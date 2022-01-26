Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southern Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SO   US8425871071

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Southern Co. Joining Hydrogen Council

01/26/2022 | 03:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis

Energy company Southern Co. on Wednesday said it was joining the Hydrogen Council.

The Hydrogen Council is a global effort, led by companies' chief executives, that is working to develop hydrogen as part of a transition to cleaner energy.

Air Liquide SA, General Motors Co., Chevron Corp., Thyssenkrupp AG and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. are listed among the council's 130-plus members.

Chris Cummiskey, EVP and chief commercial and customer solutions officer for Southern Co., said, "We look forward to engaging with the Hydrogen Council to explore the opportunities for hydrogen to simultaneously serve customers and deeply decarbonize Southern Company system operations."


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-22 1536ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE 0.18% 152.38 Real-time Quote.-0.80%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.07% 132.46 Delayed Quote.12.99%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -4.97% 19.5 Delayed Quote.1.51%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.22% 52.0817 Delayed Quote.-11.48%
SOUTHERN COMPANY -0.74% 66.8 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 3.38% 9.238 Delayed Quote.-7.72%
All news about SOUTHERN COMPANY
03:36pSouthern Co. Joining Hydrogen Council
DJ
03:01pSouthern Company joins Hydrogen Council, furthering commitment to exploring clean hydro..
PR
05:51aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
01/25Evercore ISI Upgrades Southern Co. to In-Line From Underperform
MT
01/24RBC Boosts Price Target on Southern Co. to $77 From $73, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01/20Guggenheim Adjusts Southern Company Price Target to $76 From $72, Buy Rating Kept
MT
01/16Georgia Power restores service to 110,000+ customers Sunday
PR
01/16Thousands of Georgia Power personnel responding to impacts from Winter Storm Izzy
PR
01/14Take steps today to prepare for expected high winds, freezing rain and snow from Winter..
PR
01/14Southern Company Keeps Quarterly Dividend Steady at $0.66 a Share, Payable March 7 to S..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHERN COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 959 M - -
Net income 2021 3 132 M - -
Net Debt 2021 51 608 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 71 272 M 71 272 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,60x
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 27 839
Free-Float -
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 67,25 $
Average target price 69,18 $
Spread / Average Target 2,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Tucker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Bernard Davis Chief Information Officer
Mark Berry Head-Research & Development
Stanley W. Connally Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.94%71 272
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.56%147 356
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.46%78 719
ENEL S.P.A.-5.39%76 411
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.80%69 032
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.74%63 157