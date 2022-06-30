Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southern Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SO   US8425871071

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:06 2022-06-30 pm EDT
71.05 USD   +0.54%
11:45aSouthern Co. Up Over 8% Over Eight Consecutive Days -- Data Talk
DJ
06/29SOUTHERN : Georgia Power to launch single largest beneficial use project for coal ash in U.S.
PU
06/24Georgia Power requests funding to support essential, critical investments in electric grid reliability, cleaner and more economical energy resources and better customer experience
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Southern Co. Up Over 8% Over Eight Consecutive Days -- Data Talk

06/30/2022 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Southern Company (SO) is currently at $71.00, up $0.33 or 0.47%


--Would be highest close since June 10, 2022, when it closed at $72.14

--Currently up eight consecutive days; up 8.58% over this period

--Longest winning streak since June 3, 2020, when it rose for eight straight trading days

--Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending March 7, 2022, when it rose 10.17%

--Down 6.16% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Feb. 2022, when it fell 6.79%

--Up 3.53% year-to-date

--Down 7.2% from its all-time closing high of $76.51 on April 6, 2022

--Up 15.48% from 52 weeks ago (July 1, 2021), when it closed at $61.48

--Down 7.2% from its 52-week closing high of $76.51 on April 6, 2022

--Up 16.2% from its 52-week closing low of $61.10 on Nov. 30, 2021

--Traded as high as $71.36

--Up 0.98% at today's intraday high


All data as of 11:26:30 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1144ET

All news about SOUTHERN COMPANY
11:45aSouthern Co. Up Over 8% Over Eight Consecutive Days -- Data Talk
DJ
06/29SOUTHERN : Georgia Power to launch single largest beneficial use project for coal ash in U..
PU
06/24Georgia Power requests funding to support essential, critical investments in electric g..
PR
06/24SOUTHERN CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24SOUTHERN COMPANY : SEC Filing 8K
CO
06/23Southern Company Gas earns top industry recognition for efforts to promote sustainabili..
PR
06/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Southern Company Price Target to $58 From $66, Maintains Underwe..
MT
06/23Alabama power receives two eei emergency response awards
PR
06/22BMO Capital Lowers Southern Company's Price Target to $70 From $81, Maintains Market Pe..
MT
06/21Virginia Natural Gas offers tips and tools to help customers save energy as temperature..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHERN COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 008 M - -
Net income 2022 3 828 M - -
Net Debt 2022 55 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 75 089 M 75 089 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,42x
EV / Sales 2023 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 27 164
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 70,67 $
Average target price 72,47 $
Spread / Average Target 2,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Tucker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Bernard Davis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mark Berry Vice President-Research & Development
Stanley W. Connally Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.97%75 089
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.59%149 302
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.06%81 617
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.22%67 026
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.04%64 178
ENEL S.P.A.-23.33%57 475