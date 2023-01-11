Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southern Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SO   US8425871071

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:40 2023-01-11 pm EST
71.56 USD   +0.63%
Georgia Power Reports Vibrations With Nuclear Plant Vogtle Unit 3 Startup

01/11/2023 | 05:38pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Georgia Power Co. said Wednesday vibrations associated with some piping within the cooling system during the start-up and pre-operational testing for Plant Vogtle Unit 3 nuclear facility were identified by Southern Nuclear Operating Company Inc.

Southern Nuclear is in the process of remediating the issue, Georgia Power said.

Georgia Power, a subsidiary of Southern Co., is currently building the Vogtle units 3 and 4, in Waynesboro, Ga. They will be the first new nuclear units built in the U.S. in over three decades, Southern Co. said.

"Southern Nuclear expects to file a license amendment request with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to help expedite the remediation," Georgia Power said. The company also said it now projects initial criticality will occur in February, and that Unit 3 will be placed in service during April.

Extending the in-service date for Unit 3 beyond the first quarter of this year "is estimated to result in additional base capital costs for Georgia Power of up to $15 million pretax per month, as well as the related allowance for funds used during construction and any additional related construction, support resources, or testing costs," the company said.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1737ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 878 M - -
Net income 2022 3 844 M - -
Net Debt 2022 55 663 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 77 344 M 77 344 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
EV / Sales 2023 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 27 164
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 71,11 $
Average target price 70,88 $
Spread / Average Target -0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robin B. Boren President
Daniel S. Tucker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Bernard Davis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mark Berry Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.21%77 344
NEXTERA ENERGY1.12%167 995
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.14%81 188
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.24%72 684
ENEL S.P.A.10.06%60 413
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.44%51 521