Southern Company specializes in the electricity production and distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity distribution (62.2%): 148,000 GWh sold in 2022 intended for residential (41.7% of sales; 49,600 GWh), commercial (33.9%; 48,300 GWh), industrial (23.8%; 49,500 GWh) and other (0.6%; 600 GWh); - distribution and marketing of natural gas (20.4%); - wholesale electricity sales (12.4%): 56,300 GWh sold; - other (5%): primarily telecommunication services.

Sector Electric Utilities