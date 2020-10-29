Log in
SOUTHERN : 3Q Profit Falls Amid Pandemic, Mild Weather
DJ
SOUTHERN : 3Q20 Presentation
PU
SOUTHERN : 3Q20 Earnings Package
PU
Southern : 3Q20 Earnings Package

10/29/2020

Southern Company

3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings

Contents

Press Release

Page 1

Financial Highlights

Page 3

Significant Factors Impacting EPS

Page 5

EPS Earnings Analysis

Page 7

Consolidated Earnings

Page 9

Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

Page 10

Financial Overview

Page 11

News

Media Contact: Southern Company Media Relations 404-506-5333 or 1-866-506-5333www.southerncompany.com

Investor Relations Contact: Scott Gammill 404-506-0901 sagammil@southernco.com

October 29, 2020

Southern Company reports third-quarter 2020 earnings

ATLANTA - Southern Company today reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.25 billion, or $1.18 per share, compared with $1.32 billion, or $1.26 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Southern Company reported earnings of $2.73 billion, or $2.58 per share, compared with earnings of $4.30 billion, or $4.12 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Excluding the items described in the "Net Income - Excluding Items" table below, Southern Company earned $1.29 billion, or $1.22 per share, during the third quarter of 2020, compared with $1.40 billion, or $1.34 per share, during the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $2.94 billion, or $2.78 per share, compared with $2.97 billion, or $2.84 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

September

September

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net Income - As Reported

$

1,251

$

1,316

$

2,732

$

4,298

Less:

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts

-

(5)

38

2,477

Tax Impact

-

(7)

(16)

(1,130)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

3

(3)

(151)

(16)

Tax Impact

(1)

1

39

4

Wholesale Gas Services

(62)

(14)

(61)

79

Tax Impact

17

5

16

(18)

Asset Impairment

-

(92)

(154)

(92)

Tax Impact

-

27

80

27

Net Income - Excluding Items

$

1,294

$

1,404

$

2,941

$

2,967

Average Shares Outstanding - (in millions)

1,058

1,048

1,058

1,043

Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items

$

1.22

$

1.34

$

2.78

$

2.84

NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Earnings drivers year-over-year for the third quarter 2020 were negatively impacted by a decline in sales related to the COVID-19 pandemic and milder weather, largely offset by diligent cost control and constructive state regulatory actions completed in 2019 at the company's utilities.

"During the third quarter and much of this year, unprecedented circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic and an exceptionally active storm season, have confronted our customers and communities. Employees throughout the Southern Company system have responded by continuing to deliver industry- leading reliability and service to those customers we are privileged to serve," said Chairman, President and CEO Thomas A. Fanning. "Our priorities moving forward include maintaining best-in-class service levels and cost discipline at our utilities while continuing to work diligently to bring Vogtle Units 3 and 4 online by the November 2021 and November 2022 regulatory-approvedin-service dates."

Third-quarter 2020 operating revenues were $5.6 billion, compared with $6.0 billion for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 6.3 percent. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, operating revenues were $15.3 billion, compared with $16.5 billion for the corresponding period in 2019, a decrease of 7.6 percent. These decreases were primarily due to lower fuel costs and a sales decline resulting from milder weather and COVID-19.

Southern Company's third-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

###

Page 3

Southern Company

Financial Highlights

(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Net Income-As Reported (See Notes)

September

September

2020

2019

2020

2019

Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$

1,284

$

1,373

$

2,571

$

2,719

Southern Power

74

86

212

316

Southern Company Gas

14

(29)

360

347

Total

1,372

1,430

3,143

3,382

Parent Company and Other

(121)

(114)

(411)

916

Net Income-As Reported

$

1,251

$

1,316

$

2,732

$

4,298

Basic Earnings Per Share1

$

1.18

$

1.26

$

2.58

$

4.12

Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,058

1,048

1,058

1,043

End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,056

1,049

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

September

September

Net Income-Excluding Items (See Notes)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net Income-As Reported

$

1,251

$

1,316

$

2,732

$

4,298

Less:

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2

-

(5)

38

2,477

Tax Impact

-

(7)

(16)

(1,130)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3

3

(3)

(151)

(16)

Tax Impact

(1)

1

39

4

Wholesale Gas Services4

(62)

(14)

(61)

79

Tax Impact

17

5

16

(18)

Asset Impairment5

-

(92)

(154)

(92)

Tax Impact

-

27

80

27

Net Income-Excluding Items

$

1,294

$

1,404

$

2,941

$

2,967

Basic Earnings Per Share-Excluding Items

$

1.22

$

1.34

$

2.78

$

2.84

-See Notes on the following page.

Page 4

Southern Company

Financial Highlights

Notes

  1. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, dilution does not change basic earnings per share by more than $0.03 and is not material. Diluted earnings per share was $1.18 and $2.57 in the third quarter and year-to-date 2020, respectively, and $1.25 and $4.09 in the third quarter and year-to-date 2019, respectively.
  2. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 include an $18 million pre-tax and after-tax impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of PowerSecure, Inc.'s lighting business, partially offset by $13 million pre tax ($6 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 include a $2.5 billion pre-tax ($1.3 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company, a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Nacogdoches, and $17 million pre tax ($7 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts, partially offset by pre-tax and after-tax impairment charges totaling $50 million related to the sale and contemplated sale of PowerSecure, Inc.'s utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses, respectively.
  3. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 also include a $149 million pre-tax ($111 million after-tax) charge for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, which significantly impacted earnings and earnings per share. Mississippi Power Company expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities in 2025. The additional pre-tax period costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total $3 million for the remainder of 2020 and $10 million to $15 million annually for 2021 through 2025. Further charges for Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
  4. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.
  5. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $154 million
    ($74 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $92 million ($65 million after tax) associated with Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facility in Louisiana. Further charges associated with this facility are not expected. Southern Company Gas has two other natural gas storage facilities which could be impacted by ongoing U.S. natural gas storage market changes that may imply impacts to future rates and/or asset values, and, if sustained, could trigger impairment.

Page 5

Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS

Earnings Per Share-

As Reported1 (See Notes)

Significant Factors:

Traditional Electric Operating Companies

Southern Power

Southern Company Gas

Parent Company and Other

Increase in Shares

Total-As Reported

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings Per Share-

Excluding Items (See Notes)

Total-As Reported

Less:

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2 Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3 Wholesale Gas Services4

Asset Impairment5

Total-Excluding Items

- See Notes on the following page.

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

September

September

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

$ 1.18

$ 1.26

$ (0.08)

$ 2.58

$ 4.12

$ (1.54)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.14)

(0.01)

(0.10)

0.04

0.01

(0.01)

(1.28)

(0.01)

(0.03)

$ (0.08)

$ (1.54)

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

September

September

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

$ 1.22

$ 1.34

$ (0.12)

$ 2.78

$ 2.84

$ (0.06)

$ (0.08)

$ (1.54)

0.01

(1.27)

-

(0.10)

(0.03)

(0.10)

0.06

(0.01)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.06)

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 10:34:02 UTC

