LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) will help Labor Community Services (LCS) by bringing 100 volunteers to help sort over 1.8 million pounds of food donations collected through the 32nd Annual National Association of Letter Carriers' (NALC) "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive. The company will also present a $25,000 donation to LCS for groceries, which could aid approximately 1,000 families facing food insecurity for up to five days.

"Food banks receive the most food donations around Thanksgiving and Christmas. The NALC 'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive was initially started in May to ensure that local food banks have enough stock to meet demand in the spring and summer months when school breakfast and lunch programs are typically unavailable," said Yvonne Wheeler, president of the LA County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO. "The foundation of the labor movement is solidarity, and it is thanks to NALC Branch 24, Labor Community Services, SoCalGas, and all the volunteers, that 1.8 million pounds of food will now assist our most vulnerable communities across LA County struggling with food insecurity during this poverty crisis."

"In the richest nation, there isn't any reason why any family should go to bed hungry tonight. That is why support from community partners like SoCalGas is critical in the fight against food insecurity," said Norma López, executive director of LCS. "As SoCalGas' staff and volunteers help us sort the 1.8 million pounds of food we collected during this year's Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, we are reminded of the impact that we can make together if we stick with one another so we each have the ability to make a difference in the lives of those who need help to get through the toughest of times."

"Labor Community Services and the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor AFL-CIO are dedicated to helping families in need, and SoCalGas is honored to support their efforts to Stamp Out Hunger," said Maryam Brown, president of SoCalGas. "Combatting hunger requires a united community-wide response and we are proud to play a part in that."

In Southern California, the "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive is conducted through the NALC Branch 24 in collaboration with LCS, and various labor unions affiliated to the AFL-CIO. This year's "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive collaborated with 45 post offices and 51 community partners.

For over six decades, LCS, (in collaboration with the AFL-CIO) has been assisting unemployed and underemployed union families in Los Angeles County with groceries during the year via pantries, the "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive and holiday toy and food distribution.

SoCalGas has supported LCS since 2007, and, in 2023, SoCalGas volunteers sorted 74,000 pounds of food that were distributed to food banks across Los Angeles County to feed approximately 2,900 families.

SoCalGas offers programs and services that can help customers manage their natural gas usage and help save energy and money. To see more programs that can help customers save money and energy, visit socalgas.com/Save.

As part of SoCalGas' ASPIRE 2045 sustainability strategy, the company plans to invest $50 million into underserved communities over five years, working to advance racial and gender diversity in the workplace and take steps towards a carbon-neutral future. In 2023, SoCalGas contributed $19.2 million in charitable giving, including $15.4 million towards social impact initiatives.

Individuals who are interested in helping LCS sort food donations can sign up on its website at lcs-la.org, with volunteer opportunities taking place now through July 1.

