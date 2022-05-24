Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SBNC   US8422431077

SOUTHERN BANCSHARES (N.C.), INC.

(SBNC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/20 03:14:47 pm EDT
5070.00 USD   +4.54%
11:09aSOUTHERN BANCSHARES N C : May 23, 2022 Southern Bank Taps New Chief Financial Officer
PU
03/24SOUTHERN BANCSHARES N C : 2021 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
03/22SOUTHERN BANCSHARES N C : Complete Financial Statements – 2021
PU
Southern BancShares N C : Consolidated Comparative Quarterly Report

05/24/2022 | 03:39pm EDT
Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc.

Consolidated Comparative

Quarterly Report

Executive Offices

P.O. Box 729

116 East Main Street

Mount Olive, NC 28365

919.658.7022

Southern Bank Customer Care

855.275.7226

Shareholders Contact Center

800.821.0655 ext. 7074

www.southernbank.com

March 31, 2022

© 2022 Southern Bank - (TD)

Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc. and Subsidiaries

Year to Date

Percent

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

March 31,

Change

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

YTD

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS

Cash, due from banks and overnight funds sold

$

207,225

$

244,477

-15%

Investments

1,844,946

1,415,527

30%

Loans less allowance for loan loss of $29,876 and $29,688

2,410,245

2,271,655

6%

Other assets

175,488

167,688

5%

Total assets

$

4,637,904

$

4,099,347

13%

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,464,327

$

1,308,496

12%

Interest-bearing deposits

2,664,019

2,227,515

20%

Total deposits

4,128,346

3,536,011

17%

Borrowings

134,828

74,642

81%

Other liabilities

21,997

59,216

-63%

Total liabilities

4,285,171

3,669,869

17%

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,782

1,805

-1%

Preferred stock

Common stock

393

400

-2%

Surplus

27,043

27,043

0%

Retained earnings

420,036

407,993

3%

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(96,521)

(7,763)

1143%

Total shareholders' equity

352,733

429,478

-18%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,637,904

$

4,099,347

13%

EARNINGS PERFORMANCE

Interest income

$

32,399

$

29,938

8%

Interest expense

1,169

1,156

1%

Net interest income

31,230

28,782

9%

Provision (recovery) for loan losses

494

(541)

191%

Noninterest income (loss)

(27,326)

64,146

-143%

Noninterest expense

23,654

21,623

9%

Income (loss) before income taxes

(20,244)

71,846

-128%

Income tax expense (benefit)

(4,864)

16,056

-130%

Net income (loss)

$

(15,380)

$

$55,790

-128%

Earnings (loss) per share

$

(195.36)

$

695.81

Return on average assets

-1.31%

5.68%

Return on average equity

-14.02%

55.11%

ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE - ACCOUNTING FOR INVESTMENTS IN MARKETABLE EQUITY SECURITIES

In January 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-01: Financial Instruments-Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities ("ASU"). One of the requirements of the ASU is that equity investments must be measured at fair value with changes in fair value recognized in net income. During the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments of ($34.3) million and $56.6 million, respectively were included in noninterest income, and ($7.2) million and $13.0 million, respectively in deferred tax expense (benefit) were included in income tax expense (benefit) related to the unrealized gains (losses). While the ASU has no impact on the book value per common share, the impact on net income is as follows:

Year to Date

March 31,

2022

2021

Net income (loss) as reported

$

(15,380)

$

55,790

Plus (less): impact of ASU 2016-01

27,083

(43,606)

Net income excluding the impact of ASU 2016-01

$

11,703

$

12,184

Earnings per share

$

147.19

$

151.31

Return on average assets excluding the impact of ASU 2016-01

1.00%

1.24%

Return on average equity excluding the impact of ASU 2016-01

10.67%

12.04%

ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE - REPURCHASE OF THE COMPANY'S COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCK

On January 18, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program that expires on March 31, 2023 and authorizes the repurchase of up to 4,000 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock. The repurchase program stipulates that the aggregate dollar amount paid during any consecutive twelve-month period to repurchase shares of common stock, through open market and privately negotiated transactions, and shares of preferred stock, through privately negotiated transactions, shall not equal or exceed 3% of the Company's consolidated shareholders' equity. Pursuant to the terms of the repurchase program, the Company paid $4.6 million to repurchase 829 shares of common stock, $12,000 to repurchase 733 shares of series B preferred stock, and $19,000 to repurchase 1,210 shares of series C preferred stock during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Disclaimer

Southern BancShares (N.C.) Inc. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 19:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 142 M - -
Net income 2020 44,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,13x
Yield 2020 0,38%
Capitalization 398 M 398 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 423
Free-Float -
Chart SOUTHERN BANCSHARES (N.C.), INC.
Duration : Period :
Southern BancShares (N.C.), Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Drew M. Covert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
L. Taylor Harrell President
Dan R. Ellis Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Edward I. Coltrain Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Grey Morgan Director