Southern Co. Up Over 8% Over Eight Consecutive Days -- Data Talk

Southern Company (SO) is currently at $71.00, up $0.33 or 0.47%
--Would be highest close since June 10, 2022, when it closed at $72.14
--Currently up eight consecutive days; up 8.58% over this period
--Longest winning streak since June 3, 2020, when it rose for eight straight trading days
--Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending March 7, 2022, when it rose 10.17%
--Down 6.16% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Feb. 2022, when it fell 6.79%
--Up 3.53% year-to-date
--Down 7.2% from its all-time closing high of $76.51 on April 6, 2022
--Up 15.48% from 52 weeks ago (July 1, 2021), when it closed at $61.48
--Down 7.2% from its 52-week closing high of $76.51 on April 6, 2022
--Up 16.2% from its 52-week closing low of $61.10 on Nov. 30, 2021
--Traded as high as $71.36
--Up 0.98% at today's intraday high
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
