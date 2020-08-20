Georgia Power : stresses summer savings with energy efficiency

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power continues to encourage customers to realize the significant savings possible on summer electric bills by making use of the company's energy efficiency programs and resources. While a home's energy inefficiency can magnify the effects of hot summer weather, increasing energy efficiency can magnify savings. Whether employing simple energy-saving tips and tools or taking advantage of home improvement programs, customers can cut energy waste and lower bills.

Tips, Tools & Resources

Opportunities to increase energy efficiency can appear in everything from replacing inefficient appliances and adding insulation to a range of simple energy-saving practices around the house. Homeowners and renters alike can find tailored tips at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save, which also includes access to a free Online Energy Checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.

Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service connected to many Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use, project their monthly bill, and set daily or monthly usage alerts.

Simple tips focused on savings through the summer heat, include:

Set it for the season: Set thermostats to 78 degrees and use fans to keep you feeling cooler. For every degree higher you maintain your thermostat, you can see up to a 3-4% decrease in energy use.

Set thermostats to 78 degrees and use fans to keep you feeling cooler. For every degree higher you maintain your thermostat, you can see up to a 3-4% decrease in energy use. Feel the flow; free your filters: Clean or change standard air filters monthly. Dirty filters can block airflow, making your system work harder to keep you comfortable. Clear spaces around your air returns and vents to prevent airflow blockage.

Clean or change standard air filters monthly. Dirty filters can block airflow, making your system work harder to keep you comfortable. Clear spaces around your air returns and vents to prevent airflow blockage. Phase out phantom energy loss: Unplug your electronic devices when not in use and use smart power strips. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances.

Unplug your electronic devices when not in use and use smart power strips. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances. Manage your spin cycle: When washing clothes, try to wash and dry full loads only, and in cold water.

When washing clothes, try to wash and dry full loads only, and in cold water. Cool down the kitchen: Use your oven sparingly. Consider cooking options such as the microwave, slow cookers and outdoor grills.

Use your oven sparingly. Consider cooking options such as the microwave, slow cookers and outdoor grills. Fill your fridge: Solids and liquids are easier to cool than air. Try to keep your refrigerator set to the temperature recommended by the manufacturer for optimal performance.

Solids and liquids are easier to cool than air. Try to keep your refrigerator set to the temperature recommended by the manufacturer for optimal performance. Keep the heat out: Close your curtains and blinds during peak hours of the day to keep the sun's heat out.

$300 million in savings

The company estimates that participating residential customers have saved approximately $300 million in savings over the past five years through Georgia Power's energy efficiency programs, developed in consultation with and approval by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC). In terms of an individual's savings, these can range from saving several dollars per month to up to 50% reductions in energy use on some efficiency improvements.

In addition to communicating energy efficiency tips for homeowners, renters and businesses, Georgia Power offers programs such as:

The Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP). HEIP educates customers on various improvements as well as provides rebates of 50% of the cost up to $600 per year. Energy and monetary savings from improvements continue for years. The program's Individual Improvement approach allows Georgia Power customers to receive incentives for installing one or more qualifying individual energy efficiency measures, including air sealing, duct sealing, attic insulation and more.

per year. Energy and monetary savings from improvements continue for years. The program's Individual Improvement approach allows Georgia Power customers to receive incentives for installing one or more qualifying individual energy efficiency measures, including air sealing, duct sealing, attic insulation and more. Georgia Power has also continued offering separate energy efficiency options throughout the pandemic, including rebates for LED lighting and programmable Smart Thermostats.

Save energy and money by changing a standard light bulb in your home to an ENERGY STAR ® -qualified LED bulb. LEDs use up to 90% less energy than standard bulbs and can last up to 15 times longer.

-qualified LED bulb. LEDs use up to 90% less energy than standard bulbs and can last up to 15 times longer.

When used properly, a programmable Smart Thermostat can help you save energy when you're asleep or away from home. Use the thermostat's pre-programmed energy-saving setpoints as a guide for summer, winter and vacation modes. According to ENERGY STAR®, with proper use, programmable thermostats can save about $180 per year in energy costs.

Relief on 2020 summer bills

Just prior to the summer months, the Georgia PSC approved Georgia Power's plan to reduce its fuel rates by 17.2 percent and total billings by approximately $740 million over a two-year period. The implementation of a special interim reduction will provide customers additional relief through even lower fuel rates this summer. The lower fuel rate and special interim reduction will lower the total bill of a typical residential customer using an average of 1,000 kilowatt-hours by a total of $10.26 per month from June through September 2020.

Residential customers also benefitted this summer from a one-time $51.5 million credit for customers, also approved by the PSC. A typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours received an $11.29 credit on their June Georgia Power bill.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-stresses-summer-savings-with-energy-efficiency-301115808.html

SOURCE Georgia Power