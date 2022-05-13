Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Southern Company
  News
  Summary
    SO   US8425871071

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/13 04:03:50 pm EDT
73.65 USD   +0.34%
Alabama Power announces redemption of preferred stock

05/13/2022 | 04:49pm EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Power Company today announced that it issued a notice of redemption for the following series of preferred stock:

  • 4.20% Preferred Stock, Par Value $100 Per Share CUSIP No. 010392207
  • 4.60% Preferred Stock, Par Value $100 Per Share CUSIP No. 010392405
  • 4.92% Preferred Stock, Par Value $100 Per Share CUSIP No. 010392702
  • 4.52% Preferred Stock, Par Value $100 Per Share CUSIP No. 010392306
  • 4.64% Preferred Stock, Par Value $100 Per Share CUSIP No. 010392504
  • 4.72% Preferred Stock, Par Value $100 Per Share CUSIP No. 010392603

The redemption date for each of the above series of preferred stock will be June 21, 2022. The redemption price per share for each series of preferred stock to be redeemed shall be equal to $105.00 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for the 4.20% Preferred Stock; $104.20 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for the 4.60% Preferred Stock; $103.23 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for the 4.92% Preferred Stock; $102.93 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for the 4.52% Preferred Stock; $103.14 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for the 4.64% Preferred Stock and $102.18 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for the 4.72% Preferred Stock. No dividends on the preferred stock being redeemed will accrue on or after the redemption date, nor will any interest accrue on amounts held to pay the redemption price.

Questions relating to, and requests for copies of the notice of, this redemption should be directed to EQ Shareowner Services at 800-554-7626.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alabama-power-announces-redemption-of-preferred-stock-301547315.html

SOURCE Alabama Power Company


© PRNewswire 2022
