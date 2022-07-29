Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southern Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SO   US8425871071

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-29 pm EDT
76.89 USD   +1.38%
05:42pSouthern CEO Fanning to exit, hunt on for successor - Bloomberg News
RE
11:27aAll ITAACs have been submitted for Vogtle Unit 3
PR
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Southern CEO Fanning to exit, hunt on for successor - Bloomberg News

07/29/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Fanning, president and chief executive officer of Southern Co speaks to attendees during the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity Summit in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - U.S. utility Southern Co Chief Executive Tom Fanning is expected to step down by the end of this year and the company has launched a search for his successor, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fanning is expected to remain with Southern in some capacity after stepping down as CEO, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/3zmkTvQ)

Fanning, 65, told Bloomberg in an interview that he wants to remain CEO until Southern's Vogtle nuclear plant expansion is complete, the report said.

A company spokesperson said that no timelines have been set regarding any potential retirement.

Southern on Thursday raised the cost estimate for the Vogtle plant expansion to about $10.5 billion. The plans are already billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule.

The Georgia, Atlanta-based firm also said its second-quarter net profit nearly tripled to $1.11 billion.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 865 M - -
Net income 2022 3 797 M - -
Net Debt 2022 53 165 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 80 618 M 80 618 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,38x
EV / Sales 2023 5,57x
Nbr of Employees 27 164
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 75,84 $
Average target price 72,63 $
Spread / Average Target -4,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Tucker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Bernard Davis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mark Berry Vice President-Research & Development
Stanley W. Connally Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.82%80 582
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.45%166 102
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.86%83 881
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.62%66 794
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.51%66 046
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.8.23%50 151