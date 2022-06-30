Southern Co. Up Over 8% Over Eight Consecutive Days -- Data Talk

Southern Company (SO) is currently at $71.00, up $0.33 or 0.47%

--Would be highest close since June 10, 2022, when it closed at $72.14

--Currently up eight consecutive days; up 8.58% over this period

--Longest winning streak since June 3, 2020, when it rose for eight straight trading days

--Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending March 7, 2022, when it rose 10.17%

--Down 6.16% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Feb. 2022, when it fell 6.79%

--Up 3.53% year-to-date

--Down 7.2% from its all-time closing high of $76.51 on April 6, 2022

--Up 15.48% from 52 weeks ago (July 1, 2021), when it closed at $61.48

--Down 7.2% from its 52-week closing high of $76.51 on April 6, 2022

--Up 16.2% from its 52-week closing low of $61.10 on Nov. 30, 2021

--Traded as high as $71.36

--Up 0.98% at today's intraday high

All data as of 11:26:30 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1144ET