Southern BancShares N C : Consolidated Comparative Quarterly Report

Loans less allowance for loan loss of $29,876 and $29,688
2,410,245
2,271,655
6%
Other assets
175,488
167,688
5%
Total assets
$
4,637,904
$
4,099,347
13%
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,464,327
$
1,308,496
12%
Interest-bearing deposits
2,664,019
2,227,515
20%
Total deposits
4,128,346
3,536,011
17%
Borrowings
134,828
74,642
81%
Other liabilities
21,997
59,216
-63%
Total liabilities
4,285,171
3,669,869
17%
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,782
1,805
-1%
Preferred stock
Common stock
393
400
-2%
Surplus
27,043
27,043
0%
Retained earnings
420,036
407,993
3%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(96,521)
(7,763)
1143%
Total shareholders' equity
352,733
429,478
-18%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,637,904
$
4,099,347
13%
EARNINGS PERFORMANCE
Interest income
$
32,399
$
29,938
8%
Interest expense
1,169
1,156
1%
Net interest income
31,230
28,782
9%
Provision (recovery) for loan losses
494
(541)
191%
Noninterest income (loss)
(27,326)
64,146
-143%
Noninterest expense
23,654
21,623
9%
Income (loss) before income taxes
(20,244)
71,846
-128%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(4,864)
16,056
-130%
Net income (loss)
$
(15,380)
$
$55,790
-128%
Earnings (loss) per share
$
(195.36)
$
695.81
Return on average assets
-1.31%
5.68%
Return on average equity
-14.02%
55.11%
ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE - ACCOUNTING FOR INVESTMENTS IN MARKETABLE EQUITY SECURITIES
In January 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-01: Financial Instruments-Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities ("ASU"). One of the requirements of the ASU is that equity investments must be measured at fair value with changes in fair value recognized in net income. During the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments of ($34.3) million and $56.6 million, respectively were included in noninterest income, and ($7.2) million and $13.0 million, respectively in deferred tax expense (benefit) were included in income tax expense (benefit) related to the unrealized gains (losses). While the ASU has no impact on the book value per common share, the impact on net income is as follows:
Year to Date
March 31,
2022
2021
Net income (loss) as reported
$
(15,380)
$
55,790
Plus (less): impact of ASU 2016-01
27,083
(43,606)
Net income excluding the impact of ASU 2016-01
$
11,703
$
12,184
Earnings per share
$
147.19
$
151.31
Return on average assets excluding the impact of ASU 2016-01
1.00%
1.24%
Return on average equity excluding the impact of ASU 2016-01
10.67%
12.04%
ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE - REPURCHASE OF THE COMPANY'S COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCK
On January 18, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program that expires on March 31, 2023 and authorizes the repurchase of up to 4,000 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock. The repurchase program stipulates that the aggregate dollar amount paid during any consecutive twelve-month period to repurchase shares of common stock, through open market and privately negotiated transactions, and shares of preferred stock, through privately negotiated transactions, shall not equal or exceed 3% of the Company's consolidated shareholders' equity. Pursuant to the terms of the repurchase program, the Company paid $4.6 million to repurchase 829 shares of common stock, $12,000 to repurchase 733 shares of series B preferred stock, and $19,000 to repurchase 1,210 shares of series C preferred stock during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
