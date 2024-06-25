Program expansion approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission now available

ATLANTA, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power has expanded a program previously known as the "Income-Qualified Senior Discount" to benefit many more customers who have limited incomes and financial resources. The program expansion follows approval by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) in December 2023, and went into effect on May 1, 2024. Through the expanded program, the company expects to make the discount available to tens of thousands of additional customers each year.

The discount program is available to customers on a variety of rate plans, and customers meeting at least one of the below criteria may qualify for the expanded discount program:

Be 65 years of age or older, with a household meeting the income qualification requirements (a combined household income that is 200% or less of the federal poverty level – $30,120 – adjusted for household size)

– adjusted for household size) Receive Social Security Disability Insurance

Receive Supplemental Security Income

Participate in the federal Housing Choice Voucher Program (HUD Section 8)

Program participants may receive a discount of $33.50 on their bill each month. Full program details are available on Georgia Power's website .

"Georgia Power believes that everyone should have access to clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, we understand that energy costs are an important part of every family's budget, and we want to be there when our customers need us the most," said Latanza Adjei, senior vice president of Customer Experience for Georgia Power. "The expanded Income-Qualified Discount is just one example of how we work with the Georgia PSC to develop programs to meet the needs of our customers. We're committed to connecting customers – including senior citizens, those with one-time or ongoing special needs, and those with limited incomes – with the right programs and resources that can aid them in lowering and paying their bills."

In addition to the Income-Qualified Discount, Georgia Power offers various other income-qualified programs such as Energy Assistance for Savings & Efficiency (EASE), and partners with community action agencies across Georgia that offer services such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), emergency assistance, home weatherization and more. The company's Energy Assistance team also regularly meets with customers across the state and hosted more than 230 local outreach events in 2023 to help connect customers with energy assistance resources available to them.

For more information and additional resources and available options, including information about rate plans and energy efficiency tips, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/MyEnergy .

