Southern : 3Q20 Presentation 0 10/29/2020 | 06:40am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2020 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain information contained in this presentation is forward‐looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward‐looking information includes, among other things, financial objectives, earnings guidance, statements concerning cost and schedule for completion of ongoing construction projects, expected impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,‐emission reduction goals, and planned financing activities. Southern Company and its subsidiaries caution‐ that there are certain factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Southern Company and its subsidiaries;‐ accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Southern Company's and its subsidiaries' Annual Reports on Form 10 K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters‐ ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward looking information: the impact of recent and future federal and state regulatory changes, including tax, environmental and other laws and regulations to which Southern Company and its subsidiaries are subject, as well as changes in application of existing laws and regulations; the potential effects of the continued COVID-19 pandemic; the extent and timing of costs and legal requirements related to coal combustion residuals; current and future litigation or regulatory investigations, proceedings, or inquiries, including litigation and other disputes related to the Kemper County energy facility; the effects, extent, and timing of the entry of additional competition in the markets in which Southern Company's subsidiaries operate, including from the development and deployment of alternative energy sources; variations in demand for electricity and natural gas; available sources and costs of natural gas and other fuels; the ability to complete necessary or desirable pipeline expansion or infrastructure projects, limits on pipeline capacity, and operational interruptions to natural gas distribution and transmission activities; transmission constraints; effects of inflation; the ability to control costs and avoid cost and schedule overruns during the development, construction, and operation of facilities or other projects, including Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, which includes components based on new technology that only within the last few years began initial operation in the global nuclear industry at this scale, and including changes in labor costs, availability and productivity, challenges with management of contractors or vendors, subcontractor performance, adverse weather conditions, shortages, delays, increased costs, or inconsistent quality of equipment, materials, and labor, contractor or supplier delay, delays due to judicial or regulatory action, nonperformance under construction, operating, or other agreements, operational readiness, including specialized operator training and required site safety programs, engineering or design problems, design and other licensing-based compliance matters, including, for nuclear units, the timely submittal by Southern Nuclear of the Inspections, Tests, Analyses, and Acceptance Criteria documentation for each unit and the related reviews and approvals by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") necessary to support NRC authorization to load fuel, challenges with start-up activities, including major equipment failure or system integration, and/or operational performance; the ability to overcome or mitigate the current challenges at Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, including, but not limited to, those related to COVID-19, that could further impact the cost and schedule for the project; legal proceedings and regulatory approvals and actions related to construction projects, such as Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 and pipeline projects, including Public Service Commission approvals and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and NRC actions; under certain specified circumstances, a decision by holders of more than 10% of the ownership interests of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 not to proceed with construction and the ability of other Vogtle owners to tender a portion of their ownership interests to Georgia Power following certain construction cost increases; in the event Georgia Power becomes obligated to provide funding to Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia ("MEAG") with respect to the portion of MEAG's ownership interest in Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 involving Jacksonville Electric Authority, any inability of Georgia Power to receive repayment of such funding; the ability to construct facilities in accordance with the requirements of permits and licenses (including satisfaction of NRC requirements), to satisfy any environmental performance standards and the requirements of tax credits and other incentives, and to integrate facilities into the Southern Company system upon completion of construction; investment performance of the employee and retiree benefit plans and nuclear decommissioning trust funds; advances in technology; performance of counterparties under ongoing renewable energy partnerships and development agreements; state and federal rate regulations and the impact of pending and future rate cases and negotiations, including rate actions relating to return on equity, equity ratios, additional generating capacity and fuel and other cost recovery mechanisms; the ability to successfully operate the electric utilities' generating, transmission, and distribution facilities and Southern Company Gas' natural gas distribution and storage facilities and the successful performance of necessary corporate functions; the inherent risks involved in operating and constructing nuclear generating facilities; the inherent risks involved in transporting and storing natural gas; the performance of projects undertaken by the non-utility businesses and the success of efforts to invest in and develop new opportunities; internal restructuring or other restructuring options that may be pursued; potential business strategies, including acquisitions or dispositions of assets or businesses, which cannot be assured to be completed or beneficial to Southern Company or its subsidiaries; the ability of counterparties of Southern Company and its subsidiaries to make payments as and when due and to perform as required; the ability to obtain new short- and long-term contracts with wholesale customers; the direct or indirect effect on the Southern Company system's business resulting from cyber intrusion or physical attack and the threat of physical attacks; interest rate fluctuations and financial market conditions and the results of financing efforts; access to capital markets and other financing sources; changes in Southern Company's and any of its subsidiaries' credit ratings; changes in the method of determining LIBOR or the replacement of LIBOR with an alternative reference rate; the ability of Southern Company's electric utilities to obtain additional generating capacity (or sell excess generating capacity) at competitive prices; catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and other storms, droughts, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences; the direct or indirect effects on the Southern Company system's business resulting from incidents affecting the U.S. electric grid, natural gas pipeline infrastructure, or operation of generating or storage resources; impairments of goodwill or‐ long- lived assets; and the effect of accounting pronouncements issued periodically by standard-setting bodies. Southern Company and its subsidiaries expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward looking 2 information Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to including earnings in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this presentation also includes historical adjusted earnings and earnings per share (EPS) excluding: (1) impacts related to (a) the sale of Gulf Power, (b) the sales of Plants Nacogdoches and Mankato, (c) the sales of PowerSecure's utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses, and (d) other acquisition and disposition activities; (2) a charge related to Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4; (3) charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power's integrated coal gasification combined cycle project in Kemper County, Mississippi (Kemper IGCC); (4) earnings from the Wholesale Gas Services business; and (5) impairment charges related to a natural gas storage facility at Southern Company Gas and a leveraged lease. The impacts of acquisitions and dispositions significantly impacted earnings and earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Mississippi Power expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities in 2025. The additional pre-tax period costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total up to $3 million for the remainder of 2020, and $10 million to $15 million annually for 2021 through 2025. The charge related to Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 significantly impacted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such chargers are uncertain. The impairment charge associated with a leveraged lease significantly impacted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the impairment charge associated with Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facility significantly impacted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Further impairment charges related to this natural gas storage facility and leveraged lease are not expected. For all periods, presenting earnings and EPS excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides investors with an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility that results from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. This presentation also includes projected adjusted EPS for future periods excluding: additional acquisition and disposition impacts, any future charges associated with the Kemper IGCC and/or the construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, and additional earnings of the Wholesale Gas Services business. Information concerning the magnitude of the impacts, if any, from these items on EPS is not available at this time. Accordingly, this presentation does not include a quantitative reconciliation of projected adjusted EPS (which is a forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measure) because doing so would involve unreasonable efforts. Southern Company believes presentation of EPS excluding the items described above provides investors with information comparable to guidance. Management also uses such measures to evaluate Southern Company's performance. 3 Q3 2020 Highlights Strong adjusted financial results for the quarter of $1.22 per share, well above our earnings estimate of $1.15 per share

