Georgia Power : announces new fixed price rate plan for customers

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power is giving residential customers another option to manage their energy use and payments with the new "Pay by Day" rate plan, an innovative option that locks in a fixed daily price for electricity over an entire year.

Pay by Day is a prepaid service plan that gives customers the ability to deposit funds into their Georgia Power account with a fixed amount deducted daily, no matter the amount of energy used. This helps to avoid fluctuations in energy costs during the heat of summer and the cold of winter. Qualifying residential customers can have certainty in their budget with a customized Pay by Day offer based upon their projected electricity usage over the next 12 months.

Georgia Power customers who have had service for 12 months can receive their customized Pay by Day price and sign up by calling 1-800-642-4590.

How Pay by Day works

After customers sign up for the Pay by Day rate plan, they can simply add funds under the "My Account" section of www.GeorgiaPower.com or by visiting one of more than 4,000 Authorized Payment Locations (APLs) that accept Georgia Power payments. Each day, the customer's account is charged the fixed, custom daily price. If funds in the customer's account get too low, Georgia Power will send them a reminder that it is time to make a payment.

The Pay by Day rate plan also provides customers who have an outstanding balance an additional payment option. If a customer has a past-due balance when signing up for Pay by Day, 25 percent of every payment will be applied to the remaining balance. No late fees will be charged if outstanding balances are paid before April 2021.

The Pay by Day plan was originally offered as a pilot program. After review, the Georgia Public Service Commission approved the plan as a new offering available to all eligible customers.

Rate options to fit customers' budget and lifestyle

Georgia Power offers a variety of flexible and customizable rate plans to meet every lifestyle and budget. Ensuring that you are on the most economical rate plan for your use is one of the most effective ways to keep your energy costs low. In addition to the new Pay by Day plan, customers can explore Georgia Power rate plans at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing:

Smart Usage – This plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when you use electricity. By using major appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers at different times, you could reduce your monthly energy bill.

– This plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when you use electricity. By using major appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers at different times, you could reduce your monthly energy bill. FlatBill ® – This plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when your power usage does – eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during the summer months.

– This plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when your power usage does – eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during the summer months. Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PEV) – A great option for electric vehicle (EV) drivers who can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy.

– A great option for electric vehicle (EV) drivers who can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy. Nights & Weekends – If you can shift when you use electricity during the summer months to the evening, the Nights & Weekends rate is for you. By changing when you wash dishes, do laundry or cool your home, savings add up annually.

– If you can shift when you use electricity during the summer months to the evening, the Nights & Weekends rate is for you. By changing when you wash dishes, do laundry or cool your home, savings add up annually. PrePay – This rate plan option allows you to pay as you go and add funds as needed. This plan requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees.

– This rate plan option allows you to pay as you go and add funds as needed. This plan requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees. Residential Services – Georgia Power's basic rate plan is available to all residential customers. This plan has a monthly base charge and a rate that changes based on your monthly usage and the time of year.

Resources for customers

Whether customers own a home or rent, tailored energy-savings tips are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save, which also includes access to a free Online Energy Checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.

Additionally, Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service connected to many Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use, project their monthly bill, and set daily or monthly usage alerts.

