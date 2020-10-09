Georgia Power : offers electrical safety tips during National Fire Prevention Week

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power is highlighting National Fire Prevention Week – from Oct. 4-10 – as a time to spotlight ways to prevent in-home fires and develop an escape plan should a fire occur. According to the Electrical Safety Foundation, in-home electrical issues are the second leading cause of home fires nationwide, with more than 13% of structure fires attributed to electrical issues from 2012–2016.

Georgia Power offers the following electrical safety tips during National Fire Prevention Week and year-round:

Focus on Fire Prevention – Avoid storing combustibles such as paint, cardboard, sawdust and flammable liquids near electrical equipment or fuse boxes.

Overloads – Overloaded equipment and circuits can cause insulation to burn, create sparks and leave exposed wires. Don't overload electrical equipment by attempting to do heavier jobs than the equipment can handle.

Check out Georgia Power's public service announcement, available in both English and Spanish, highlighting several common electrical dangers customers face in their homes.

Repair Equipment – Shut off all electrical equipment that produces strange sounds, odd smells or sparks and have it checked by a qualified technician. Tag and remove hard-wired equipment from service so that it cannot be accidentally energized while it is being repaired or replaced.

Extinguishers - Know where the nearest fire extinguishers are and how to use them. Never use water or water-based extinguishers on electrical fires. Only Class C extinguishers are safe to use on energized electrical equipment.

Safety is a core value for Georgia Power and knowing electrical safety in and around your home helps to keep preventable accidents from happening. For more tips on keeping your home and family safe, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Safety.

