Georgia Power Reports Vibrations With Nuclear Plant Vogtle Unit 3 Startup

By Stephen Nakrosis

Georgia Power Co. said Wednesday vibrations associated with some piping within the cooling system during the start-up and pre-operational testing for Plant Vogtle Unit 3 nuclear facility were identified by Southern Nuclear Operating Company Inc.

Southern Nuclear is in the process of remediating the issue, Georgia Power said.

Georgia Power, a subsidiary of Southern Co., is currently building the Vogtle units 3 and 4, in Waynesboro, Ga. They will be the first new nuclear units built in the U.S. in over three decades, Southern Co. said.

"Southern Nuclear expects to file a license amendment request with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to help expedite the remediation," Georgia Power said. The company also said it now projects initial criticality will occur in February, and that Unit 3 will be placed in service during April.

Extending the in-service date for Unit 3 beyond the first quarter of this year "is estimated to result in additional base capital costs for Georgia Power of up to $15 million pretax per month, as well as the related allowance for funds used during construction and any additional related construction, support resources, or testing costs," the company said.

