Southern Co. Joining Hydrogen Council

By Stephen Nakrosis



Energy company Southern Co. on Wednesday said it was joining the Hydrogen Council.

The Hydrogen Council is a global effort, led by companies' chief executives, that is working to develop hydrogen as part of a transition to cleaner energy.

Air Liquide SA, General Motors Co., Chevron Corp., Thyssenkrupp AG and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. are listed among the council's 130-plus members.

Chris Cummiskey, EVP and chief commercial and customer solutions officer for Southern Co., said, "We look forward to engaging with the Hydrogen Council to explore the opportunities for hydrogen to simultaneously serve customers and deeply decarbonize Southern Company system operations."

