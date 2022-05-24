Southern BancShares N C : Consolidated Comparative Quarterly Report

Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc. and Subsidiaries Year to Date Percent Financial Highlights (Unaudited) March 31, Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 YTD SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET ASSETS Cash, due from banks and overnight funds sold $ 207,225 $ 244,477 -15% Investments 1,844,946 1,415,527 30% Loans less allowance for loan loss of $29,876 and $29,688 2,410,245 2,271,655 6% Other assets 175,488 167,688 5% Total assets $ 4,637,904 $ 4,099,347 13% LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,464,327 $ 1,308,496 12% Interest-bearing deposits 2,664,019 2,227,515 20% Total deposits 4,128,346 3,536,011 17% Borrowings 134,828 74,642 81% Other liabilities 21,997 59,216 -63% Total liabilities 4,285,171 3,669,869 17% SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,782 1,805 -1% Preferred stock Common stock 393 400 -2% Surplus 27,043 27,043 0% Retained earnings 420,036 407,993 3% Accumulated other comprehensive loss (96,521) (7,763) 1143% Total shareholders' equity 352,733 429,478 -18% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,637,904 $ 4,099,347 13% EARNINGS PERFORMANCE Interest income $ 32,399 $ 29,938 8% Interest expense 1,169 1,156 1% Net interest income 31,230 28,782 9% Provision (recovery) for loan losses 494 (541) 191% Noninterest income (loss) (27,326) 64,146 -143% Noninterest expense 23,654 21,623 9% Income (loss) before income taxes (20,244) 71,846 -128% Income tax expense (benefit) (4,864) 16,056 -130% Net income (loss) $ (15,380) $ $55,790 -128% Earnings (loss) per share $ (195.36) $ 695.81 Return on average assets -1.31% 5.68% Return on average equity -14.02% 55.11%

ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE - ACCOUNTING FOR INVESTMENTS IN MARKETABLE EQUITY SECURITIES

In January 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-01: Financial Instruments-Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities ("ASU"). One of the requirements of the ASU is that equity investments must be measured at fair value with changes in fair value recognized in net income. During the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments of ($34.3) million and $56.6 million, respectively were included in noninterest income, and ($7.2) million and $13.0 million, respectively in deferred tax expense (benefit) were included in income tax expense (benefit) related to the unrealized gains (losses). While the ASU has no impact on the book value per common share, the impact on net income is as follows:

Year to Date

March 31,

2022 2021 Net income (loss) as reported $ (15,380) $ 55,790 Plus (less): impact of ASU 2016-01 27,083 (43,606) Net income excluding the impact of ASU 2016-01 $ 11,703 $ 12,184 Earnings per share $ 147.19 $ 151.31 Return on average assets excluding the impact of ASU 2016-01 1.00% 1.24% Return on average equity excluding the impact of ASU 2016-01 10.67% 12.04%

ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE - REPURCHASE OF THE COMPANY'S COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCK

On January 18, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program that expires on March 31, 2023 and authorizes the repurchase of up to 4,000 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock. The repurchase program stipulates that the aggregate dollar amount paid during any consecutive twelve-month period to repurchase shares of common stock, through open market and privately negotiated transactions, and shares of preferred stock, through privately negotiated transactions, shall not equal or exceed 3% of the Company's consolidated shareholders' equity. Pursuant to the terms of the repurchase program, the Company paid $4.6 million to repurchase 829 shares of common stock, $12,000 to repurchase 733 shares of series B preferred stock, and $19,000 to repurchase 1,210 shares of series C preferred stock during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.