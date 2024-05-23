The utility is being recognized not only for its own emissions reduction goals, but also for exemplifying leadership in its internal response to climate change and the engagement of its peers, partners, and supply chain.

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) today announced that it has received the prestigious "Organizational Leadership Award" from The Climate Registry (TCR) at the Climate Leadership Conference in Cleveland, Ohio. The award recognizes the utility's ASPIRE 2045 sustainability strategy and leadership in establishing bold goals for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and addressing climate change. The Climate Leadership Awards is a national awards program that recognizes the exemplary leadership of influential organizations that are guiding the way in the management and reduction of GHG emissions in their operations and supply chains as well as integrating sustainability and climate resilience initiatives. The Organizational Leadership Award highlights exceptional commitment, initiatives, performance, and outcomes focused on GHG emissions reduction.

"SoCalGas is honored to be recognized by The Climate Registry," said Jawaad Malik, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at SoCalGas. "As California navigates the opportunities and challenges of its clean energy transition, SoCalGas is proud to help advance the state's climate goals through innovation, decarbonization, and collaboration. Together we can achieve meaningful and lasting change that benefits the environment, community, and economy."

SoCalGas' ASPIRE 2045 sustainability strategy provides the utility with a framework to accomplish several milestones, including surpassing California's goal of reducing fugitive and vented methane emissions by 20% from a 2015 baseline by 2025, several years ahead of schedule, and nearing the state's goal of a 40% reduction by 2030.1 SoCalGas has also converted 38% of its over-the-road fleet vehicles2 to alternative fuel vehicles, with an aim of achieving 50% alternative fuel vehicles by 2025, and a 100% zero emissions vehicle fleet by 2035. The utility continues to make advancements in decarbonizing the fuel it transports, delivering approximately 5% renewable natural gas to its core customers3 in 2023, with a goal of 20% by 2030.

"SoCalGas exemplifies leadership in sustainability with their impressive achievements in methane emissions reduction, energy efficiency programs, renewable natural gas initiatives, clean fleet management, and groundbreaking carbon management projects," said Amy Holm, Executive Director at TCR. "By committing to measurable and transparent efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, SoCalGas sets a positive example for the industry and The Climate Registry applauds their efforts that can help serve as a model for industry peers both domestically and globally."

SoCalGas was also recently honored with the top "Business Transformation Award" from Reuters Events for establishing transformative sustainability priorities that have the potential to create impact at scale in their sector and beyond. One such transformative effort, SoCalGas' [H2] Innovation Experience, a clean hydrogen microgrid demonstration project, has been named a World-Changing Idea by Fast Company and was also awarded the U.S. Green Building Council of L.A.'s Sustainable Innovation Award.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas aims to deliver affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to approximately 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. We believe gas delivered through our pipelines plays a key role in California's clean energy transition by supporting energy system reliability and resiliency and enabling integration of renewable resources.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy infrastructure company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas aspires to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replace 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. RNG can be made from waste created by landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while working to keep bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy infrastructure company based in San Diego.

1 Per CPUC rulemaking 15-01-008, thresholds for fugitive and vented methane emissions reductions vary by classification tier, which are based on 2015 emissions percentages. As a class A utility, SoCalGas has specific mandated reduction targets.

2 Over-the-road fleet refers to light-, medium-, and/or heavy-duty company fleet vehicles.

3 Renewable Gas Procurement Standard is a mandatory RNG procurement program on behalf of core customers pursuant to SB 1440. Core customers are customers receiving "core service" as defined in SoCalGas' Tariff Rule No.23.