COVID-19 revenue impact less than expected for the quarter Cost control efforts and warm weather substantially mitigated impact of COVID-19 Expect 2020 adjusted EPS to be at the top of guidance range

Demonstrated operational and financial resilience:

Delivered outstanding service to customers and strong operational reliability Vogtle progress and completion set the foundation for improved financial profile

4 Vogtle 3 & 4 We are focused on meeting November 2021 and November 2022 regulatory-approvedin-service dates

regulatory-approvedin-service dates Unit 3 transitions to site working plan that reflects the current expectation for remaining milestones and an in-service date during Q3 2021 Unit 4 continues to utilize an aggressive site workplan as a tool to provide margin to November 2022 with a June 2022 target in-service date

No change to total project capital cost forecast

3Q 2020 achievements:

Completed Unit 3 Cold Hydro Testing (major milestone) Completed civil construction on Unit 3 shield building Completed Unit 3 turbine on gear

Unit 3 direct construction ~94% complete

ITAAC progress consistent with our expectations and milestone achievements 5 Vogtle Unit 3 Direct Construction & Major Milestones (Direct Construction is Bechtel's Scope of Work) * Milestone bars and lines represent the range of potential start dates for each milestone with the left side of each indicating currently expected start dates under the site work plan and the right side indicating expected start dates for November benchmark 6 *Data for October 2020 represents estimate. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Southern Company published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 10:39:03 UTC

0 All news about SOUTHERN COMPANY 06:55a SOUTHERN : 3Q Profit Falls Amid Pandemic, Mild Weather DJ 06:40a SOUTHERN : 3Q20 Presentation PU 06:35a SOUTHERN : 3Q20 Earnings Package PU 06:32a SOUTHERN CO. : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:16a SOUTHERN COMPANY : reports third-quarter 2020 earnings PR 06:06a SOUTHERN : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and resul.. AQ 10/28 GEORGIA POWER : encourages customers to finalize preparations for Hurricane Zeta PR 10/28 ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Announce Proposed Settlement in The Southern .. BU 10/27 SOUTHERN : Gas announces election of two new directors PU 10/27 SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS : announces election of two new directors PR