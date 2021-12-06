Log in
    SO   US8425871071

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report
Southern Co. on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

12/06/2021 | 03:07pm EST
Southern Company (SO) is currently at $65.01, up $2.18 or 3.47%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 16, 2021, when it closed at $65.38

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 3.94%

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 6.4% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Aug. 12, 2021, when it rose for four straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 10, 2020, when it rose 7.38%

-- Up 5.83% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2019, when it rose 45.04%

-- Down 8.24% from its all-time closing high of $70.85 on Jan. 30, 2020

-- Up 5.31% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 7, 2020), when it closed at $61.73

-- Down 3.43% from its 52-week closing high of $67.32 on Aug. 20, 2021

-- Up 14.62% from its 52-week closing low of $56.72 on Feb. 26, 2021

-- Traded as high as $65.90; highest intraday level since Sept. 16, 2021, when it hit $66.34

-- Up 4.89% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.55%

All data as of 2:43:09 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1506ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOUTHERN COMPANY 2.93% 64.67 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHERN COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 823 M - -
Net income 2021 3 191 M - -
Net Debt 2021 52 892 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 4,17%
Capitalization 66 587 M 66 587 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,47x
EV / Sales 2022 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 27 839
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 62,83 $
Average target price 66,62 $
Spread / Average Target 6,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Tucker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Bernard Davis Chief Information Officer
Mark Berry Head-Research & Development
Stanley W. Connally Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.47%66 587
NEXTERA ENERGY14.10%172 727
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.53%76 842
ENEL S.P.A.-21.15%74 857
IBERDROLA, S.A.-17.15%67 574
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.47%59 156