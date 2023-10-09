By Chris Wack

Novelis and Southern Company are partnering on decarbonization efforts, with their initial focus on Novelis's new Bay Minette, Ala., plant, which aims to be carbon neutral for scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

The recycling and rolling plant is currently under construction to help meet demand for more sustainable beverage packaging, and will also support the automotive industry in North America, including an increase in electric vehicle production.

Novelis will work with Southern's Alabama Power subsidiary to provide the Bay Minette project with renewable energy to reduce its scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

By participating in Alabama Power's Renewable Subscription Program, Novelis will directly support the creation of two, new 80-megawatt solar power generation plants in Alabama that will cover more than half of the Bay Minette facility's renewable energy needs while avoiding 192 kilotons of carbon-dioxide emissions per year.

Novelis and Southern will also collaborate with new technologies to reduce Novelis's Scope 1 carbon emissions, including hydrogen fuels, carbon capture, energy storage and electrification of thermal processes.

