(2,608)

Non-acquired loans

(27,449)

(27,542)

Net loans

2,410,240

2,269,479

Premises and equipment, net

65,524

63,434

Operating lease right of use assets

4,035

5,719

Accrued interest receivable

12,034

12,213

Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

1,855

2,633

Other real estate owned

86

442

Goodwill

26,649

26,649

Intangible assets

6,425

5,160

Bank owned life insurance

28,919

28,191

Other assets

32,854

23,556

Total assets

$

4,590,980

$

3,835,865

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$

1,386,132

$

1,178,736

Interest-bearing

2,533,051

2,137,064

Total deposits

3,919,183

3,315,800

Short-term borrowings

63,670

55,263

Long-term borrowings

88,874

23,711

Operating lease liabilities

4,231

5,909

Other liabilities

48,083

42,017

Total liabilities

4,124,041

3,442,700

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock

1,802

1,805

Common stock, $5 par value; 158,485 shares authorized; 79,357 and 80,085 shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

397

400

Surplus

27,043

27,043

Retained earnings

440,622

352,670

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,925)

11,247

Total shareholders' equity

466,939

393,165

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,590,980

$

3,835,865

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southern BancShares (N.C.) Inc. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 14:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOUTHERN BANCSHARES (N.C.), INC.
10:42aSOUTHERN BANCSHARES N C : 2021 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
03/22SOUTHERN BANCSHARES N C : Complete Financial Statements – 2021
PU
03/14SOUTHERN BANCSHARES N C : Annual Report – 2021
PU
01/25SOUTHERN BANCSHARES N C : January 24, 2022 SOUTHERN BANCSHARES (N.C.), INC. ANNOUNCES COMM..
PU
2021SOUTHERN BANCSHARES N C : Quarterly Report – September 2021
PU
2021SOUTHERN BANCSHARES N C : September 17, 2021 SOUTHERN BANCSHARES (N.C.), INC. SEEKS REGULA..
PU
2021SOUTHERN BANCSHARES (N C ) : Announces Completion Of $80 Million Subordinated Debt Offerin..
PR
2021Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc. Announces Completion of $80 Million Subordinated Debt ..
CI
2021Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc. announced that it has received $80 million in funding
CI
2021Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc. announced that it expects to receive $80 million in fu..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 142 M - -
Net income 2020 44,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,13x
Yield 2020 0,38%
Capitalization 441 M 441 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 423
Free-Float -
Chart SOUTHERN BANCSHARES (N.C.), INC.
Duration : Period :
Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Drew M. Covert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
L. Taylor Harrell President
Dan R. Ellis Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Edward I. Coltrain Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Grey Morgan Director