Southern Co. on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Southern Company (SO) is currently at $65.01, up $2.18 or 3.47%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 16, 2021, when it closed at $65.38

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 3.94%

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 6.4% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Aug. 12, 2021, when it rose for four straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 10, 2020, when it rose 7.38%

-- Up 5.83% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2019, when it rose 45.04%

-- Down 8.24% from its all-time closing high of $70.85 on Jan. 30, 2020

-- Up 5.31% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 7, 2020), when it closed at $61.73

-- Down 3.43% from its 52-week closing high of $67.32 on Aug. 20, 2021

-- Up 14.62% from its 52-week closing low of $56.72 on Feb. 26, 2021

-- Traded as high as $65.90; highest intraday level since Sept. 16, 2021, when it hit $66.34

-- Up 4.89% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.55%

All data as of 2:43:09 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1506ET