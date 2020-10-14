Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Southern : Alabama Power Dividends Declared

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 11:18am EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Preferred Stock

($100 Par Value)

4.20% - $1.05 per share

4.52% - $1.13 per share

4.60% - $1.15 per share

4.64% - $1.16 per share

4.72% - $1.18 per share

4.92% - $1.23 per share

Class A Preferred Stock

($25 Capital Value)

5.00% - $.3125 per share

These dividends are for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, payable January 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 17, 2020.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alabama-power-dividends-declared-301152365.html

SOURCE Alabama Power Company

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOUTHERN COMPANY
11:18aSOUTHERN : Alabama Power Dividends Declared
PR
10/09GEORGIA POWER : crews scheduled to assist with Hurricane Delta recovery
PR
10/09GEORGIA POWER : offers electrical safety tips during National Fire Prevention We..
PR
10/09SOUTHERN : Netl renews partnership with southern company to operate national car..
AQ
10/07SOUTHERN : Save money and score energy savings this Energy Efficiency Day
PR
10/06SOUTHERN : Georgia Power continues to make progress on ash pond closures
PU
10/06GEORGIA POWER : continues to make progress on ash pond closures
PR
10/06SOUTHERN COMPANY : third-quarter earnings to be released Oct. 29
PR
10/06NextEra's Duke Energy bid faces plethora of regulatory hurdles
RE
10/05GEORGIA POWER : celebrates literacy during Georgia Pre-K Week
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group