Southern CEO Fanning to exit, hunt on for successor - Bloomberg News

Fanning is expected to remain with Southern in some capacity after stepping down as CEO, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/3zmkTvQ)

Fanning, 65, told Bloomberg in an interview that he wants to remain CEO until Southern's Vogtle nuclear plant expansion is complete, the report said.

A company spokesperson said that no timelines have been set regarding any potential retirement.

Southern on Thursday raised the cost estimate for the Vogtle plant expansion to about $10.5 billion. The plans are already billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule.

The Georgia, Atlanta-based firm also said its second-quarter net profit nearly tripled to $1.11 billion.

