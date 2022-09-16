Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southern Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SO   US8425871071

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14 2022-09-16 pm EDT
77.33 USD   +0.05%
01:23pSouthern Co.'s Virginia Natural Gas Taking Steps to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
DJ
12:41pVirginia Natural Gas taking steps to reduce methane emissions and protect environment through pipeline modernization project
PR
09/15Southern Company Partners With General Services Administration To Reduce Energy Costs, Improve Sustainability at GSA's Georgia Federal Buildings
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Co.'s Virginia Natural Gas Taking Steps to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

09/16/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


Southern Co. said Friday that its Virginia Natural Gas unit is reducing direct greenhouse gas emissions through replacement and the use of its existing safe and reliable infrastructure.

Earlier this year, consulting firm ICF detailed pathways for Virginia Natural Gas to support Southern's goals to reach net-zero direct greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The study showed that the use of the existing safe and reliable natural gas infrastructure is foundational to supporting a net-zero, clean energy future with the greatest consumer affordability.

Virginia Natural Gas said it is already reducing emissions through the modernization of its existing natural gas infrastructure to ensure the continued safety and reliability of the system. The company is renewing its natural gas infrastructure by replacing aging pipes with new, more durable materials that are less expensive to maintain and help reduce methane emissions.

Virginia Natural Gas previously received approval for a plan to speed up the replacement of aging infrastructure by the Virginia State Corporation Commission, allowing the company to launch a multiyear program to replace nearly 500 miles of the aging pipeline since the program began in 2012, resulting in a more-than-27% reduction in methane emissions.

Since 2019, Virginia Natural Gas has invested nearly $184 million of the $360 million authorized on infrastructure projects, and this year, will invest up to $70 million to continue to reduce emissions, thereby contributing to broader emissions-reduction goals.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1322ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.97% 372.9282 Real-time Quote.123.22%
SOUTHERN COMPANY 0.17% 77.42 Delayed Quote.12.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 904 M - -
Net income 2022 3 874 M - -
Net Debt 2022 54 411 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 82 159 M 82 159 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
EV / Sales 2023 5,50x
Nbr of Employees 27 164
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 77,29 $
Average target price 75,44 $
Spread / Average Target -2,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Tucker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Bernard Davis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mark Berry Vice President-Research & Development
Stanley W. Connally Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.70%82 159
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.87%168 991
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.32%81 832
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.00%67 366
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.10%65 628
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED136.92%57 377