Southern Co.'s Virginia Natural Gas Taking Steps to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Southern Co. said Friday that its Virginia Natural Gas unit is reducing direct greenhouse gas emissions through replacement and the use of its existing safe and reliable infrastructure.

Earlier this year, consulting firm ICF detailed pathways for Virginia Natural Gas to support Southern's goals to reach net-zero direct greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The study showed that the use of the existing safe and reliable natural gas infrastructure is foundational to supporting a net-zero, clean energy future with the greatest consumer affordability.

Virginia Natural Gas said it is already reducing emissions through the modernization of its existing natural gas infrastructure to ensure the continued safety and reliability of the system. The company is renewing its natural gas infrastructure by replacing aging pipes with new, more durable materials that are less expensive to maintain and help reduce methane emissions.

Virginia Natural Gas previously received approval for a plan to speed up the replacement of aging infrastructure by the Virginia State Corporation Commission, allowing the company to launch a multiyear program to replace nearly 500 miles of the aging pipeline since the program began in 2012, resulting in a more-than-27% reduction in methane emissions.

Since 2019, Virginia Natural Gas has invested nearly $184 million of the $360 million authorized on infrastructure projects, and this year, will invest up to $70 million to continue to reduce emissions, thereby contributing to broader emissions-reduction goals.

