Southern : Alabama Power releases second annual corporate sustainability report

Alabama Power releases second annual corporate sustainability report

The 2021 report offers highlights and key metrics, tracking the company's progress.

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Power today released its second annual corporate sustainability report, outlining the company's continued progress in supporting the needs of customers and the communities it serves.

"Alabama Power is constantly adapting to meet the challenges and opportunities of the times, while supporting our founding commitment to be of service to the state. And as our story evolves, so does how we share it," said Stephanie Cooper, vice president of Corporate Sustainability.

"We are communicating directly to stakeholders our stories of progress, each one representing a 'plus' toward building a better Alabama," Cooper added.

This year's report provides highlights and data from 2021 and can be viewed here. Both the 2021 report and the 2020 inaugural report can be viewed on the company's new site, www.poweringsustainability.com.

The 2021 report provides a broad recap of the company's accomplishments over the past year, based on Alabama Power's five pillars of sustainability: People, Environment, Social Responsibility, Governance and Innovation. Among the accomplishments highlighted in the report:

With the health and safety of our employees and the community a top priority, the company successfully achieved a flexible and responsible reentry to the office for those team members who were working remotely during the pandemic.

Strategic investments in energy reliability and resiliency also benefited customers through reduced outage times while creating opportunities for partnerships that are helping bridge Alabama's digital divide.

Renewable energy solutions continue to support commercial and industrial customers' sustainability goals.

In addition to sharing good stories of sustainability at the company, this year's report provides data aligned with environmental, social, governance and sustainability-related metrics that track the company's progress.

"It's an exciting opportunity to share our vision," said Cooper. "Sustainable solutions create value and equitable opportunity for the employees, customers, stakeholders and communities we are privileged to serve."

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at

www.alabamapower.com.