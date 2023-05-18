Southern California Gas : Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 17, 2023
1-14201
SEMPRA
(A California Corporation)
488 8th Avenue
San Diego, California92101
(619)
696-2000
33-0732627
1-01402
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS COMPANY
(A California Corporation)
555 West Fifth Street
Los Angeles,
California90013
(213)
244-1200
95-1240705
Item 8.01
Other Events.
On May 17, 2023, Southern California Gas Company (the "Company"), an indirect subsidiary of Sempra, entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with CIBC World Markets Corp., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Santander US Capital Markets LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and TD Securities (USA) LLC , as the representatives of the several underwriters named on Schedule I thereto (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell to the Underwriters, severally and not jointly, $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.200% First Mortgage Bonds, Series ZZ, due 2033 (the "Series ZZ Bonds") and $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% First Mortgage Bonds, Series AAA, due 2053 (the "Series AAA Bonds") for resale at a public offering price of (i) 99.805% of the aggregate principal amount of the Series ZZ Bonds, and (ii) 99.516% of the aggregate principal amount of the Series AAA Bonds, in a registered public offering under a prospectus supplement and related prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form
S-3
(File
No. 333-270939).
A copy of the Underwriting Agreement is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form
8-K
and is incorporated herein by reference. The summary set forth above is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit.
This Current Report on Form
8-K
does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. These securities are only offered by means of the prospectus supplement and related prospectus referred to above.
Item 9.01
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)
Exhibits
Exhibit
Number
Description of Exhibit
1.1
Underwriting Agreement, dated May 17, 2023, among Southern California Gas Company and the representatives of the several underwriters named therein.
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101).
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrants have duly caused this report to be signed on their behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
SEMPRA
Date: May 18, 2023
By:
/s/ Peter R. Wall
Peter R. Wall
Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer
Southern California Gas Company published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 20:58:10 UTC.