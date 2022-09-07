Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southern Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SO   US8425871071

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:12 2022-09-07 pm EDT
79.49 USD   +2.19%
12:42pAlabama Power announces redemption of preferred stock
PR
09/06Propel Center Announces Student Finalists of $1,000,000 Scholarship Program
PR
09/01Atlanta Gas Light named one of Atlanta's Best Places to Work and Healthiest Employers
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alabama Power announces redemption of preferred stock

09/07/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Power Company today announced that it issued a notice of redemption for 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock, Cumulative, Par Value $1 Per Share (Stated Capital $25 Per Share) CUSIP No. 010392462 (NYSE: ALP PR Q) (the "5.00% Preferred Stock").

The redemption date for the 5.00% Preferred Stock will be October 14, 2022. The redemption price per share for the 5.00% Preferred Stock to be redeemed shall be equal to $25.00 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends of $0.045 per share.

Regular dividends on the 5.00% Preferred Stock being redeemed are payable October 1, 2022, to each holder of record on September 16, 2022. No dividends on the 5.00% Preferred Stock being redeemed will accrue on or after the redemption date, nor will any interest accrue on amounts held to pay the redemption price.

Questions relating to, and requests for copies of the notice of, this redemption should be directed to EQ Shareowner Services at 800-468-9716.

About Alabama Power
Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alabama-power-announces-redemption-of-preferred-stock-301619527.html

SOURCE Alabama Power Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SOUTHERN COMPANY
12:42pAlabama Power announces redemption of preferred stock
PR
09/06Propel Center Announces Student Finalists of $1,000,000 Scholarship Program
PR
09/01Atlanta Gas Light named one of Atlanta's Best Places to Work and Healthiest Employers
PR
09/01Southern Company launches new website detailing equity work
PR
08/30Southern Company partners with General Services Administration to reduce energy costs, ..
PR
08/30Southern Company Partners with General Services Administration to Reduce Energy Costs, ..
CI
08/26PowerSecure supports first net zero PGA TOUR Championship with renewable fuel
PR
08/25Southern Company and PGA TOUR partner for the first-ever net zero energy TOUR Champions..
PR
08/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Southern Co. to $69 From $63, Maintains Underwei..
MT
08/22Goldman Sachs Adjusts Southern Co.'s Price Target to $61 From $53, Reiterates Sell Rati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHERN COMPANY
More recommendations