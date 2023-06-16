Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southern Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SO   US8425871071

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:42 2023-06-16 pm EDT
71.76 USD   +1.41%
05:42pSouthern Co.'s Georgia Power Fixes Hydrogen Seal at Vogtle Unit 3, Delays Start Up
DJ
04:39pSouthern Co : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/15Southern Company Gas Wins Top Industry Honors for National 811 Day Safe Digging Communications Campaign
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Southern Co.'s Georgia Power Fixes Hydrogen Seal at Vogtle Unit 3, Delays Start Up

06/16/2023 | 05:42pm EDT
By Ben Glickman


Southern Co.'s Georgia Power is remediating a damaged hydrogen seal discovered during testing of a reactor at its Vogtle nuclear-power plant, pushing back the long-delayed start of service to July.

The Atlanta-based power company said in a regulatory filing Friday that testing of Unit 3 of the Vogtle plant was 95% complete, but the plant will be offline while the hydrogen seal is restored.

The company previously said it could be placed in service in June. Last month, the company reported that Vogtle Unit 3 had reached full energy output for the first time.

Southern also said in the filing that new challenges identified during testing could result in further delays and elevated costs.

The Vogtle facility, the only nuclear power plant under construction in the U.S., has been plagued by delays and is billions of dollars over budget. The plant was originally planned to open in 2016.


Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-23 1741ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 27 229 M - -
Net income 2023 3 942 M - -
Net Debt 2023 60 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 3,94%
Capitalization 77 157 M 77 157 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,06x
EV / Sales 2024 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 27 562
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 70,76 $
Average target price 73,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher C. Womack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel S. Tucker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. Fanning Executive Chairman
Martin Bernard Davis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mark Berry Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.91%77 157
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.20%150 462
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.04%79 727
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.97%70 661
ENEL S.P.A.21.23%67 678
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-13.78%44 196
