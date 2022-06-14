Hydrogen will give U.S. natgas pipes new life in carbon-free world

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Natural gas companies plan to
use hydrogen and renewable natural gas (RNG) made from landfills
or agricultural waste to extend the life of existing pipelines
in a future carbon-free world, energy executives said at the
Reuters Global Energy Transition conference on Tuesday.
"About two years ago, we took a look (to determine) the
place for a gas utility in California" as the state becomes
carbon neutral by 2045, said Neil Navin, vice president for
clean energy innovations at Southern California Gas (SoCalGas).
SoCalGas, the biggest U.S. natural gas utility, determined a
decarbonized gas system "is the most resilient, reliable and
cheapest way to balance the value of renewables," Navin said.
"As we build out more renewables ... we see significant
opportunity to harvest curtailed power," Navin said, noting
California sometimes produces too much renewable power and must
turn it off.
SoCalGas, a unit of California energy company Sempra Energy
, wants to turn some of that wasted renewable power into
hydrogen that can be transported through its gas pipes.
In addition to its existing gas pipes, SoCalGas proposed the
Angeles Link pipeline to transport green hydrogen into the Los
Angeles basin.
UK energy company National Grid PLC plans to use
hydrogen and RNG as part of its plan to eliminate carbon
emissions by 2050.
Ben Wilson, chief strategy and external affairs officer at
National Grid, said the company plans to use offshore wind to
produce green hydrogen during overnight hours.
SoCalGas and National Grid both said it would help if states
adopt renewable fuel standards that would require utilities to
buy a certain amount of renewable gas to encourage energy firms
to produce more of it.
A renewable gas standard would be similar to renewable
portfolio standards in several states, which resulted in
construction of more wind and solar power plants.
